Get ready for some of the best club football the world has to offer: the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is set to start on June 14, 2025!
If you just can’t wait until 2026 to see the next FIFA World Cup tournament, we have some good news: this will be the first year for the FIFA Club World Cup’s new format, which is nearly identical to the World Cup! That’s right: we’re getting an entire month of the world’s best soccer teams going head-to-head to determine the world’s best club.
Will Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami CF or another top international team make it to the Final? Or will Manchester City pull off a repeat title win? Let’s get ready to find out!
When Does the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Start?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will kick off on Saturday, June 14. The tournament will run for about a month, with the Final currently scheduled for Saturday, July 13.
Here’s the full round schedule:
- Group Stage: June 14 – 26
- Round of 16: June 28 – July 1
- Quarterfinals: July 4 – 5
- Semifinals: July 8 – 9
- Final: Sunday, July 13
How to Watch the FIFA Club World Cup
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast exclusively by DAZN, a British sports streaming and entertainment platform. DAZN and FIFA have worked out a deal that will allow anyone to stream the entire tournament for free on DAZN’s app.
FIFA Club World Cup Full Schedule
Here’s the full 2025 FIFA Club World Cup schedule:
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage Schedule (Matches 1-48)
Group A
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Venue
|Saturday, June 14
|8:00 p.m. ET
|Al Ahly (0) vs. Inter Miami (0)
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Sunday, June 15
|6:00 p.m. ET
|Palmeiras (0) vs. Porto (0)
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|Thursday, June 19
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Palmeiras (2) vs. Al Ahly (0)
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|Thursday, June 19
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Inter Miami (2) vs. Porto (1)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|Monday, June 23
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Monday, June 23
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Porto vs. Al Ahly
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Group B
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Venue
|Sunday, June 15
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Paris Saint-Germain (4) vs. Atletico Madrid (0)
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Sunday, June 15
|10:00 p.m. ET
|Botafogo (2) vs. Seattle Sounders (1)
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|Thursday, June 19
|6:00 p.m. ET
|Seattle Sounders (1) vs. Atletico Madrid (3)
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|Thursday, June 19
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Paris Saint-Germain (0) vs. Botafogo (1)
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Monday, June 23
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|Monday, June 23
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Atletico Madrid vs. Botafogo
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Group C
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Venue
|Sunday, June 15
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Bayern Munich (10) vs. Auckland City (0)
|TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
|Monday, June 16
|6:00 p.m. ET
|Boca Juniors (2) vs. Benfica (2)
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Friday, June 20
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Benfica (6) vs. Auckland City (0)
|Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida
|Friday, June 20
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Tuesday, June 24
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors
|Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee
|Tuesday, June 24
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Benfica vs. Bayern Munich
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Group D
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Venue
|Monday, June 16
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Chelsea (2) vs. LAFC (0)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|Monday, June 16
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Flamengo (2) vs. Esperance de Tunis (0)
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Friday, June 20
|2:00 p.m. ET
|Flamengo (3) vs. Chelsea (1)
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Friday, June 20
|6:00 p.m. ET
|LAFC vs. Esperance de Tunis
|Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee
|Tuesday, June 24
|9:00 p.m. ET
|LAFC vs. Flamengo
|Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
|Tuesday, June 24
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Esperance de Tunis vs. Chelsea
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Group E
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Venue
|Tuesday, June 17
|3:00 p.m. ET
|River Plate (3) vs. Urawa Red Diamonds (1)
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|Tuesday, June 17
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Monterrey (1) vs. Inter Milan (1)
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Saturday, June 21
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Inter Milan vs. Urawa Red Diamonds
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|Saturday, June 21
|9:00 p.m. ET
|River Plate vs. Monterrey
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Wednesday, June 25
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Inter Milan vs. River Plate
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|Wednesday, June 25
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Group F
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Venue
|Tuesday, June 17
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Fluminense (0) vs. Borussia Dortmund (0)
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|Tuesday, June 17
|6:00 p.m. ET
|Ulsan HD (0) vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (1)
|Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida
