Norway is the most successful nation in Winter Olympic Games history, with the highest total medal count, followed by the United States and Germany.

The Winter Olympic Games are nearly here, with the world’s top athletes preparing to compete for national pride on the biggest stage in sports. The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics will bring elite winter competition back to Italy, marking the second time Cortina d’Ampezzo has hosted the Olympic Winter Games.

For some nations, the 25th Olympic Winter Games represent another chance to add to a legacy of dominance. For others, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics offer an opportunity to climb the medal standings and make history on the international stage for the very first time.

Countries with the Most Winter Olympic Medals

Heading into the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Norway, the United States and Germany stand as the most decorated nations in Winter Olympic Games history. These countries have achieved success across multiple disciplines and remain strong contenders to once again top the medal table at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Below is a look at the countries with the highest total medal counts in Olympic Winter Games history.

No. Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Norway 148 134 123 405 2 United States 114 121 95 330 3 Germany 105 97 65 267 4 Soviet Union 78 57 59 194 5 Canada 77 72 76 225 6 Austria 71 88 91 250 7 Sweden 65 51 60 176 8 Switzerland 63 47 58 168 9 Netherlands 53 49 45 147 10 Russia 47 39 35 121 11 Finland 45 65 65 175 12 Italy 42 43 56 141 13 France 41 42 55 138 14 East Germany 39 36 35 110 15 South Korea 33 30 16 79 16 China 22 32 23 77 17 Japan 17 29 30 76 18 Great Britain 12 5 17 34 19 West Germany 11 15 13 39 20 Czech Republic 10 11 13 34

The Milan Cortina Olympics offer another chapter in Winter Olympic history, as the world’s most talented winter athletes look to add to their countries’ medal totals at the Olympic Winter Games.

Frequently Asked Questions Which country has the most Winter Olympics gold medals? Norway holds a commanding lead in all-time gold medals at the Winter Olympics with 148. Which country has held the most Winter Olympics? The United States has held four Winter Olympic Games which is the most all-time. They will next host the Winter Games in 2034 in Salt Lake City. What American has the most Winter Olympic medals? Apolo Anton Ohno is the most decorated American at the Winter Olympics with eight medals.

