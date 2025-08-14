DIRECTV support icon

Watch Dateline 24/7 For Free on DIRECTV

Get ready to immerse yourself in true crime mysteries with Dateline 24/7! This channel brings you all the thrilling episodes of the iconic true crime series – every story, every twist, all day long. From intriguing investigations to compelling human stories, Dateline 24/7 is the ultimate destination for crime aficionados.

Now, you can tune in to Dateline 24/7 anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below.

How to Watch Dateline 24/7 on DIRECTV

You can watch Dateline 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4288. 

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Accessing Dateline 24/7 is quick and easy! Just follow these steps: 

  1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. 
  2. Enter your email. 
  3. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. 
  4. Tune in to Channel 4288 for gripping true crime stories! 

No credit card, no contracts—just suspenseful storytelling at your fingertips. 

Don’t miss out on the thrilling mysteries! Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching Dateline 24/7 for free! 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where to watch Dateline 24/7?

You can watch Dateline 24/7 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4288.

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/ and get started!

What channel is Dateline 24/7 on?

On MyFree DIRECTV you can watch Dateline 24/7 on Ch. 4288.

