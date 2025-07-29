There are only two ways to score a touchdown in NFL football: on the ground, or through the air. In the case of the latter, that’s the domain of the wide receiver, one of the most important and high-profile positions on a football team.
In fantasy football, they’re also one of the primary sources of points, especially in leagues using PPR scoring, or point-per-reception. So, who could be the best fantasy wide receivers in 2025? Here’s a look at the top 10 options, plus a full ranking by ADP (average draft position) of the position to help you formulate your league-winning draft strategy.
Don’t forget: You can watch every pass, catch and touchdown of the 2025 NFL season on DIRECTV. Sign up today!
Top Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in 2025
Here are the top 10 wideouts available in this year’s fantasy football drafts, plus the full fantasy WR rankings by ADP (average draft position) in 2025, up to date as of 7/28/2025.
This is a consensus ranking and may differ based on your league’s specific format and scoring rules.
1. Ja’Marr Chase – Cincinnati Bengals (Tier 1)
2024 Stats: 276 points, 127 receptions, 1,708 receiving yards, 17 Rec. TD
Joe Burrow’s favorite weapon, Ja’Marr Chase, has been consistently near the top of the wide receiver rankings since his debut in 2021, but this year he’s the clear WR1. In most leagues, he’s also likely to be the clear choice for first pick.
Finishing with 276 fantasy points, Chase put up the fourth-most all-time points in a single season in 2024. He trails only Cooper Kupp, Jerry Rice and CeeDee Lamb. He’s also reliable when healthy, exceeding the thousand-yard receiving mark in every single season since he joined the NFL.
2. Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings (Tier 1)
2024 Stats: 214.5 points, 103 receptions, 1,533 receiving yards, 10 Rec. TD
Chase might be the top dog this season, but the Viking’s Justin Jefferson was last year’s top WR at draft time, and for good reason. The Vikings haven’t exactly had the most stable quarterback situation, cycling between Kirk Cousins, Joshua Dobbs, Sam Darnold and now, J.J. McCarthy, but it doesn’t seem to matter: Jefferson has excelled no matter who was throwing to him.
If you’re looking to take a wide receiver in the first round and miss out on Chase, Jefferson is probably your next best option.
3. CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys (Tier 1)
2024 Stats: 162.4 points, 101 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards, 6 Rec. TD
CeeDee Lamb didn’t perform quite as well as many had hoped for last season, but Dak is back, and Dallas has made some offensive changes that Lamb is set to be the biggest beneficiary of.
Lamb has been Dallas’ clear top receiver for a while now, but when you consider that the Cowboys picked up George Pickens from Pittsburgh over the offseason, we can expect Lamb to have a lot more room to operate this season. Placing Pickens opposite him gives Dallas a defense magnet that will almost certainly take some pressure off Lamb, making him a clear and safe pick in the first round WR pool.
4. Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams (Tier 2)
2024 Stats: 127.6 points, 79 receptions, 990 receiving yards, 3 Rec. TD
Puka Nacua had a sensational rookie year, and despite being sidelined by injury for part of last season, he remained a force on the Rams in 2024 when active.
With Cooper Kupp off to Seattle, Nacua has become the clear No. 1 receiver for Los Angeles. Even with veteran Davante Adams taking Kupp’s spot, Nacua’s upside is enormous. Similar to the Lamb/Pickens situation in Dallas, Adams’ presence could even benefit Nacua.
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown – Detroit Lions (Tier 2)
2024 Stats: 201.2 points, 115 receptions, 1,263 receiving yards, 12 Rec. TD
The Detroit Lions have gone from worst to often first over the last three seasons, and it’s no coincidence that their success is well correlated to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s arrival in their wide receiver room. He finished as the WR3 last season, joining Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson as one of only three players to post more than 200 total fantasy points. He also had the second most receptions and third most touchdowns.
The only reason St. Brown is being drafted slightly lower than Puka Nacua and CeeDee Lamb is because those two players have higher upsides in their current situations, while the Lions lost OC Ben Johnson and St. Brown’s share of targets dropped a bit with fellow wideout Jameson Williams in the mix. The Lions also have no shortage of other offensive talent in Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta.
