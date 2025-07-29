There are only two ways to score a touchdown in NFL football: on the ground, or through the air. In the case of the latter, that’s the domain of the wide receiver, one of the most important and high-profile positions on a football team.

In fantasy football, they’re also one of the primary sources of points, especially in leagues using PPR scoring, or point-per-reception. So, who could be the best fantasy wide receivers in 2025? Here’s a look at the top 10 options, plus a full ranking by ADP (average draft position) of the position to help you formulate your league-winning draft strategy.

Don’t forget: You can watch every pass, catch and touchdown of the 2025 NFL season on DIRECTV. Sign up today!

Top Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in 2025

Here are the top 10 wideouts available in this year’s fantasy football drafts, plus the full fantasy WR rankings by ADP (average draft position) in 2025, up to date as of 7/28/2025.

This is a consensus ranking and may differ based on your league’s specific format and scoring rules.

1. Ja’Marr Chase – Cincinnati Bengals (Tier 1)

2024 Stats: 276 points, 127 receptions, 1,708 receiving yards, 17 Rec. TD

Joe Burrow’s favorite weapon, Ja’Marr Chase, has been consistently near the top of the wide receiver rankings since his debut in 2021, but this year he’s the clear WR1. In most leagues, he’s also likely to be the clear choice for first pick.

Finishing with 276 fantasy points, Chase put up the fourth-most all-time points in a single season in 2024. He trails only Cooper Kupp, Jerry Rice and CeeDee Lamb. He’s also reliable when healthy, exceeding the thousand-yard receiving mark in every single season since he joined the NFL.

2. Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings (Tier 1)

2024 Stats: 214.5 points, 103 receptions, 1,533 receiving yards, 10 Rec. TD

Chase might be the top dog this season, but the Viking’s Justin Jefferson was last year’s top WR at draft time, and for good reason. The Vikings haven’t exactly had the most stable quarterback situation, cycling between Kirk Cousins, Joshua Dobbs, Sam Darnold and now, J.J. McCarthy, but it doesn’t seem to matter: Jefferson has excelled no matter who was throwing to him.

If you’re looking to take a wide receiver in the first round and miss out on Chase, Jefferson is probably your next best option.

3. CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys (Tier 1)

2024 Stats: 162.4 points, 101 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards, 6 Rec. TD

CeeDee Lamb didn’t perform quite as well as many had hoped for last season, but Dak is back, and Dallas has made some offensive changes that Lamb is set to be the biggest beneficiary of.

Lamb has been Dallas’ clear top receiver for a while now, but when you consider that the Cowboys picked up George Pickens from Pittsburgh over the offseason, we can expect Lamb to have a lot more room to operate this season. Placing Pickens opposite him gives Dallas a defense magnet that will almost certainly take some pressure off Lamb, making him a clear and safe pick in the first round WR pool.

4. Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams (Tier 2)

2024 Stats: 127.6 points, 79 receptions, 990 receiving yards, 3 Rec. TD

Puka Nacua had a sensational rookie year, and despite being sidelined by injury for part of last season, he remained a force on the Rams in 2024 when active.

With Cooper Kupp off to Seattle, Nacua has become the clear No. 1 receiver for Los Angeles. Even with veteran Davante Adams taking Kupp’s spot, Nacua’s upside is enormous. Similar to the Lamb/Pickens situation in Dallas, Adams’ presence could even benefit Nacua.

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown – Detroit Lions (Tier 2)

2024 Stats: 201.2 points, 115 receptions, 1,263 receiving yards, 12 Rec. TD

The Detroit Lions have gone from worst to often first over the last three seasons, and it’s no coincidence that their success is well correlated to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s arrival in their wide receiver room. He finished as the WR3 last season, joining Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson as one of only three players to post more than 200 total fantasy points. He also had the second most receptions and third most touchdowns.

The only reason St. Brown is being drafted slightly lower than Puka Nacua and CeeDee Lamb is because those two players have higher upsides in their current situations, while the Lions lost OC Ben Johnson and St. Brown’s share of targets dropped a bit with fellow wideout Jameson Williams in the mix. The Lions also have no shortage of other offensive talent in Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta.

6. Malik Nabers – New York Giants (Tier 2)

2024 Stats: 164.6 points, 109 receptions, 1,204 receiving yards, 7 Rec. TD

Malik Nabers was a breakout rookie in 2024, and he’s entering 2025 with an upgraded quarterback situation in New York. The Giants signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the offseason and drafted Jaxson Dart. This still isn’t an optimal passing environment, but it’s certainly an improvement over last season.

Nabers is also the clear top weapon on the Giants, with almost no real competition for the role. Many expect he could see an even higher share of targets than he did last year, which was already the second highest in the league behind Ja’Marr Chase.

