Get ready for some of the best club football the world has to offer: the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is set to start on June 14, 2025!

If you just can’t wait until 2026 to see the next FIFA World Cup tournament, we have some good news: this will be the first year for the FIFA Club World Cup’s new format, which is nearly identical to the World Cup! That’s right: we’re getting an entire month of the world’s best soccer teams going head-to-head to determine the world’s best club.

Will Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami CF or another top international team make it to the Final? Or will Manchester City pull off a repeat title win? Let’s get ready to find out!

When Does the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Start?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will kick off on Saturday, June 14. The tournament will run for about a month, with the Final currently scheduled for Saturday, July 13.

Here’s the full round schedule:

Group Stage : June 14 – 26

: June 14 – 26 Round of 16 : June 28 – July 1

: June 28 – July 1 Quarterfinals : July 4 – 5

: July 4 – 5 Semifinals : July 8 – 9

: July 8 – 9 Final: Sunday, July 13

How to Watch the FIFA Club World Cup

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast exclusively by DAZN, a British sports streaming and entertainment platform. DAZN and FIFA have worked out a deal that will allow anyone to stream the entire tournament for free on DAZN’s app.

FIFA Club World Cup Full Schedule

Here’s the full 2025 FIFA Club World Cup schedule:

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage Schedule (Matches 1-48)

Group A

Date Time Matchup Venue Saturday, June 14 8:00 p.m. ET Al Ahly (0) vs. Inter Miami (0) Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida Sunday, June 15 6:00 p.m. ET Palmeiras (0) vs. Porto (0) MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Thursday, June 19 12:00 p.m. ET Palmeiras (2) vs. Al Ahly (0) MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Thursday, June 19 3:00 p.m. ET Inter Miami (2) vs. Porto (1) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Monday, June 23 9:00 p.m. ET Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida Monday, June 23 9:00 p.m. ET Porto vs. Al Ahly MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Group B

Date Time Matchup Venue Sunday, June 15 3:00 p.m. ET Paris Saint-Germain (4) vs. Atletico Madrid (0) Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California Sunday, June 15 10:00 p.m. ET Botafogo (2) vs. Seattle Sounders (1) Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington Thursday, June 19 6:00 p.m. ET Seattle Sounders (1) vs. Atletico Madrid (3) Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington Thursday, June 19 9:00 p.m. ET Paris Saint-Germain (0) vs. Botafogo (1) Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California Monday, June 23 3:00 p.m. ET Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington Monday, June 23 3:00 p.m. ET Atletico Madrid vs. Botafogo Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Group C

Date Time Matchup Venue Sunday, June 15 12:00 p.m. ET Bayern Munich (10) vs. Auckland City (0) TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio Monday, June 16 6:00 p.m. ET Boca Juniors (2) vs. Benfica (2) Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida Friday, June 20 12:00 p.m. ET Benfica (6) vs. Auckland City (0) Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida Friday, June 20 9:00 p.m. ET Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida Tuesday, June 24 3:00 p.m. ET Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee Tuesday, June 24 3:00 p.m. ET Benfica vs. Bayern Munich Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Group D

Date Time Matchup Venue Monday, June 16 3:00 p.m. ET Chelsea (2) vs. LAFC (0) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Monday, June 16 9:00 p.m. ET Flamengo (2) vs. Esperance de Tunis (0) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Friday, June 20 2:00 p.m. ET Flamengo (3) vs. Chelsea (1) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Friday, June 20 6:00 p.m. ET LAFC vs. Esperance de Tunis Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee Tuesday, June 24 9:00 p.m. ET LAFC vs. Flamengo Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida Tuesday, June 24 9:00 p.m. ET Esperance de Tunis vs. Chelsea Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Group E

Date Time Matchup Venue Tuesday, June 17 3:00 p.m. ET River Plate (3) vs. Urawa Red Diamonds (1) Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington Tuesday, June 17 9:00 p.m. ET Monterrey (1) vs. Inter Milan (1) Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California Saturday, June 21 3:00 p.m. ET Inter Milan vs. Urawa Red Diamonds Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington Saturday, June 21 9:00 p.m. ET River Plate vs. Monterrey Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California Wednesday, June 25 9:00 p.m. ET Inter Milan vs. River Plate Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington Wednesday, June 25 9:00 p.m. ET Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Group F

Date Time Matchup Venue Tuesday, June 17 12:00 p.m. ET Fluminense (0) vs. Borussia Dortmund (0) MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Tuesday, June 17 6:00 p.m. ET Ulsan HD (0) vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (1) Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida Saturday, June 21 12:00 p.m. ET Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio Saturday, June 21 6:00 p.m. ET Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Wednesday, June 25 3:00 p.m. ET Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio Wednesday, June 25 3:00 p.m. ET Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Group G

