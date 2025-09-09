DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

GET DIRECTV
MyFree - Article

Watch The Masked Singer For Free on DIRECTV

Share
Watch The Masked Singer For Free on DIRECTV

Get ready for a musical adventure with The Masked Singer Channel! This channel brings you all the fun fans love, featuring unforgettable performances, outrageous costumes and the wildest celebrity reveals. It’s a thrilling mix of music, mystery, and larger-than-life personalities streaming 24/7.

Now, you can watch The Masked Singer anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below.

Watch Free TV

 How to Watch The Masked Singer on DIRECTV   

You can watch The Masked Singer 24/7 for free on DIRECTV. 

 How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV   

Accessing The Masked Singer is quick and easy! Just follow these steps: 

  1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. 
  2. Enter your email. 
  3. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. 
  4. Tune in to enjoy exhilarating performances! 

No credit card, no contracts—just music and fun at your fingertips. 

Don’t miss the excitement! Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching The Masked Singer for free! 

Watch Free TV

Frequently Asked Questions

Where to watch The Masked Singer?

You can watch The Masked Singer 24/7 for free on DIRECTV.

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/ and get started!

What channel is The Masked Singer on?

On MyFree DIRECTV you can watch The Masked Singer anytime.

Share
Promo

More Like This

Watch The Car Chase Channel For Free on DIRECTV
MyFree

Watch The Car Chase Channel For Free on DIRECTV

Watch FOX Sports FAST Channel For Free on DIRECTV
MyFree

Watch FOX Sports FAST Channel For Free on DIRECTV

Watch Lionsgate Collection for Free on DIRECTV
MyFree

Watch Lionsgate Collection for Free on DIRECTV

Watch Sweet Escapes For Free on DIRECTV
MyFree

Watch Sweet Escapes For Free on DIRECTV

Watch I (Almost) Got Away with It For Free on DIRECTV
MyFree

Watch I (Almost) Got Away with It For Free on DIRECTV