7. Nico Collins – Houston Texans (Tier 2)

2024 Stats: 142.6 points, 68 receptions, 1,006 receiving yards, 14 Rec. TD

Nico Collins’ season, like most of the Texans’ offense, was plagued by injury last year, but when healthy, he’s easily one of the best in the game and CJ Stroud’s top target. Even with Christian Kirk on the team, Tank Dell remains sidelined recovering from an ACL injury and Collins doesn’t face any real competition from the rest of the Texan’s receiving corps.

Even with his injury history, he still posted over 1,000 yard and 14 touchdowns in 2024. If he can remain healthy this season, he’s got the potential to finish in the top 10 at wide receiver.

8. Brian Thomas Jr. – Jacksonville Jaguars (Tier 2)

2024 Stats: 197 points, 87 receptions, 1,282 receiving yards, 10 Rec. TD

Brian Thomas Jr. was another breakout rookie from the 2024 draft class and quickly emerged as the best receiver available to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. And he only became more dominant as the season went on, finishing just shy of 200 fantasy points, the fourth most among wide receivers, despite being a bit further down the list for targets than other top WRs on this list.

Travis Hunter’s arrival in Jacksonville is the only wild card for Thomas’s production this season, but that depends on how much time he spends on the offensive side. Reports indicate that he has been practicing as both a wide receiver and a cornerback in training camp.

9. A.J. Brown – Philadelphia Eagles (Tier 2)

2024 Stats: 149.9 points, 67 receptions, 1,079 receiving yards, 7 Rec. TD

A.J. Brown was a huge factor in propelling the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship season last year and he remains one of the top fantasy options in 2025. He’s been a consistently good bet for any fantasy team as a WR1, despite a bit of slippage in productivity last year.

He’s currently going high in the second round, but that could easily be lower than his true value if things break right for him. Managers drafting near or at the turn should keep an eye out for Brown’s availability — there are multiple top WRs and RBs near him in the ADP, making for a nice potential one-two punch in the early rounds.

10. Drake London – Atlanta Falcons (Tier 2)

2024 Stats: 180.8 points, 100 receptions, 1,271 receiving yards, 9 Rec. TD

Drake London has emerged as a favorite target for second-year Atlanta QB Michael Penix, Jr., who took over from Kirk Cousins halfway through the season, and that bodes well for his fantasy production in 2025. He ended 2024 with the sixth most points, including a 40-point showing in the final week of the season against divisional rival Carolina.

Penix has been named the starter, and though London could face some competition in targets from Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts, he has clear potential to be a top 10, or potentially top 5, wide receiver this season.

2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (ADP as of 7/28/2025)

Here’s the complete ranking of top fantasy football wide receivers for the 2025 draft season, as of July 28, 2025.

ADP calculations based on average ADP per player in points per reception (PPR) leagues across CBS Fantasy, ESPN Fantasy, Yahoo! Fantasy and Underdog Fantasy platforms. Data provided by 4for4.

This is a consensus ranking and may differ based on your league’s specific format and scoring rules. Round denotes which round the player is being drafted in for 10- and 12-team leagues.