Date Time Matchup Venue Wednesday, June 18 12:00 p.m. ET Manchester City (2) vs. Wydad (0) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wednesday, June 18 9:00 p.m. ET Al Ain (0) vs. Juventus (5) Audi Field, Washington, D.C. Sunday, June 22 12:00 p.m. ET Juventus vs. Wydad Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Sunday, June 22 9:00 p.m. ET Manchester City vs. Al Ain Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Thursday, June 26 3:00 p.m. ET Juventus vs. Manchester City Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida Thursday, June 26 3:00 p.m. ET Wydad vs. Al Ain Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Group H

Date Time Matchup Venue Wednesday, June 18 3:00 p.m. ET Real Madrid (1) vs. Al Hilal (1) Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida Wednesday, June 18 6:00 p.m. ET Pachuca (1) vs. Red Bull Salzburg (2) TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday, June 22 3:00 p.m. ET Real Madrid vs. Pachuca Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina Sunday, June 22 6:00 p.m. ET Red Bull Salzburg vs. Al Hilal Audi Field, Washington, D.C. Thursday, June 26 9:00 p.m. ET Al Hilal vs. Pachuca Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee Thursday, June 26 9:00 p.m. ET Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage Schedule

Round of 16 Schedule

Match # Date Time Matchup Venue 49 Saturday, June 28, 2025 12:00 p.m. ET Winner Group A vs. Runner-up Group B Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 50 Saturday, June 28, 2025 4:00 p.m. ET Winner Group C vs. Runner-up Group D Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina 51 Sunday, June 29, 2025 12:00 p.m. ET Winner Group B vs. Runner-up Group A Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia 52 Sunday, June 29, 2025 4:00 p.m. ET Winner Group D vs. Runner-up Group C Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida 53 Monday, June 30, 2025 3:00 p.m. ET Winner Group E vs. Runner-up Group F Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina 54 Monday, June 30, 2025 9:00 p.m. ET Winner Group G vs. Runner-up Group H Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida 55 Tuesday, July 1, 2025 3:00 p.m. ET Winner Group H vs. Runner-up Group G Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida 56 Tuesday, July 1, 2025 9:00 p.m. ET Winner Group F vs. Runner-up Group E Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Quarterfinals Schedule

Match # Date Time Matchup Venue 57 Friday, July 4, 2025 3:00 p.m. ET Winner Match 53 vs. Winner Match 54 Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida 58 Friday, July 4, 2025 9:00 p.m. ET Winner Match 49 vs. Winner Match 50 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 59 Saturday, July 5, 2025 12:00 p.m. ET Winner Match 51 vs. Winner Match 52 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia 60 Saturday, July 5, 2025 4:00 p.m. ET Winner Match 55 vs. Winner Match 56 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Semifinals Schedule

Match # Date Time Matchup Venue 61 Tuesday, July 8, 2025 3:00 p.m. ET Winner Match 57 vs. Winner Match 58 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey 62 Wednesday, July 9, 2025 3:00 p.m. ET Winner Match 59 vs. Winner Match 60 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final

Date Time Matchup Venue Sunday, July 13, 2025 3:00 p.m. ET Winner Match 61 vs. Winner Match 62 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

The FIFA Club World Cup is a major international football competition organized by FIFA, the world’s governing body for association football and soccer. FIFA also organizes the FIFA World Cup, which is considered the most prestigious tournament in all of international football.

It’s easy to get the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA World Cup mixed up, but they’re distinct tournaments. The Club World Cup is not quite as prestigious as the World Cup, since competition happens between clubs, not national teams. That means it doesn’t attract as much attention as when, say, the best players from France and Argentina go at it in the World Cup Final.

Still, for fans of the involved teams, it’s a big deal and viewed as the world championship to determine the best single club on the planet.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Format

So, how does the FIFA Club World Cup work?

Qualifying clubs are drawn from six continental confederations:

UEFA (Europe)

(Europe) CONMEBOL

CONCACAF

AFC (Asia)

(Asia) CAF (Africa)

(Africa) OFC (Oceania)

Up until 2023, the FIFA Club World Cup was held annually as a single elimination tournament between the seven teams that won each of the confederations, plus the host nation’s league champion.

This time around, that’s changing: the field will be expanded to 32 clubs, mirroring the format of the FIFA World Cup. The clubs will be drawn from the top competitors and recent champions in each of the confederations. The event will last about a month instead of a week, and it will be held every four years from now on. That will allow FIFA to position it as a lead-up to the World Cup the following year.

