The History Channel has some of the most interesting documentaries and TV shows of any network on TV. Whether you’re interested in learning about ancient civilizations, the industrial revolution or just want to watch some good reality TV, there’s some part of history for everyone.

And with your DIRECTV subscription, you can watch the History Channel shows you want, whenever you want. Let’s take a look at some of the best content on the network, including old classics and new series to watch.

SUNDAY NIGHT DOCUMENTARIES ON THE HISTORY CHANNEL

There’s a chance to learn something new about the world every Sunday night with the History Channel, thanks to its Sunday Night Documentary program. Every Sunday, the network airs a documentary shedding light on the parts of history you may not have known. Here are some of the top documentary films you can expect to see when tuning in on Sunday nights.

This documentary mini-series recounts the experiences of Americans stationed in Vietnam during the war. The documentary film is made up of real footage from the war, as well as accounts and memories from veterans themselves.

This documentary follows retired CIA veteran, Bob Baer, as he works to put together the pieces of Hitler’s last days in an attempt to understand how he may have escaped retribution. Baer looks far and wide, and with the help of many historians, veterans and local experts, may get one step closer to the answer of this cold case.

Follow a geneticist and a bible scholar as they travel the world in search of the truth in this documentary. By extracting and analyzing samples from religious relics, they hope to uncover the truth about who Jesus Christ really was. To do that, though, they need DNA.

This documentary takes viewers through history, starting with the first Ford model all the way until the cars we drive today. How did the automobile industry impact the United States and the rest of the world? And what can we learn from the visionaries who dreamed up these vehicles? That’s what this special looks to explain.

The network also has a number of free documentaries to stream on their website, so you always have something to enjoy. But, if documentaries in general aren’t your thing, don’t count out the History Channel yet.

The network also broadcasts a variety of shows and series ranging from recounts of true stories to unscripted reality.

THE ‘ALONE’ FRANCHISE

Love it or hate it, reality survival shows have become a popular phenomenon in recent years, and don’t appear to be going away anytime soon. And while Naked and Afraid may not be everyone’s thing, History Channel shows like Alone seems to be drawing all kinds of viewers in.

According to History Channel, “Alone is the most intense survival series on television.” And survive the show has. In fact, the original Alone series is on its 10th season. It has had success, but it wasn’t until the series was added to Netflix earlier this summer that the show truly entered the mainstream.

‘Alone’

Each season, 10 of the most equipped survivalists are dropped into the wilderness in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada (Yellowjackets fans are already shaking in their boots). This wasn’t what Darwin meant when he said, “survival of the fittest,” but that’s exactly what this show is about. With only 10 survival items and enough camera equipment to document their time, these ten survivalists will battle nature itself while trying to outlast the nine other competitors for a chance at $500,000. Watch Alone on the History Channel Thursdays at 9/8c (Channel 269 on DIRECTV)

‘Alone’ Spin-offs

Since the nonfiction series began in 2015, the franchise has had a number of new History Channel shows based on the original. Below is an overview of two of the most successful spin-offs, as well as a preview for a new international spin-off, Alone Australia.

‘Alone: Frozen’

Reality shows love to bring back fan-favorites from old seasons, which is exactly the premise of Alone: Frozen. Six participants from previous seasons test their skills (and luck), this time on the Coast of Labrador in Canada. They must attempt to survive for 50 days amongst the freezing rain and howling winds for the chance of $500,000. Not to mention, they in the middle of the densest population of Polar Bears in Canada. Watch Alone: Frozen on DIRECTV

‘Alone: The Skills Challenge’

This spin-off is perfect for fans of adventure and nature shows who are looking for something a bit lighter than its predecessors. Three past participants go up against one another to build the best survival shelter possible, with only basic tools and the resources around them. One of the biggest changes with this version of the show is that the contestants aren’t put in remote, desolate locations. Another fun spin is that the judges of the show are also previous contestants on Alone! Watch Alone: The Skills Challenge on DIRECTV

‘Alone Australia’

The success of Alone in North America led to more spin-offs internationally, naturally. One of them, Alone Australia, is now coming to US screens for our viewing pleasure! Watch as 10 survivalists are dropped in the Tasmanian wilderness to try and out-survive their opponents. The winner will come out with $250,000.

WATCH THE HISTORY CHANNEL ON DIRECTV

With great documentaries, interesting movies and entertaining series, the History Channel has something for everyone. Even if Alone doesn’t turn out to be one of your favorite new History Channel shows, there’s other great content that will. From aliens and torture devices to Pawn Stars and Ice Road Truckers, this network has the most interesting moments of history just waiting to be watched.

With your DIRECTV subscription, you can watch, record or binge the best documentaries and other new shows on the History Channel today. For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers yet, now’s the time to change that.

Check out our four unique packages to find one that fits your entertainment needs. Get started today!

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."