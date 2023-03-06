Let’s kick off the shortest month with some of the biggest games, dramatic shows and exciting competitions. Explore what you simply must be watching over the next couple weeks.

’The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ – Bravo – Feb. 7

They’re back…The Real Housewives of New Jersey return for their 13th season and they’re bringing familiar faces and new friends with them. Tune in to the all-new season starting on February 7 on Bravo.

The Real Housewives are no strangers to football (or DIRECTV), explore some of their behind-the-scenes footage in the last spot.

‘A Million Little Things’ – ABC – Feb. 8

The fifth and final season of A Million Little Things will be an emotional rollercoaster as the friends and family come together to celebrate, mourn and thrive. Watch on ABC starting Feb. 8.

‘Not Dead Yet’ – ABC – Feb. 8

When a self-sabotaging journalist (Gina Rodriguez) returns to a past life and is forced to write about past lives as the obituary writer, she finds helpful guidance in unexpected places Not Dead Yet comes alive on Feb. 8 on ABC.

‘The Patrick Star Show’ – Nickelodeon – Feb. 10

SpongeBob SquarePants favorite, Patrick, returns for the second season of his very own, The Patrick Star Show. Meet the guests and partake in the antics on Nickelodeon starting Feb. 10.

Super Bowl LVII – FOX & FOX Deportes – Feb. 12

The biggest football game of the year is here and we can’t wait to see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET in this exciting and hopefully eventful game.

Get into the game with our Super Bowl LVII Watch Guide.

‘The Masked Singer’ – FOX – Feb. 15

The talented and mysterious masked singers will return on Feb. 15 on FOX to compete in front of panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in the Nick Cannon hosted The Masked Singer.

‘Animal Control’ – FOX – Feb. 16

A new bunch of officers are on the beat, and this time they’re looking out for the animals. Animal Control Joel McHale leads this single camera comedy on Fox premiering on Feb. 16.

Daytona 500 – FOX – Feb. 19

On Feb. 19 the 65th annual Daytona 500 will be taking to Daytona International Speedway as the first race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. Watch the engines rev on FOX.

‘American Idol’ – ABC – Feb. 19

The search continues for the most talented vocalists in the nation, and this time it’s from Las Vegas. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return to the Ryan Seacrest hosted competition. Watch American Idol starting Feb. 19 on ABC.

‘Magnum P.I.’ – NBC – Feb. 19

Former Navy SEAL, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) brings his skilled investigation techniques and the Aloha spirit to the 5th season of Magnum P.I. on Feb. 19 on NBC.

