The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics are right around the corner, bringing the world’s top winter athletes to the Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo areas of Northern Italy for the 25th Olympic Winter Games. As fans prepare for the excitement, attention often turns to medal favorites — but not every nation has found success on the podium.

While countries such as the United States, Norway, Germany and Austria have historically dominated the Winter Olympic Games, many nations are still searching for their first-ever Winter Olympics medal. As the 2026 Games approach, these countries will once again look to make history.

Below, we take a closer look at the nations that have competed at the Olympic Winter Games but have yet to win a medal — and how many times they’ve tried.

Which Countries Have No Winter Olympic Medals?

A total of 56 countries have participated in the Winter Olympic Games but have never earned a medal. Many of these nations’ geography and climates limit their access to winter sports, while others continue to build winter sports programs with hopes of breaking through at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Below is a breakdown of medal-less countries and the number of times they have competed at the Olympic Winter Games.

Countries With 1 Winter Olympic Appearance

Cameroon

Colombia

Egypt

Ghana

Guatemala

Paraguay

Serbia

Togo

Tonga

Uruguay

Zimbabwe

Countries With 2 Winter Olympic Appearances

Ethiopia

Montenegro

Pakistan

Peru

Countries With 3 Winter Olympic Appearances

Algeria

Fiji

Kenya

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Countries With 4 Winter Olympic Appearances

Hong Kong

Philippines

Tajikistan

Venezuela

Countries With 5 Winter Olympic Appearances

Azerbaijan

Macedonia

Senegal

Countries With 6 Winter Olympic Appearances

Armenia

Costa Rica

Georgia

Ireland

Israel

Kyrgyzstan

Moldova

Morocco

Puerto Rico

South Africa

Countries With 7 Winter Olympic Appearances

Bermuda

Brazil

Jamaica

Portugal

Virgin Islands

Countries With 8 Winter Olympic Appearances

Lithuania

Mexico

Countries With 9 Winter Olympic Appearances

India

Countries With 10 Winter Olympic Appearances

Cyprus

Iran

Countries With 11 Winter Olympic Appearances

Chinese Taipei

Countries With 13 Winter Olympic Appearances

Mongolia

Countries With 16 Winter Olympic Appearances

Chile

Lebanon

Turkey

Countries With 17 Winter Olympic Appearances

Iceland

Countries With 18 Winter Olympic Appearances

Argentina

Greece

Watching the 2026 Olympic Winter Games

The Milan Cortina Olympics offer another opportunity for these nations to chase a historic first medal at the Olympic Winter Games.

