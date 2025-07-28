There are few things in fantasy football (besides winning, of course) that feel better or confer as many bragging rights as drafting the sleeper of the year. Likewise, there are few things that feel worse than picking a player that turns out to be a huge bust and would have been better avoided.
One way to identify good draft candidates and avoid big question marks is to follow a player’s ADP (average draft position) trends week to week. Fortunately, we’ve done all the number crunching for you! Here are the top 10 rising and falling players in ADP, both overall and by position. We’ll keep this page up to date, all the way up until the 2025 NFL season kickoff.
Rising & Falling Fantasy Football Players (Week of 7/28/2025)
Here are the top rising and falling players in ADP, both overall and by position, for the week of 7/28/2025.
This is a consensus ranking and may differ based on your league’s specific format and scoring rules. Data from 4for4.com, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Fantasy, ESPN and Underdog Fantasy.
Top 10 Overall Rising & Falling Players
Rising
|Player
|Position
|Team
|ADP
|ADP +/- vs. Prior Week
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|Seattle Seahawks
|195
|+68
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
|246
|+42
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|Dallas Cowboys
|163
|+36
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|Baltimore Ravens
|171
|+34
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|Philadelphia Eagles
|179
|+32
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|Los Angeles Chargers
|175
|+29
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|Buffalo Bills
|196
|+28
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|Denver Broncos
|160
|+27
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|Indianapolis Colts
|229
|+25
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|169
|+24
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|Dallas Cowboys
|219
|+23
Falling
|Player
|Position
|Team
|ADP
|ADP +/- vs. Prior Week
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Indianapolis Colts
|271
|-56
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Cinncinati Bengals
|267
|-48
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|Carolina Panthers
|290
|-45
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|Los Angeles Rams
|226
|-43
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|233
|-36
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Free Agent
|220
|-35
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|Kansas City Chiefs
|270
|-34
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|New England Patriots
|236
|-30
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|TE
|Carolina Panthers
|264
|-29
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Carolina Panthers
|170
|-25
Top 10 Rising & Falling Quarterbacks
Rising
|Player
|Team
|ADP
|ADP +/- vs. Prior Week
|Jalen Milroe
|Seattle Seahawks
|237
|+6
|Russell Wilson
|New York Giants
|207
|+5
|Justin Herbert
|Los Angeles Chargers
|114
|+3
|Jordan Love
|Green Bay Packers
|127
|+3
|Lamar Jackson
|Baltimore Ravens
|22
|+2
|Baker Mayfield
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|76
|+2
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|24
|+1
|Jalen Hurts
|Philadelphia Eagles
|39
|+1
|Kyler Murray
|Arizona Cardinals
|89
|+1
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas Cowboys
|103
|+1
Falling
|Player
|Team
|ADP
|ADP +/- vs. Prior Week
|Daniel Jones
|Indianapolis Colts
|271
|-56
|Bryce Young
|Carolina Panthers
|170
|-25
|Kirk Cousins
|Atlanta Falcons
