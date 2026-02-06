Every Netflix Live Event in 2026

It’s already a busy year for Netflix. The final season of Stranger Things wrapped on New Year’s Eve, The Night Agent is back for Season 3 and Season 4 of both Bridgerton and The Queen of Flow are right around the corner. But that’s just the beginning.

Netflix has officially entered the live event game and is slated to bring must-see TV all year long. After multiple NFL games, boxing matches and awards shows, Netflix has expanded its live offerings to weekly podcasts, regular wrestling events and talk shows in between new seasons of your favorite shows.

Netflix started 2026 with its most daring live event yet: Skyscraper Live. Renowned climber Alex Honnold scaled the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taiwan which stands 1,667 feet high. Here’s a look at all of the other live events the streaming platform has planned in 2026.

Netflix Live Events Schedule 2026

Stranger Things may be over, but there are more than a dozen live events on Netflix to fill the void. From the MLB to WWE to new sports podcasts, you don’t need to scroll through Netflix forever, you just need to tune in.

Date & Time Event Availability Sat, Jan 31 9:30 a.m. EST The Great Indian Kapil Show Every Saturday Global Fri, Jan 31 2:00 p.m. EST Royal Rumble (2026) Global (Excluding USA) Sun, Feb 1 9:00 p.m. EST The Bill Simmons Podcast Every Sunday US Only Mon, Feb 2 8:00 p.m. EST WWE RAW Every Monday Global Sun, Feb 8 9:00 p.m. EST The Bill Simmons Podcast Every Sunday US Only Mon, Feb 9 8:00 p.m. EST WWE RAW Every Monday Global Sat, Mar 1, 2026 The Actor Awards Presented By SAG-AFTRA Global Sat, Mar, 25, 2026 MLB Opening Day 2026 – New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants Fri, Apr 11, 2026 Boxing – Fury vs Makhmudov Global Sun, Apr 27, 2026 Supernova Strikers Genesis Global Mon, Jul 13, 2026 MLB Home Run Derby Thu., Aug 13, 2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game – Minnesota Twins vs. Philadelphia Phillies October 2026 Six Kings Slam 2026 – ATP Event Thu, Dec 25, 2026 NFL Christmas Gameday 2026 Global

Frequently Asked Questions What shows are Netflix releasing in 2026? Netflix has a strong slate of new seasons for popular shows in 2026, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Bridgerton, WWE: Unreal, Queer Eye, Love is Blind, The Lincoln Lawyer, 3 Body Problem and Beef. How many live events does Netflix have planned for 2026? There are at least 12 live events planned for Netflix in 2026.

