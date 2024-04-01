The Best of Margot Robbie on the Silver Screen

As soon as Barbie hit the theaters in July 2023, the movie instantly became one of the most talked-about cultural events of the year. Barbie went on to be the highest grossing film of 2023, receiving commercial and critical acclaim for the thought provoking dialogues and perspectives throughout the film.

Much of that success can be attributed to actor and producer, Margot Robbie. As a mainstay of blockbuster Hollywood films over the last decade, there is no shortage of incredible films featuring Robbie available to watch now.

Margot Robbie Filmography

Having played a wide variety of roles over the years, there’s something for everyone to view and enjoy. We’ve picked some of our favorite Margot Robbie movies to recap here. Read on to find out more about them, including how to stream them today.

‘Barbie’ (2023)

Barbie tells the unique story of lifelike dolls who live in Barbieland, a fictional alternate universe where everything is pink, nice and fun. As “Stereotypical Barbie,” Margot Robbie epitomizes every aspect of the doll – from the perfectly done hair and nails to the gorgeous outfits and the lack of flat feet, of course.

However, one day something feels different, and Barbie starts feeling weird (human). As she experiences her first existential crisis, she sets on a path of discovery to the real world to understand who she really is, with the hilarious Ken (Ryan Gosling).

A cinematic masterpiece by Greta Gerwig, it’s Margot Robbie’s acting, physical comedy and her extremely relatable quest to understand herself in a world that isn’t perfect, which puts Barbie among the greatest films in recent years.

‘I, Tonya’ (2017)

Based on real life events, Margot Robbie plays the role of Tonya Harding, one of the best figure skaters in the US, as she works to be a part of the US Winter Olympics Team of 1994. With the movie narrated from the point of view of Tonya herself, I, Tonya gives a unique perspective into the life of Harding and the events that ended up destroying her career.

The movie is centered around the attack on US team member, Nancy Kerrigan, committed by Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly. Quite brilliantly, Margot Robbie’s acting in this dark comedy convinces the audience of her innocence in the affair, even while much of the evidence is against her. For her role as Tonya Harding, Margot Robbie earned the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress.

‘Babylon’ (2022)

Portraying a 1920s starlet, Nellie LaRoy, a brash and self-proclaimed ‘star’, Robbie beautifully depicts the all-too common troubles plaguing Nellie, while also capturing the star power and allure Nellie oozed.

As the film progresses, the audience sees the rise and eventual fall of Nellie, as the damage caused by Hollywood finally catches up with her and those around her.

Margot Robbie masterfully portrays this journey from the top of the top to rock bottom thanks, even learning how to cry on demand. It’s her commitment to embodying the chaotic essence of Nellie – from chaotic joy to anger – that truly makes her performance unforgettable.

‘Harley Quinn’ (2016 – present)

Margot Robbie reprises the role of Harley Quinn across multiple films, including The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. Harley Quinn was initially intended to purely be The Joker’s love interest, but Margot’s talent and commitment to the role created a whole new opportunity for Harley. Margot Robbie evolved the role significantly, helping to create a totally new path for Harley.

In Birds of Prey, Harley Quinn has just broken up with The Joker, and has now become the target of other criminals who seek exact vengeance on her. Throughout the movie, Quinn destroys a large-scale gangster who has terrorized the streets of Gotham and forms a superhero team known as the Birds of Prey.

Subsequently, in The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is a more traditional superhero, looking to protect her team and the rest of humanity. It is through Margot Robbie’s magnificent portrayal of Harley Quinn that the character today is a standalone superhero and will continue to be reprised in upcoming films. For her portrayal of Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie has received significant critical acclaim.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013)

Based on the life of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his firm, Stratton Oakmont, engaging in corruption and fraud, Robbie plays the role of Belfort’s second wife, Naomi Lapaglia, in The Wolf of Wall Street.

In what would become her breakout performance in Hollywood, her portrayal of Naomi and the glamor and opulence that surrounded her was a brilliant addition to DiCaprio’s portrayal of Belfort.

A perfect balance to each other, with Belfort’s manic obsession with wealth complimented by Naomi’s elegance, Robbie’s performance as Naomi instantly pushed her to the heights of Hollywood.

‘Focus’ (2015)

Margot Robbie plays the role of Jess Barrett, an aspiring con-artist who joins up with another con-man, Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith). A hilarious, yet heart-warming crime comedy-drama, the movie follows Nicky and Jess as they pull incredibly elaborate cons, growing closer with each law broken.

However, with Nicky worried about losing ‘focus’ from his cons, he breaks it off with Jess and sends her away. This doesn’t mark the end of their relationship, though, as when Nicky looks to pull his greatest con yet, his path crosses Jess again, and their journey from then on is full of adventure and even more heart-stopping moments.

‘Mary Queen of Scots’ (2018)

Margot Robbie plays the role of Elizabeth Tudor, more commonly known as Elizabeth I of England, who is the cousin of Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan). With Elizabeth based in England, a Protestant state, she is threatened by Mary’s legitimate claim to the English throne.

The drama tells the story of the two cousins, who despite their hatred for one another and the fierce rivalry between them, are still two young women battling to keep their reigns intact in a court dominated by conniving men.

Poignant and dramatic, Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Elizabeth is an incredible ode to an ever-relevant time in history.

Frequently Asked Questions What movies has Margot Robbie been in? Some of Margot Robbie's most popular films include 'Barbie,' 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' 'The Suicide Squad' and 'I, Tonya'. How many Oscars has Margot Robbie been nominated? At this point, Margot Robbie has been nominated for 3 Academy Awards: Best Picture (Barbie), Supporting Actress (Bombshell) and Lead Actress (I, Tonya). What new projects is Margot Robbie working on? Margot Robbie is currently working on a few new projects, including 'The Sims', 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' and 'Sirens'.

