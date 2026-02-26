The dust has settled on the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games, but the next set of major competitions on the global stage is just getting underway: the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics.

This year’s Winter Paralympics will mark the 50th anniversary of the first Games, which were held in 1976 in Sweden, and it will be the second time the Winter Paralympics have been held in Italy, the first being in 2006 at Turin.

Ready to watch all of the world’s top Paralympians compete for a chance to bring home a coveted gold medal? Here’s your complete guide to watching the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympic Games.

When are the 2026 Winter Paralympics Happening?

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympic Games will be held from March 6 to March 15, 2026 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

The Opening Ceremony will be held on March 5.

How to Watch the 2026 Winter Paralympics

2026 Winter Paralympics Events

The Winter Paralympics include six sports, with 79 total medals up for grabs. They are:

Para Alpine Skiing (Downhill, Slalom, Giant Slalom, Super-G and Super Combined)

Para Nordic Skiing (Para Biathlon, Para Cross-Country)

Para Ice Hockey

Para Snowboard

Wheelchair Curling

2026 Winter Paralympics Venues

Many of the 2026 Winter Paralympics events will be held at the same venues as the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February:

Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium

Cortina Para Snowboard Park

Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium

Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre (Cortina)

Top U.S. Athletes in the 2026 Winter Paralympics

Here are some of the most well-known American athletes to watch for at the 2026 Winter Paralympics:

Skiing

Oksana Masters: 19-time Paralympic medalist and current top-ranked athlete in para cross-country skiing.

19-time Paralympic medalist and current top-ranked athlete in para cross-country skiing. Kendall Gretsch: Favored for gold in biathlon.

Favored for gold in biathlon. Aaron Pike: A seven-time Paralympian aiming for his first gold medal.

A seven-time Paralympian aiming for his first gold medal. Andrew Kurka: Multi-time medalist in the Downhill and Super-G.

Multi-time medalist in the Downhill and Super-G. Laurie Stephens: Six-time Paralympian.

Six-time Paralympian. Audrey Crowley: Young rising star.

Hockey

Declan Farmer: Widely considered the best sled hockey player in the world, he has three golds and holds the national team’s scoring record.

Widely considered the best sled hockey player in the world, he has three golds and holds the national team’s scoring record. Josh Pauls: Five-time Paralympian.

Five-time Paralympian. Jen Lee: Legendary Team USA goaltender.

Snowboarding

Brenna Huckaby: Reigning Paralympic gold medalist in Banked Slalom and most decorated Para Snowboarder in the world.

Reigning Paralympic gold medalist in Banked Slalom and most decorated Para Snowboarder in the world. Noah Elliott: Recently won ESPY for best athlete with a disability.

Recently won ESPY for best athlete with a disability. Kate Delson: Second-ranked Para Snowboarder globally.

Wheelchair Curling

Steve Emt: A veteran of the sport.

Will Russia Be Allowed to Compete in the 2026 Winter Paralympics?

No, Russia has been banned from participating in most global sporting events due to their ongoing war in Ukraine, and Russian athletes will only be permitted to compete under a neutral flag.

However, the Russian flag and national anthem are expected to be featured at the Opening Ceremony, leading Ukraine to boycott the ceremony.

