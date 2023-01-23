The NFL playoffs are winding down and we’re getting closer to Super Bowl LVII kickoff. Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest events of the year, but it isn’t only about football, there’s so much more that goes into it, the big game, including the performances, the food and of course, the commercials.

 

As you start planning your Super Bowl parties, game day snacks and more, discover how to watch Super Bowl 57 (including what channel it’s on), who’s playing the halftime show, who won Super Bowl 56 and so much more.

 

When is the 2023 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 2023 (also called Super Bowl 57 or Super Bowl LVII) will go down on Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. on FOX. The Super Bowl generally lasts up to four hours from start to finish which includes the football game, halftime show and some of the year’s best (and most expensive) commercials.

 

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Super Bowl LVII will take place in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. This is where the Arizona Cardinals play their regular season games each NFL season. The festivities start at 12:30 p.m. MT and span the whole day for those lucky enough to have tickets to the event.

 

How to Watch the Super Bowl

Watch Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 on FOX. The big game, the halftime show and the commercials kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

 

Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature Rihanna. The Roc Nation and DPS produced event (and telecast) will take over the field at State Farm Stadium and will put the iconic performer center stage for a no-doubt, highly exciting event.

The Super Bowl 2022 halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, while past events included performances by The Weeknd, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Prince, Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

 

Super Bowl Winners

The Super Bowl has been an American tradition since 1967, with 57 events putting the top two NFL teams head-to-head. Let’s explore the winners from past events, including the Super Bowl score.

 

Number

Date

Location

Teams and Results

I

Jan. 15, 1967

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10

II

Jan. 14, 1968

Orange Bowl (Miami)

Green Bay 33, Oakland 14

III

Jan. 12, 1969

Orange Bowl (Miami)

New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7

IV

Jan. 11, 1970

Tulane Stadium (New Orleans)

Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7

V

Jan. 17, 1971

Orange Bowl (Miami)

Baltimore 16, Dallas 13

VI

Jan. 16, 1972

Tulane Stadium (New Orleans)

Dallas 24, Miami 3

VII

Jan. 14, 1973

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Miami 14, Washington 7

VIII

Jan. 13, 1974

Rice Stadium (Houston)

Miami 24, Minnesota 7

IX

Jan. 12, 1975

Tulane Stadium (New Orleans)

Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6

X

Jan. 18, 1976

Orange Bowl (Miami)

Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17

XI

Jan. 9, 1977

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Oakland 32, Minnesota 14

XII

Jan. 15, 1978

Superdome (New Orleans)

Dallas 27, Denver 10

XIII

Jan. 21, 1979

Orange Bowl (Miami)

Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31

XIV

Jan. 20, 1980

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles Rams 19

XV

Jan. 25, 1981

Superdome (New Orleans)

Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10

XVI

Jan. 24, 1982

Silverdome (Pontiac, Mich.)

San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21

XVII

Jan. 30, 1983

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Washington 27, Miami 17

XVIII

Jan. 22, 1984

Tampa (Fla.) Stadium

Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9

XIX

Jan. 20, 1985

Stanford (Calif.) Stadium

San Francisco 38, Miami 16

XX

Jan. 26, 1986

Superdome (New Orleans)

Chicago 46, New England 10

XXI

Jan. 25, 1987

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

New York Giants 39, Denver 20

XXII

Jan. 31, 1988

Jack Murphy Stadium (San Diego)

Washington 42, Denver 10

XXIII

Jan. 22, 1989

Joe Robbie Stadium (Miami)

San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16

XXIV

Jan. 28, 1990

Superdome (New Orleans)

San Francisco 55, Denver 10

XXV

Jan. 27, 1991

Tampa (Fla.) Stadium

New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19

XXVI

Jan. 26, 1992

Metrodome (Minneapolis)

Washington 37, Buffalo 24

XXVII

Jan. 31, 1993

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Dallas 52, Buffalo 17

XXVIII

Jan. 30, 1994

Georgia Dome (Atlanta)

Dallas 30, Buffalo 13

XXIX

Jan. 29, 1995

Joe Robbie Stadium (Miami)

San Francisco 49, San Diego 26

XXX

Jan. 28, 1996

Sun Devil Stadium (Tempe, Ariz.)

Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17

XXXI

Jan. 26, 1997

Superdome (New Orleans)

Green Bay 35, New England 21

XXXII

Jan. 25, 1998

Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego)

Denver 31, Green Bay 24

XXXIII

Jan. 31, 1999

Pro Player Stadium (Miami)

Denver 34, Atlanta 19

XXXIV

Jan. 30, 2000

Georgia Dome (Atlanta)

St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16

XXXV

Jan. 28, 2001

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Baltimore 34, New York Giants 7

XXXVI

Feb. 3, 2002

Superdome (New Orleans)

New England 20, St. Louis 17

XXXVII

Jan. 26, 2003

Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego)

Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21

XXXVIII

Feb. 1, 2004

Reliant Stadium (Houston)

New England 32, Carolina 29

XXXIX

Feb. 6, 2005

Alltel Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.)

New England 24, Philadelphia 21

XL

Feb. 5, 2006

Ford Field (Detroit)

Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10

XLI

Feb. 4, 2007

Dolphin Stadium (Miami)

Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17

XLII

Feb. 3, 2008

University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

New York Giants 17, New England 14

XLIII

Feb. 1, 2009

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23

XLIV

Feb. 7, 2010

Sun Life Stadium (Miami)

New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17

XLV

Feb. 6, 2011

Cowboys Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25

XLVI

Feb. 5, 2012

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

New York Giants 21, New England 17

XLVII

Feb. 3, 2013

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31

XLVIII

Feb. 2, 2014

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Seattle 43, Denver 8

XLIX

Feb. 1, 2015

University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

New England 28, Seattle 24

50

Feb. 7, 2016

Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Denver 24, Carolina 10

LI

Feb. 5, 2017

NRG Stadium (Houston)

New England 34, Atlanta 28

LII

Feb. 4, 2018

U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

Philadelphia 41, New England 33

LIII

Feb. 3, 2019

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

LIV

Feb. 2, 2020

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20

LV

Feb. 7, 2021

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9

LVI

Feb. 13, 2022

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20

 

 

Super Bowl 2023 Frequently Asked Questions

What time is the Super Bowl kickoff?

The Super Bowl LVII kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who won the Super Bowl 2022?

Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LVII is on FOX.

Who is in the Super Bowl?

We don’t know yet. San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are all battling it out in the Conference Finals. Check out the NFL Playoff Guide here.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl?

Rihanna is performing during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

 How long is the Super Bowl? 

Most Super Bowl games last about four hours. So, make sure you plan game day snacks for the big day.

 

Super Bowl LVII Updates

