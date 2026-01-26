The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics are right around the corner, bringing the world’s top winter athletes to the Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo areas of Northern Italy for the 25th Olympic Winter Games. As fans prepare for the excitement, attention often turns to medal favorites — but not every nation has found success on the podium.
While countries such as the United States, Norway, Germany and Austria have historically dominated the Winter Olympic Games, many nations are still searching for their first-ever Winter Olympics medal. As the 2026 Games approach, these countries will once again look to make history.
Below, we take a closer look at the nations that have competed at the Olympic Winter Games but have yet to win a medal — and how many times they’ve tried.
Don’t miss a minute of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games on NBC and Peacock with DIRECTV.
Get all your questions about the 2026 Olympic Winter Games answered right here!
Which Countries Have No Winter Olympic Medals?
A total of 56 countries have participated in the Winter Olympic Games but have never earned a medal. Many of these nations’ geography and climates limit their access to winter sports, while others continue to build winter sports programs with hopes of breaking through at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
Below is a breakdown of medal-less countries and the number of times they have competed at the Olympic Winter Games.
Countries With 1 Winter Olympic Appearance
- Cameroon
- Colombia
- Egypt
- Ghana
- Guatemala
- Paraguay
- Serbia
- Togo
- Tonga
- Uruguay
- Zimbabwe
Countries With 2 Winter Olympic Appearances
- Ethiopia
- Montenegro
- Pakistan
- Peru
- Serbia
Countries With 3 Winter Olympic Appearances
- Algeria
- Fiji
- Kenya
- Thailand
- Trinidad and Tobago
Countries With 4 Winter Olympic Appearances
- Hong Kong
- Philippines
- Tajikistan
- Venezuela
Countries With 5 Winter Olympic Appearances
- Azerbaijan
- Macedonia
- Senegal
Countries With 6 Winter Olympic Appearances
- Armenia
- Costa Rica
- Georgia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Kyrgyzstan
- Moldova
- Morocco
- Puerto Rico
- South Africa
Countries With 7 Winter Olympic Appearances
- Bermuda
- Brazil
- Jamaica
- Portugal
- Virgin Islands
Countries With 8 Winter Olympic Appearances
- Lithuania
- Mexico
Countries With 9 Winter Olympic Appearances
- India
Countries With 10 Winter Olympic Appearances
- Cyprus
- Iran
Countries With 11 Winter Olympic Appearances
- Chinese Taipei
Countries With 13 Winter Olympic Appearances
- Mongolia
Countries With 16 Winter Olympic Appearances
- Chile
- Lebanon
- Turkey
Countries With 17 Winter Olympic Appearances
- Iceland
Countries With 18 Winter Olympic Appearances
- Argentina
- Greece
Watching the 2026 Olympic Winter Games
The Milan Cortina Olympics offer another opportunity for these nations to chase a historic first medal at the Olympic Winter Games.
Watch all the action of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games with NBCUniversal’s coverage on DIRECTV. Tune in live on NBC or stream on Peacock.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many countries have never won a medal at the Winter Olympics?
56 countries that have competed in the Winter Olympics at least once have never taken home a medal at the Winter Games. They get a chance to add to the trophy case this year in Milan.
What is the only country to have won medals in the Winter Olympics but not the Summer Olympics?
Liechtenstein is the only country to have won medals in the Winter Games but not the Summer Olympics. The European principality has won all of its medals in Alpine Skiing.
Where can I watch the Winter Olympic Games?
Fans can catch all the Olympic Games action on NBC (Channel 392), USA Network (Channel 242), CNBC (Channel 355) and streaming on Peacock.
DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.