Position Rank Player Team Overall ADP Overall ADP +/- vs. Prior Week Round (10 Team) Round (12-Team) 1 Ja’Marr Chase Cinncinati Bengals 1 0 1 1 2 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 4 -1 1 1 3 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 6 0 1 1 4 Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams 8 -1 1 1 5 Malik Nabers New York Giants 9 -1 1 1 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions 11 -1 2 1 7 Nico Collins Houston Texans 12 0 2 1 8 Brian Thomas Jr. Jacksonville Jaguars 15 -1 2 2 9 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles 16 0 2 2 10 Drake London Atlanta Falcons 18 0 2 2 11 Ladd McConkey Los Angeles Chargers 21 +1 3 2 12 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 25 +4 3 3 13 Tee Higgins Cinncinati Bengals 26 0 3 3 14 Davante Adams Los Angeles Rams 30 0 3 3 15 Garrett Wilson New York Jets 31 +3 4 3 16 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks 33 -1 4 3 17 Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona Cardinals 34 +3 4 3 18 Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders 38 +1 4 4 19 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41 0 5 4 20 Rashee Rice Kansas City Chiefs 44 -6 5 4 21 Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs 46 0 5 4 22 DK Metcalf Pittsburgh Steelers 47 +1 5 4 23 D.J. Moore Chicago Bears 49 0 5 5 24 Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos 52 +1 6 5 25 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles 53 -1 6 5 26 Zay Flowers Baltimore Ravens 54 +4 6 5 27 Travis Hunter Jacksonville Jaguars 55 -1 6 5 28 Jameson Williams Detroit Lions 57 +3 6 5 29 George Pickens Dallas Cowboys 59 -3 6 5 30 Tetairoa McMillan Carolina Panthers 62 -3 7 6 31 Calvin Ridley Tennessee Titans 63 +5 7 6 32 Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins 66 -3 7 6 33 Jerry Jeudy Cleveland Browns 68 -2 7 6 34 Rome Odunze Chicago Bears 70 -1 7 6 35 Jordan Addison Minnesota Vikings 75 -2 8 7 36 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints 77 -3 8 7 37 Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers 78 +1 8 7 38 Deebo Samuel Washington Commanders 79 +4 8 7 39 Jauan Jennings San Francisco 49ers 80 +1 8 7 40 Jakobi Meyers Las Vegas Raiders 81 +4 9 7 41 Stefon Diggs New England Patriots 84 +8 9 7 42 Khalil Shakir Buffalo Bills 85 +1 9 8 43 Cooper Kupp Seattle Seahawks 87 +1 9 8 44 Matthew Golden Green Bay Packers 88 -6 9 8 45 Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers 91 -4 10 8 46 Jayden Reed Green Bay Packers 95 0 10 8 47 Darnell Mooney Atlanta Falcons 99 +3 10 9 48 Michael Pittman Jr. Indianapolis Colts 101 +8 11 9 49 Keon Coleman Buffalo Bills 104 +4 11 9 50 Emeka Egbuka Tampa Bay Buccaneers 107 -2 11 9 51 Josh Downs Indianapolis Colts 110 +3 11 10 52 Brandon Aiyuk San Francisco 49ers 116 -2 12 10 53 Jayden Higgins Houston Texans 120 -1 12 10 54 Rashid Shaheed New Orleans Saints 123 +3 13 11 55 Tre Harris Los Angeles Chargers 126 +7 13 11 56 Luther Burden Chicago Bears 128 +7 13 11 57 Jack Bech Las Vegas Raiders 139 -3 14 12 58 Hollywood Brown Kansas City Chiefs 142 +7 15 12 59 Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens 143 +8 15 12 60 Christian Kirk Houston Texans 144 +9 15 12 61 Marvin Mims Denver Broncos 147 -6 15 13 62 Xavier Legette Carolina Panthers 150 -7 15 13 63 Cedric Tillman Cleveland Browns 151 +4 16 13 64 Adam Thielen Carolina Panthers 155 +3 16 13 65 Kyle Williams New England Patriots 156 -8 16 13 66 Quentin Johnston Los Angeles Chargers 162 +10 17 14 67 Romeo Doubs Green Bay Packers 174 -1 18 15 68 Wan’Dale Robinson New York Giants 176 -8 18 15 69 Jalen McMillan Tampa Bay Buccaneers 181 -3 19 16 70 DeAndre Hopkins Baltimore Ravens 192 -8 20 16 71 Tyler Lockett Tennessee Titans 202 0 21 17 72 Dont’e Thornton Las Vegas Raiders 205 -2 21 18 73 Joshua Palmer Buffalo Bills 211 -20 22 18 74 Keenan Allen Free Agent 220 -35 22 19 75 Calvin Austin III Pittsburgh Steelers 228 -18 23 19 76 Pat Bryant Denver Broncos 233 -36 24 20 77 Demario Douglas New England Patriots 236 -30 24 20 78 Dyami Brown Jacksonville Jaguars 241 +8 25 21 79 Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts 245 +8 25 21 80 Elijah Moore Buffalo Bills 246 +42 25 21 81 Darius Slayton New York Giants 247 -15 25 21 82 Isaac TeSlaa Detroit Lions 248 -1 25 21 83 Michael Wilson Arizona Cardinals 249 +6 25 21 84 Roman Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers 250 +6 25 21 85 Jaylin Noel Houston Texans 253 -14 26 22 86 Andrei Iosivas Cinncinati Bengals 255 +7 26 22 87 Dontayvion Wicks Green Bay Packers 257 +12 26 22 88 Tutu Atwell Los Angeles Rams 260 +4 26 22 89 Jalen Coker Carolina Panthers 261 +10 27 22 90 Amari Cooper Free Agent 262 -10 27 22 91 Jalen Royals Kansas City Chiefs 270 -34 27 23 92 Savion Williams Green Bay Packers 272 +12 28 23 93 Ray-Ray McCloud Atlanta Falcons 274 +3 28 23 94 Adonai Mitchell Indianapolis Colts 275 -10 28 23 95 Troy Franklin Denver Broncos 277 -11 28 24 96 Elic Ayomanor Tennessee Titans 280 +1 28 24 97 Jalen Tolbert Dallas Cowboys 287 -1 29 24 98 Diontae Johnson Cleveland Browns 291 0 30 25 99 Devaughn Vele Denver Broncos 293 +1 30 25

Watch NFL football on DIRECTV

You can watch every catch, fumble and touchdown of the 2025 NFL season and root for your fantasy squad on every drive with DIRECTV. Sign up today and get ready for every kickoff.

Frequently Asked Questions Who are the top wide receivers in fantasy football in 2025? Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb are the top receivers in fantasy football for the 2025 season.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.