|298
|-23
|Geno Smith
|Las Vegas Raiders
|184
|-22
|C.J. Stroud
|Houston Texans
|138
|-11
|Tyler Shough
|New Orleans Saints
|231
|-11
|Caleb Williams
|Chicago Bears
|109
|-10
|Anthony Richardson
|Indianapolis Colts
|180
|-10
|Drake Maye
|New England Patriots
|129
|-7
|Joe Flacco
|Cleveland Browns
|292
|-7
Top 10 Rising & Falling Wide Receivers
Rising
|Player
|Team
|ADP
|ADP +/- vs. Prior Week
|Elijah Moore
|Buffalo Bills
|246
|+42
|Dontayvion Wicks
|Green Bay Packers
|257
|+12
|Savion Williams
|Green Bay Packers
|272
|+12
|Quentin Johnston
|Los Angeles Chargers
|162
|+10
|Jalen Coker
|Carolina Panthers
|261
|+10
|Christian Kirk
|Houston Texans
|144
|+9
|Stefon Diggs
|New England Patriots
|84
|+8
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Indianapolis Colts
|101
|+8
|Rashod Bateman
|Baltimore Ravens
|143
|+8
|Dyami Brown
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|241
|+8
Falling
|Player
|Team
|ADP
|ADP +/- vs. Prior Week
|Pat Bryant
|Denver Broncos
|233
|-36
|Keenan Allen
|Free Agent
|220
|-35
|Jalen Royals
|Kansas City Chiefs
|270
|-34
|Demario Douglas
|New England Patriots
|236
|-30
|Joshua Palmer
|Buffalo Bills
|211
|-20
|Calvin Austin III
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|228
|-18
|Darius Slayton
|New York Giants
|247
|-15
|Jaylin Noel
|Houston Texans
|253
|-14
|Troy Franklin
|Denver Broncos
|277
|-11
|Amari Cooper
|Free Agent
|262
|-10
Top 10 Rising & Falling Running Backs
Rising
|Player
|Team
|ADP
|ADP +/- vs. Prior Week
|Woody Marks
|Houston Texans
|276
|+22
|Jerome Ford
|Cleveland Browns
|154
|+17
|Keaton Mitchell
|Baltimore Ravens
|263
|+15
|Tahj Brooks
|Cinncinati Bengals
|268
|+14
|MarShawn Lloyd
|Green Bay Packers
|182
|+13
|J.K. Dobbins
|Denver Broncos
|113
|+11
|Miles Sanders
|Dallas Cowboys
|206
|+8
|Jarquez Hunter
|Los Angeles Rams
|238
|+8
|Brashard Smith
|Kansas City Chiefs
|251
|+7
|D’Andre Swift
|Chicago Bears
|60
|+5
Falling
|Player
|Team
|ADP
|ADP +/- vs. Prior Week
|Zack Moss
|Cinncinati Bengals
|267
|-48
|Trevor Etienne
|Carolina Panthers
|290
|-45
|Devin Neal
|New Orleans Saints
|296
|-20
|Quinshon Judkins
|Cleveland Browns
|90
|-19
|Blake Corum
|Los Angeles Rams
|208
|-16
|Raheem Mostert
|Las Vegas Raiders
|209
|-15
|Rico Dowdle
|Carolina Panthers
|191
|-14
|Jaylen Wright
|Miami Dolphins
|172
|-11
|Kendre Miller
|New Orleans Saints
|284
|-11
|Justice Hill
|Baltimore Ravens
|198
|-10
Top 10 Rising & Falling Tight Ends
Rising
|Player
|Team
|ADP
|ADP +/- vs. Prior Week
|Elijah Arroyo
|Seattle Seahawks
|195
|+68
|Harold Fannin
|Cleveland Browns
|258
|+10
|Kyle Pitts
|Atlanta Falcons
|146
|+8
|Theo Johnson
|New York Giants
|234
|+7
|Juwan Johnson
|New Orleans Saints
|254
|+7
|Noah Gray
|Kansas City Chiefs
|225
|+6
|Mark Andrews
|Baltimore Ravens
|86
|+5
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|72
|+4
|Tucker Kraft
|Green Bay Packers
|112
|+4
|Dallas Goedert
|Philadelphia Eagles
|135
|+4
Falling
|Player
|Team
|ADP
|ADP +/- vs. Prior Week
|Terrance Ferguson
|Los Angeles Rams
|226
|-43
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|Carolina Panthers
|264
|-29
|Mason Taylor
|New York Jets
|200
|-19
|Darren Waller
|Miami Dolphins
|189
|-13
|Jonnu Smith
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|130
|-12
|Tyler Higbee
|Los Angeles Rams
|240
|-10
|Dawson Knox
|Buffalo Bills
|283
|-9
|Pat Freiermuth
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|173
|-8
|Mike Gesicki
|Cinncinati Bengals
|183
|-8
|Tyler Conklin
|Los Angeles Chargers
|286
|-7
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ADP in fantasy football?
ADP stands for average draft position. It's a metric used to determine how valued a player is in drafts across the fantasy football community.
