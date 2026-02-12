Is it one of the most stacked Team U.S.A. ice hockey rosters in Olympic history? Possibly, according to many experts, analysts and fans. With NHL players allowed to participate in the Winter Olympic Games for the first time since 2014, and heavy-hitting stars like Auston Matthews, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck on the national team, U.S. fans have a lot of reasons to be optimistic.

A roster that looked much like the one that traveled to Italy for the men’s ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics also nearly won last year’s 4 Nations Face Off, losing out to Team Canada (also the favorite for Olympic gold in Milan Cortina) in a thrilling final. With the U.S. women’s hockey team going undefeated in their own preliminary matches, it’s a fact: U.S. ice hockey at the Olympics is a powerhouse this time around.

Excited to watch Team U.S.A. Men’s hockey on the ice at the 2026 Winter Olympics? Here’s your complete guide to watching them play at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

2026 Olympic Winter Games U.S. Men’s Hockey Schedule

Here’s the full schedule for the U.S. men’s ice hockey team at the 2026 Winter Olympics:

All times E.T. and subject to change

Preliminary Round

Thursday, Feb. 12

U.S.A. vs. Latvia – 3:10 p.m., re-airs 11 p.m. on USA, Peacock

Saturday, Feb. 14

U.S.A. vs. Denmark – 3:10 p.m., re-airs 11 p.m. on USA, Peacock

Sunday, Feb. 15

U.S.A. vs. Germany – 3:10 p.m., re-airs 11 p.m. on USA, Peacock

Qualification Playoffs

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Playoff Game 1 – 6:10 a.m. on Peacock

Playoff Game 2 – 6:10 a.m. on Peacock

Playoff Game 3 – 10:40 a.m. on Peacock

Playoff Game 4 – 6:10 a.m. on Peacock

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Game 1 – 6:10 a.m. on Peacock

Game 2 – 10:40 a.m. on USA, Peacock

Game 3 – 12:10 p.m. on Peacock or 1 p.m. on USA (joined in progress)

Game 4 – 3:10 p.m. on NBC, Peacock

Semifinals

Friday, Feb. 20

Game 1 – 10:40 a.m. on Peacock or 11:50 a.m. on USA (joined in progress)

Game 2 – 3:10 p.m. on NBC, Peacock

Finals

Saturday, Feb. 21

Bronze Medal Game – 2:40 p.m. on USA, Peacock

Saturday, Feb. 22

Gold Medal Game – 8:10 a.m. on NBC, Peacock

How to Watch the 2026 Olympic Winter Games

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be broadcast and streamed exclusively on NBC (Find your local channel here) and Peacock.

Frequently Asked Questions When was the last time NHL players were allowed in the Winter Olympics? The 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia was the last time NHL players were allowed to participate in the Winter Olympic Games. How many gold medals does Team U.S.A. men's ice hockey have at the Winter Olympics? The U.S.A. men's ice hockey national team has won two gold medals: One at the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Olympics and the other at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics, which included the famous "Miracle on Ice" win over the Soviet Union.

