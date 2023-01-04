Another one of Anne Rice’s beloved book series is getting the TV series treatment. Mayfair Witches premieres Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC+. Based on the Lives of Mayfair Witches trilogy, Mayfair Witches features a neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers she’s an heir to the Mayfair Witches, and grapples with that legacy all while managing her new powers.

This isn’t the first Anne Rice series to get the AMC treatment, and Mayfair Witches follows the successful Interview with the Vampire debut late last year. Read on to learn more about the Mayfair Witches cast, how to watch and more.

‘Mayfair Witches’ Cast

AMC’s Mayfair Witches is created by Mark Johnson, directed by Michael Uppendahl and features a talented cast. Get familiar with the witches.

Dr. Rowan Fielding – Alexandria Daddario

Cortland Mayfair – Harry Hamlin

Ciprien Grieve – Tongayi Chirisa

Lasher – Jack Huston

Deirdre Mayfair – Annabeth Gish

Carlotta Mayfair – Beth Grant

Ellie Mayfair – Erica Gimpel

Jojo – Jen Richards

How to Watch ‘Mayfair Witches’

Watch Mayfair Witches on AMC on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM as well as on AMC+. Mayfair Witches premieres on Jan. 8, 2023 and will air new episodes on Mondays.

AMC – Ch. 254

AMC+ is a premier streaming service that showcases the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV and Shudder, among others. Enjoy special access to movies and shows that explore the strange and supernatural, like Interview with the Vampire, The Walking Dead, Creepshow, A Discovery of Witches, NOS4A2, Firebite, Hellraiser, The Prophecy and many, many more. Upgrade to AMC+ today and save $2.00 off your monthly DIRECTV video subscription! Find out more.

‘Mayfair Witches’ Family Tree

As mentioned, the Mayfair Witches were first brought to life in Anne Rice’s Lives of Mayfair Witches trilogy, consisting of novels, The Witching Hour, Taltos and Lasher. Through these stories a deeply rooted and powerful Mayfair Witches family tree was established, and some fans have even taken it upon themselves to concoct elaborate diagrams and ancestries to dig deeper.

Some characters from Mayfair Witches even carry over to another Anne Rice series, Interview with the Vampire. Explore some of the recaps of the AMC show’s first season.

Top ‘Mayfair Witches’ Questions

Before you dig into the show and its enigmatic powers, get answers to the common questions that keep coming up.

When does Mayfair Witches Start?

Mayfair Witches on AMC premieres on Jan. 8, 2023.

What are the names of the Mayfair Witches?

As with most historic and powerful families, there are quite a few impactful figures in the Mayfair family tree. A few recurring characters are Courtland Mayfair, Deirdre Mayfair, Carlotta Mayfair, Ellie Mayfair, Dr. Rowan Fielding and of course, Lasher.

Are the Mayfair Witches real?

The entire Mayfair Witches saga is a fictional depiction as told through Anne Rice’s trilogy, The Lives of Mayfair Witches.

How many books are in the Mayfair Witches series?

The Lives of Mayfair Witches is a trilogy. The three books are The Witching Hour, Taltos and Lasher.

Who plays Lasher in Mayfair Witches?

Jack Huston plays Lasher in the Mayfair Witches TV series.

Who plays Michael in Mayfair Witches?

Michael does not appear in Mayfair Witches, instead, a new character, Ciprien Grieve, played by Tongayi Chirisa fills that role.

How do Mayfair Witches and Vampires connect?

There is some character crossover between Anne Rice’s two series, The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of Mayfair Witches. Some of the more noteworthy mentions include Lestat de Lioncourt (Interview with the Vampire) in The Lives of Mayfair Witches and the appearance of Julien, Mona and Rowan Mayfair in The Vampire Chronicles. As for vampire cameos in the Mayfair Witches series…we’ll just have to wait and find out.

Who is Ciprien in Mayfair Witches?

Ciprien is a new character created by AMC for the Mayfair Witches series. He is inspired by Michael and Aaron Lightner from the book trilogy.

Make sure you can watch this AMC series and other hit TV shows when you subscribe to DIRECTV.

Follow the Latest ‘Mayfair Witches’ Updates

Tweets by Immortal_AMC

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."