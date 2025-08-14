DIRECTV support icon

Watch TODAY All Day For Free on DIRECTV

Watch TODAY All Day For Free on DIRECTV

Welcome to TODAY All Day, your ultimate destination for everything TODAY! Enjoy all four hours of the TODAY show every weekday starting at 11 a.m. ET, along with show exclusives, original food shows, celebrity interviews, health tips, wellness advice, and more—all hosted by your favorite TODAY anchors.

Now, you can watch TODAY All Day anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below.

How to Watch TODAY All Day on DIRECTV   

You can watch TODAY All Day 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4005. 

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV   

Accessing TODAY All Day is quick and easy! Just follow these steps: 

  1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. 
  2. Enter your email. 
  3. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. 
  4. Tune in to Channel 4005 for all your TODAY favorites! 

No credit card, no contracts—just entertainment at your fingertips. 

Don’t miss out on your daily dose of TODAY! Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching TODAY All Day for free! 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where to watch TODAY All Day?

You can watch TODAY All Day 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4005.

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/ and get started!

What channel is TODAY All Day on?

On MyFree DIRECTV you can watch TODAY All Day on Ch. 4005.

