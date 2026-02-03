The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, also known as the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, are finally here!

Ready to watch your favorite skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes, top hockey players and figure skaters lace up and the world’s most daring bobsledders, lugers and skeleton racers tear up the course?

Here’s your complete guide to the full 2026 Winter Olympics schedule, updated each and every day, so that you know exactly when and where to catch all of the excitement in Italy from February 6 – 22, 2026.

2026 Olympic Winter Games TV Schedule — Olympic Events on Today

Tuesday, January 27

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics start on February 6. Check back here every day to get the full lineup of the day’s events!

How to Watch the 2026 Olympic Winter Games

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be broadcast and streamed exclusively on NBC (Find your local channel here) and Peacock.

Frequently Asked Questions When are the 2026 Winter Olympics being held? The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games will be held from February 6, 2026 until February 22, 2026.

