There are few things in fantasy football (besides winning, of course) that feel better or confer as many bragging rights as drafting the sleeper of the year. Likewise, there are few things that feel worse than picking a player that turns out to be a huge bust and would have been better avoided.

One way to identify good draft candidates and avoid big question marks is to follow a player’s ADP (average draft position) trends week to week. Fortunately, we’ve done all the number crunching for you! Here are the top 10 rising and falling players in ADP, both overall and by position. We’ll keep this page up to date, all the way up until the 2025 NFL season kickoff.

Rising & Falling Fantasy Football Players (Week of 7/28/2025)

Here are the top rising and falling players in ADP, both overall and by position, for the week of 7/28/2025.

This is a consensus ranking and may differ based on your league’s specific format and scoring rules. Data from 4for4.com, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Fantasy, ESPN and Underdog Fantasy.

Top 10 Overall Rising & Falling Players

Rising

Player Position Team ADP ADP +/- vs. Prior Week Elijah Arroyo TE Seattle Seahawks 195 +68 Elijah Moore WR Buffalo Bills 246 +42 Brandon Aubrey K Dallas Cowboys 163 +36 Baltimore Ravens DST Baltimore Ravens 171 +34 Philadelphia Eagles DST Philadelphia Eagles 179 +32 Cameron Dicker K Los Angeles Chargers 175 +29 Buffalo Bills DST Buffalo Bills 196 +28 Denver Broncos DST Denver Broncos 160 +27 Indianapolis Colts DST Indianapolis Colts 229 +25 Pittsburgh Steelers DST Pittsburgh Steelers 169 +24 Dallas Cowboys DST Dallas Cowboys 219 +23

Falling

Player Position Team ADP ADP +/- vs. Prior Week Daniel Jones QB Indianapolis Colts 271 -56 Zack Moss RB Cinncinati Bengals 267 -48 Trevor Etienne RB Carolina Panthers 290 -45 Terrance Ferguson TE Los Angeles Rams 226 -43 Pat Bryant WR Denver Broncos 233 -36 Keenan Allen WR Free Agent 220 -35 Jalen Royals WR Kansas City Chiefs 270 -34 Demario Douglas WR New England Patriots 236 -30 Ja’Tavion Sanders TE Carolina Panthers 264 -29 Bryce Young QB Carolina Panthers 170 -25

Top 10 Rising & Falling Quarterbacks

Rising

Player Team ADP ADP +/- vs. Prior Week Jalen Milroe Seattle Seahawks 237 +6 Russell Wilson New York Giants 207 +5 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 114 +3 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers 127 +3 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 22 +2 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers 76 +2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 24 +1 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 39 +1 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 89 +1 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 103 +1

Falling

Player Team ADP ADP +/- vs. Prior Week Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts 271 -56 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 170 -25 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons 298 -23 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders 184 -22 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans 138 -11 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints 231 -11 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears 109 -10 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts 180 -10 Drake Maye New England Patriots 129 -7 Joe Flacco Cleveland Browns 292 -7

Top 10 Rising & Falling Wide Receivers

Rising

Player Team ADP ADP +/- vs. Prior Week Elijah Moore Buffalo Bills 246 +42 Dontayvion Wicks Green Bay Packers 257 +12 Savion Williams Green Bay Packers 272 +12 Quentin Johnston Los Angeles Chargers 162 +10 Jalen Coker Carolina Panthers 261 +10 Christian Kirk Houston Texans 144 +9 Stefon Diggs New England Patriots 84 +8 Michael Pittman Jr. Indianapolis Colts 101 +8 Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens 143 +8 Dyami Brown Jacksonville Jaguars 241 +8

Falling

Player Team ADP ADP +/- vs. Prior Week Pat Bryant Denver Broncos 233 -36 Keenan Allen Free Agent 220 -35 Jalen Royals Kansas City Chiefs 270 -34 Demario Douglas New England Patriots 236 -30 Joshua Palmer Buffalo Bills 211 -20 Calvin Austin III Pittsburgh Steelers 228 -18 Darius Slayton New York Giants 247 -15 Jaylin Noel Houston Texans 253 -14 Troy Franklin Denver Broncos 277 -11 Amari Cooper Free Agent 262 -10

Top 10 Rising & Falling Running Backs

Rising

Player Team ADP ADP +/- vs. Prior Week Woody Marks Houston Texans 276 +22 Jerome Ford Cleveland Browns 154 +17 Keaton Mitchell Baltimore Ravens 263 +15 Tahj Brooks Cinncinati Bengals 268 +14 MarShawn Lloyd Green Bay Packers 182 +13 J.K. Dobbins Denver Broncos 113 +11 Miles Sanders Dallas Cowboys 206 +8 Jarquez Hunter Los Angeles Rams 238 +8 Brashard Smith Kansas City Chiefs 251 +7 D’Andre Swift Chicago Bears 60 +5

Falling

Player Team ADP ADP +/- vs. Prior Week Zack Moss Cinncinati Bengals 267 -48 Trevor Etienne Carolina Panthers 290 -45 Devin Neal New Orleans Saints 296 -20 Quinshon Judkins Cleveland Browns 90 -19 Blake Corum Los Angeles Rams 208 -16 Raheem Mostert Las Vegas Raiders 209 -15 Rico Dowdle Carolina Panthers 191 -14 Jaylen Wright Miami Dolphins 172 -11 Kendre Miller New Orleans Saints 284 -11 Justice Hill Baltimore Ravens 198 -10

Top 10 Rising & Falling Tight Ends

Rising

Player Team ADP ADP +/- vs. Prior Week Elijah Arroyo Seattle Seahawks 195 +68 Harold Fannin Cleveland Browns 258 +10 Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons 146 +8 Theo Johnson New York Giants 234 +7 Juwan Johnson New Orleans Saints 254 +7 Noah Gray Kansas City Chiefs 225 +6 Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens 86 +5 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 72 +4 Tucker Kraft Green Bay Packers 112 +4 Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles 135 +4

Falling

Player Team ADP ADP +/- vs. Prior Week Terrance Ferguson Los Angeles Rams 226 -43 Ja’Tavion Sanders Carolina Panthers 264 -29 Mason Taylor New York Jets 200 -19 Darren Waller Miami Dolphins 189 -13 Jonnu Smith Pittsburgh Steelers 130 -12 Tyler Higbee Los Angeles Rams 240 -10 Dawson Knox Buffalo Bills 283 -9 Pat Freiermuth Pittsburgh Steelers 173 -8 Mike Gesicki Cinncinati Bengals 183 -8 Tyler Conklin Los Angeles Chargers 286 -7

Frequently Asked Questions What is ADP in fantasy football? ADP stands for average draft position. It's a metric used to determine how valued a player is in drafts across the fantasy football community.