On top of all of that, the available prize money has rocketed up from a total pool of ~$16 million to an eye-popping $1 billion, with the winner getting $125 million.

The tournament’s bracket structure will also mirror the World Cup: there will be a group stage featuring eight groups of four of the qualified teams each, then a series of knockout rounds starting with the Round of 16.

Where is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Being Held?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is being held right here in the United States! Here’s a list of all of the venues where games will be happening:

Hard Rock Stadium , Miami, Florida

, Miami, Florida MetLife Stadium , East Rutherford, New Jersey

, East Rutherford, New Jersey Mercedes-Benz Stadium , Atlanta, Georgia

, Atlanta, Georgia Rose Bowl , Pasadena, California

, Pasadena, California Lumen Field , Seattle, Washington

, Seattle, Washington TQL Stadium , Cincinnati, Ohio

, Cincinnati, Ohio Inter&Co Stadium , Orlando, Florida

, Orlando, Florida Geodis Park , Nashville, Tennessee

, Nashville, Tennessee Bank of America Stadium , Charlotte, North Carolina

, Charlotte, North Carolina Lincoln Financial Field , Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Camping World Stadium , Orlando, Florida

, Orlando, Florida Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

FIFA Club World Cup: All Qualified Teams

AFC (Asia)

AFC Champions League Winners:

Al Hilal (2021)



Urawa Red Diamonds (2022)



Al Ain (2023–24)

Other Best-Ranked AFC Team:

Ulsan HD

CAF (Africa)

CAF Champions League Winners:

Al Ahly (2020–21, 2022–23, 2023–24)



Wydad AC (2021–22)

Other Best-Ranked CAF Teams:

Espérance de Tunis



Mamelodi Sundowns

Concacaf (North/Central America & Caribbean)

Concacaf Champions Cup Winners:

Monterrey (2021)



Seattle Sounders FC (2022)



Pachuca (2024)

Play-In Match Winner:

Los Angeles FC / Club América

Host Nation Representative:

Inter Miami

Playoff Winner:

LAFC

CONMEBOL (South America)

Copa Libertadores Winners:

Palmeiras (2021)



Flamengo (2022)



Fluminense (2023)



Botafogo (2024)

Other Best-Ranked CONMEBOL Teams:

River Plate



Boca Juniors

OFC (Oceania)

Highest-Ranked OFC Champions League Winner:

Auckland City

UEFA (Europe)

UEFA Champions League Winners:

Chelsea (2020–21)



Real Madrid (2021–22, 2023–24)



Manchester City (2022–23)

Other Best-Ranked UEFA Teams:

Bayern Munich



Paris Saint-Germain



Inter Milan



Porto



Benfica



Borussia Dortmund



Juventus



Atlético Madrid



Red Bull Salzburg

First Round Groups

Here are the club groupings for the Group Stage:

Group A

Palmeiras (Brazil)

(Brazil) Porto (Portugal)

(Portugal) Al Ahly (Egypt)

(Egypt) Inter Miami (United States)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

(France) Atlético Madrid (Spain)

(Spain) Botafogo (Brazil)

(Brazil) Seattle Sounders (United States)

Group C

Bayern Munich (Germany)

(Germany) Auckland City (New Zealand)

(New Zealand) Boca Juniors (Argentina)

(Argentina) Benfica (Portugal)

Group D

Flamengo (Brazil)

(Brazil) Espérance de Tunis (ES Tunis) (Tunisia)

(Tunisia) Chelsea (United Kingdom)

(United Kingdom) LAFC (United States)

Group E

River Plate (Argentina)

(Argentina) Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

(Japan) Monterrey (Mexico)

(Mexico) Inter Milan (Italy)

Group F

Fluminense (Brazil)

(Brazil) Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

(Germany) Ulsan HD FC (South Korea)

(South Korea) Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group G

Manchester City (United Kingdom)

(United Kingdom) Wydad AC (Morocco)

(Morocco) Al Ain (United Arab Emirates)

(United Arab Emirates) Juventus (Italy)

Group H

Real Madrid (Spain)

(Spain) Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

(Saudi Arabia) Pachuca (Mexico)

(Mexico) Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

Who Won the 2024 FIFA Club World Cup?

England’s Manchester City football club is the defending FIFA Club World Cup champion.

Frequently Asked Questions When does the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 start? The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will kick off on June 14. Did the FIFA Club World Cup format change this year? Yes, FIFA made major changes to the Club World Cup format, including expanding the field from seven to 32 teams. Who won the last FIFA Club World Cup? Manchester City, from the English Premier League, won the 2024 FIFA Club World Cup.

