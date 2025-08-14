DIRECTV support icon

MyFree - Article

Watch NBC News NOW For Free on DIRECTV

Watch NBC News NOW For Free on DIRECTV

Stay informed with live breaking news and in-depth reporting with NBC News NOW! This channel gives you access to the latest headlines, interviews, and expert analyses—streaming 24/7. Whether it’s politics, global events, or current affairs, NBC News NOW has you covered.

Now, you can watch NBC News NOW anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below.

How to Watch NBC News NOW on DIRECTV   

You can watch NBC News NOW 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4180. 

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV   

Accessing NBC News NOW is quick and easy! Just follow these steps: 

  1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. 
  2. Enter your email. 
  3. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. 
  4. Tune in to Channel 4180 for the freshest news updates! 

No credit card, no contracts—just information at your fingertips. 

Don’t miss out on the latest news! Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching NBC News NOW for free! 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where to watch NBC News NOW?

You can watch NBC News NOW 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4180.

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/ and get started!

What channel is NBC News NOW on?

On MyFree DIRECTV you can watch NBC News NOW on Ch. 4180.

