The NFL playoffs are winding down and we’re getting closer to Super Bowl LVII kickoff. Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest events of the year, but it isn’t only about football, there’s so much more that goes into it, the big game, including the performances, the food and of course, the commercials.

As you start planning your Super Bowl parties, game day snacks and more, discover how to watch Super Bowl 57 (including what channel it’s on), who’s playing the halftime show, who won Super Bowl 56 and so much more.

When is the 2023 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 2023 (also called Super Bowl 57 or Super Bowl LVII) will go down on Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. on FOX. The Super Bowl generally lasts up to four hours from start to finish which includes the football game, halftime show and some of the year’s best (and most expensive) commercials.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Super Bowl LVII will take place in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. This is where the Arizona Cardinals play their regular season games each NFL season. The festivities start at 12:30 p.m. MT and span the whole day for those lucky enough to have tickets to the event.

How to Watch the Super Bowl

Watch Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 on FOX. The big game, the halftime show and the commercials kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature Rihanna. The Roc Nation and DPS produced event (and telecast) will take over the field at State Farm Stadium and will put the iconic performer center stage for a no-doubt, highly exciting event.

The Super Bowl 2022 halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, while past events included performances by The Weeknd, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Prince, Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

Super Bowl Winners

The Super Bowl has been an American tradition since 1967, with 57 events putting the top two NFL teams head-to-head. Let’s explore the winners from past events, including the Super Bowl score.

Super Bowl 2023 Frequently Asked Questions

What time is the Super Bowl kickoff?

The Super Bowl LVII kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who won the Super Bowl 2022?

Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LVII is on FOX.

Who is in the Super Bowl?

We don’t know yet. San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are all battling it out in the Conference Finals. Check out the NFL Playoff Guide here.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl?

Rihanna is performing during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

How long is the Super Bowl?

Most Super Bowl games last about four hours. So, make sure you plan game day snacks for the big day.

Super Bowl LVII Updates