|Saturday, June 21
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund
|TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
|Saturday, June 21
|6:00 p.m. ET
|Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|Wednesday, June 25
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD
|TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
|Wednesday, June 25
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
Group G
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Venue
|Wednesday, June 18
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Manchester City (2) vs. Wydad (0)
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Wednesday, June 18
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Al Ain (0) vs. Juventus (5)
|Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
|Sunday, June 22
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Juventus vs. Wydad
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Sunday, June 22
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Manchester City vs. Al Ain
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|Thursday, June 26
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Juventus vs. Manchester City
|Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
|Thursday, June 26
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Wydad vs. Al Ain
|Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
Group H
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Venue
|Wednesday, June 18
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Real Madrid (1) vs. Al Hilal (1)
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Wednesday, June 18
|6:00 p.m. ET
|Pachuca (1) vs. Red Bull Salzburg (2)
|TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
|Sunday, June 22
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Real Madrid vs. Pachuca
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|Sunday, June 22
|6:00 p.m. ET
|Red Bull Salzburg vs. Al Hilal
|Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
|Thursday, June 26
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Al Hilal vs. Pachuca
|Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee
|Thursday, June 26
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage Schedule
Round of 16 Schedule
|Match #
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Venue
|49
|Saturday, June 28, 2025
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Group A vs. Runner-up Group B
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|50
|Saturday, June 28, 2025
|4:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Group C vs. Runner-up Group D
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|51
|Sunday, June 29, 2025
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Group B vs. Runner-up Group A
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|52
|Sunday, June 29, 2025
|4:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Group D vs. Runner-up Group C
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|53
|Monday, June 30, 2025
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Group E vs. Runner-up Group F
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|54
|Monday, June 30, 2025
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Group G vs. Runner-up Group H
|Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
|55
|Tuesday, July 1, 2025
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Group H vs. Runner-up Group G
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|56
|Tuesday, July 1, 2025
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Group F vs. Runner-up Group E
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Quarterfinals Schedule
|Match #
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Venue
|57
|Friday, July 4, 2025
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Match 53 vs. Winner Match 54
|Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
|58
|Friday, July 4, 2025
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Match 49 vs. Winner Match 50
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|59
|Saturday, July 5, 2025
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Match 51 vs. Winner Match 52
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|60
|Saturday, July 5, 2025
|4:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Match 55 vs. Winner Match 56
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Semifinals Schedule
|Match #
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Venue
|61
|Tuesday, July 8, 2025
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Match 57 vs. Winner Match 58
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|62
|Wednesday, July 9, 2025
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Match 59 vs. Winner Match 60
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Venue
|Sunday, July 13, 2025
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Winner Match 61 vs. Winner Match 62
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
What is the FIFA Club World Cup?
The FIFA Club World Cup is a major international football competition organized by FIFA, the world’s governing body for association football and soccer. FIFA also organizes the FIFA World Cup, which is considered the most prestigious tournament in all of international football.
It’s easy to get the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA World Cup mixed up, but they’re distinct tournaments. The Club World Cup is not quite as prestigious as the World Cup, since competition happens between clubs, not national teams. That means it doesn’t attract as much attention as when, say, the best players from France and Argentina go at it in the World Cup Final.
Still, for fans of the involved teams, it’s a big deal and viewed as the world championship to determine the best single club on the planet.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Format
So, how does the FIFA Club World Cup work?
Qualifying clubs are drawn from six continental confederations:
- UEFA (Europe)
- CONMEBOL
- CONCACAF
- AFC (Asia)
- CAF (Africa)
- OFC (Oceania)
Up until 2023, the FIFA Club World Cup was held annually as a single elimination tournament between the seven teams that won each of the confederations, plus the host nation’s league champion.
