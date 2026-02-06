DIRECTV support icon

Every Netflix Live Event in 2026

Every Netflix Live Event in 2026

It’s already a busy year for Netflix. The final season of Stranger Things wrapped on New Year’s Eve, The Night Agent is back for Season 3 and Season 4 of both Bridgerton and The Queen of Flow are right around the corner. But that’s just the beginning.

Netflix has officially entered the live event game and is slated to bring must-see TV all year long. After multiple NFL games, boxing matches and awards shows, Netflix has expanded its live offerings to weekly podcasts, regular wrestling events and talk shows in between new seasons of your favorite shows.

Netflix started 2026 with its most daring live event yet: Skyscraper Live. Renowned climber Alex Honnold scaled the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taiwan which stands 1,667 feet high. Here’s a look at all of the other live events the streaming platform has planned in 2026.

Netflix Live Events Schedule 2026

Stranger Things may be over, but there are more than a dozen live events on Netflix to fill the void. From the MLB to WWE to new sports podcasts, you don’t need to scroll through Netflix forever, you just need to tune in.

Date & Time Event Availability
Sat, Jan 31

9:30 a.m. EST

 The Great Indian Kapil Show

Every Saturday

 Global
Fri, Jan 31

2:00 p.m. EST

 Royal Rumble (2026) Global

(Excluding USA)
Sun, Feb 1

9:00 p.m. EST

 The Bill Simmons Podcast

Every Sunday

 US Only
Mon, Feb 2

8:00 p.m. EST

 WWE RAW

Every Monday

 Global
Sun, Feb 8

9:00 p.m. EST

 The Bill Simmons Podcast

Every Sunday

 US Only
Mon, Feb 9

8:00 p.m. EST

 WWE RAW

Every Monday

 Global
Sat, Mar 1, 2026 The Actor Awards Presented By SAG-AFTRA Global
Sat, Mar, 25, 2026 MLB Opening Day 2026 – New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants
Fri, Apr 11, 2026 Boxing – Fury vs Makhmudov Global
Sun, Apr 27, 2026 Supernova Strikers Genesis Global
Mon, Jul 13, 2026 MLB Home Run Derby
Thu., Aug 13, 2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game – Minnesota Twins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
October 2026 Six Kings Slam 2026 – ATP Event
Thu, Dec 25, 2026 NFL Christmas Gameday 2026 Global

Frequently Asked Questions

What shows are Netflix releasing in 2026?

Netflix has a strong slate of new seasons for popular shows in 2026, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Bridgerton, WWE: Unreal, Queer Eye, Love is Blind, The Lincoln Lawyer, 3 Body Problem and Beef.

How many live events does Netflix have planned for 2026?

There are at least 12 live events planned for Netflix in 2026.

