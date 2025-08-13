New FAST Channels from NBCUniversal, Fox Corp., and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Good news for anyone who loves free entertainment! Starting tomorrow, DIRECTV’s MyFree DIRECTV service is enhancing its ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) linear content offerings by adding new channels from NBCUniversal, Fox Corp., and Warner Bros. Discovery.

What’s New?

NBC News will contribute three channels (Dateline 24/7, NBC News NOW, and TODAY All Day) beginning midday on August 14, giving viewers a round-the-clock fix of news and investigative journalism.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! On August 25, the lineup will expand further to include the Fox Sports FAST channel just in time for the college football season, along with a FAST version of the hit series The Masked Singer. Fans craving thrills will also enjoy four new channels from Warner Bros. Discovery, featuring everything from paranormal antics in Ghosts Are Real to culinary delights in Sweet Escapes. With so many options, MyFree DIRECTV is poised to become the go-to hub for binge-watchers and news junkies alike!

New FAST Channels

NBCUniversal (Launching Aug. 14)

Dateline 24/7: Get true crime mysteries from the True Crime Original. All Dateline, all the time.

Get true crime mysteries from the True Crime Original. All Dateline, all the time. NBC News NOW: Get live breaking news, the latest headlines, and in-depth reporting. Streaming 24/7.

Get live breaking news, the latest headlines, and in-depth reporting. Streaming 24/7. TODAY All Day: Enjoy all four hours of the TODAY show every weekday starting at 11am ET plus show exclusives, original food shows, celebrity interviews, health, wellness and more hosted by your favorite TODAY anchors.

Fox Corp. (Launching Aug. 25)

FOX Sports : Backed by the power of the FOX Sports brand, sports fans will find a curated “best of” selection of premium FS1 studio show segments, gripping documentaries and captivating podcasts.

: Backed by the power of the FOX Sports brand, sports fans will find a curated “best of” selection of premium FS1 studio show segments, gripping documentaries and captivating podcasts. The Masked Singer : The Masked Singer Channel brings you all the fun fans love. From unforgettable performances and outrageous costumes to the wildest celebrity reveals. It’s music, mystery, and big personalities on full display, streaming 24/7.

: The Masked Singer Channel brings you all the fun fans love. From unforgettable performances and outrageous costumes to the wildest celebrity reveals. It’s music, mystery, and big personalities on full display, streaming 24/7. Ghosts Are Real: This is the ultimate destination for true paranormal believers and those who want to believe. Dive deep into haunted locations, unexplained phenomena, and real-life ghost encounters that will leave you questioning what lies beyond.

This is the ultimate destination for true paranormal believers and those who want to believe. Dive deep into haunted locations, unexplained phenomena, and real-life ghost encounters that will leave you questioning what lies beyond. How To: Discover the fascinating processes behind everyday objects and extraordinary feats. Pull back the curtain on the world’s most intriguing manufacturing methods, technologies, and human innovations. Whether it’s factories, science, or engineering marvels, How To answers the questions you didn’t even know you had.

Discover the fascinating processes behind everyday objects and extraordinary feats. Pull back the curtain on the world’s most intriguing manufacturing methods, technologies, and human innovations. Whether it’s factories, science, or engineering marvels, How To answers the questions you didn’t even know you had. I (Almost) Got Away with It: Murderers, drug dealers, bank robbers or jail escapees. The stories are different, but the motive is always the same: to stay out of prison.

Murderers, drug dealers, bank robbers or jail escapees. The stories are different, but the motive is always the same: to stay out of prison. Sweet Escapes: Welcome to a delicious destination where creativity meets confections. Celebrate the art of baking through jaw-dropping designs, fierce competition, and sugary masterpieces. From whimsical treats to over-the-top desserts, it’s a sweet escape into a world where anything can be made of cake.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Accessing MyFree DIRECTV is quick and easy! Just follow these steps:

Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. Enter your email. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. No credit card, no contracts—just free entertainment at your fingertips.

Don’t miss out on the fun! Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching these new channels and more!