This time around, that’s changing: the field will be expanded to 32 clubs, mirroring the format of the FIFA World Cup. The clubs will be drawn from the top competitors and recent champions in each of the confederations. The event will last about a month instead of a week, and it will be held every four years from now on. That will allow FIFA to position it as a lead-up to the World Cup the following year.
On top of all of that, the available prize money has rocketed up from a total pool of ~$16 million to an eye-popping $1 billion, with the winner getting $125 million.
The tournament’s bracket structure will also mirror the World Cup: there will be a group stage featuring eight groups of four of the qualified teams each, then a series of knockout rounds starting with the Round of 16.
Where is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Being Held?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is being held right here in the United States! Here’s a list of all of the venues where games will be happening:
- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
- MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
- Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida
- Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee
- Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
- Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
FIFA Club World Cup: All Qualified Teams
AFC (Asia)
- AFC Champions League Winners:
- Al Hilal (2021)
- Urawa Red Diamonds (2022)
- Al Ain (2023–24)
- Other Best-Ranked AFC Team:
- Ulsan HD
CAF (Africa)
- CAF Champions League Winners:
- Al Ahly (2020–21, 2022–23, 2023–24)
- Wydad AC (2021–22)
- Other Best-Ranked CAF Teams:
- Espérance de Tunis
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Concacaf (North/Central America & Caribbean)
- Concacaf Champions Cup Winners:
- Monterrey (2021)
- Seattle Sounders FC (2022)
- Pachuca (2024)
- Play-In Match Winner:
- Los Angeles FC / Club América
- Host Nation Representative:
- Inter Miami
- Playoff Winner:
- LAFC
CONMEBOL (South America)
- Copa Libertadores Winners:
- Palmeiras (2021)
- Flamengo (2022)
- Fluminense (2023)
- Botafogo (2024)
- Other Best-Ranked CONMEBOL Teams:
- River Plate
- Boca Juniors
OFC (Oceania)
- Highest-Ranked OFC Champions League Winner:
- Auckland City
UEFA (Europe)
- UEFA Champions League Winners:
- Chelsea (2020–21)
- Real Madrid (2021–22, 2023–24)
- Manchester City (2022–23)
- Other Best-Ranked UEFA Teams:
- Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Inter Milan
- Porto
- Benfica
- Borussia Dortmund
- Juventus
- Atlético Madrid
- Red Bull Salzburg
First Round Groups
Here are the club groupings for the Group Stage:
Group A
- Palmeiras (Brazil)
- Porto (Portugal)
- Al Ahly (Egypt)
- Inter Miami (United States)
Group B
- Paris Saint-Germain (France)
- Atlético Madrid (Spain)
- Botafogo (Brazil)
- Seattle Sounders (United States)
Group C
- Bayern Munich (Germany)
- Auckland City (New Zealand)
- Boca Juniors (Argentina)
- Benfica (Portugal)
Group D
- Flamengo (Brazil)
- Espérance de Tunis (ES Tunis) (Tunisia)
- Chelsea (United Kingdom)
- LAFC (United States)
Group E
- River Plate (Argentina)
- Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
- Monterrey (Mexico)
- Inter Milan (Italy)
Group F
- Fluminense (Brazil)
- Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
- Ulsan HD FC (South Korea)
- Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
Group G
- Manchester City (United Kingdom)
- Wydad AC (Morocco)
- Al Ain (United Arab Emirates)
- Juventus (Italy)
Group H
- Real Madrid (Spain)
- Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
- Pachuca (Mexico)
- Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)
Who Won the 2024 FIFA Club World Cup?
England’s Manchester City football club is the defending FIFA Club World Cup champion.
Watch Soccer on DIRECTV
Frequently Asked Questions
When does the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 start?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will kick off on June 14.
Did the FIFA Club World Cup format change this year?
Yes, FIFA made major changes to the Club World Cup format, including expanding the field from seven to 32 teams.
Who won the last FIFA Club World Cup?
Manchester City, from the English Premier League, won the 2024 FIFA Club World Cup.