6. Malik Nabers – New York Giants (Tier 2)
2024 Stats: 164.6 points, 109 receptions, 1,204 receiving yards, 7 Rec. TD
Malik Nabers was a breakout rookie in 2024, and he’s entering 2025 with an upgraded quarterback situation in New York. The Giants signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the offseason and drafted Jaxson Dart. This still isn’t an optimal passing environment, but it’s certainly an improvement over last season.
Nabers is also the clear top weapon on the Giants, with almost no real competition for the role. Many expect he could see an even higher share of targets than he did last year, which was already the second highest in the league behind Ja’Marr Chase.
7. Nico Collins – Houston Texans (Tier 2)
2024 Stats: 142.6 points, 68 receptions, 1,006 receiving yards, 14 Rec. TD
Nico Collins’ season, like most of the Texans’ offense, was plagued by injury last year, but when healthy, he’s easily one of the best in the game and CJ Stroud’s top target. Even with Christian Kirk on the team, Tank Dell remains sidelined recovering from an ACL injury and Collins doesn’t face any real competition from the rest of the Texan’s receiving corps.
Even with his injury history, he still posted over 1,000 yard and 14 touchdowns in 2024. If he can remain healthy this season, he’s got the potential to finish in the top 10 at wide receiver.
8. Brian Thomas Jr. – Jacksonville Jaguars (Tier 2)
2024 Stats: 197 points, 87 receptions, 1,282 receiving yards, 10 Rec. TD
Brian Thomas Jr. was another breakout rookie from the 2024 draft class and quickly emerged as the best receiver available to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. And he only became more dominant as the season went on, finishing just shy of 200 fantasy points, the fourth most among wide receivers, despite being a bit further down the list for targets than other top WRs on this list.
Travis Hunter’s arrival in Jacksonville is the only wild card for Thomas’s production this season, but that depends on how much time he spends on the offensive side. Reports indicate that he has been practicing as both a wide receiver and a cornerback in training camp.
9. A.J. Brown – Philadelphia Eagles (Tier 2)
2024 Stats: 149.9 points, 67 receptions, 1,079 receiving yards, 7 Rec. TD
A.J. Brown was a huge factor in propelling the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship season last year and he remains one of the top fantasy options in 2025. He’s been a consistently good bet for any fantasy team as a WR1, despite a bit of slippage in productivity last year.
He’s currently going high in the second round, but that could easily be lower than his true value if things break right for him. Managers drafting near or at the turn should keep an eye out for Brown’s availability — there are multiple top WRs and RBs near him in the ADP, making for a nice potential one-two punch in the early rounds.
10. Drake London – Atlanta Falcons (Tier 2)
2024 Stats: 180.8 points, 100 receptions, 1,271 receiving yards, 9 Rec. TD
Drake London has emerged as a favorite target for second-year Atlanta QB Michael Penix, Jr., who took over from Kirk Cousins halfway through the season, and that bodes well for his fantasy production in 2025. He ended 2024 with the sixth most points, including a 40-point showing in the final week of the season against divisional rival Carolina.
Penix has been named the starter, and though London could face some competition in targets from Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts, he has clear potential to be a top 10, or potentially top 5, wide receiver this season.
2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (ADP as of 7/28/2025)
Here’s the complete ranking of top fantasy football wide receivers for the 2025 draft season, as of July 28, 2025.
ADP calculations based on average ADP per player in points per reception (PPR) leagues across CBS Fantasy, ESPN Fantasy, Yahoo! Fantasy and Underdog Fantasy platforms. Data provided by 4for4.
This is a consensus ranking and may differ based on your league’s specific format and scoring rules. Round denotes which round the player is being drafted in for 10- and 12-team leagues.
|Position Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall ADP
|Overall ADP +/- vs. Prior Week
|Round (10 Team)
|Round (12-Team)
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|Cinncinati Bengals
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|Minnesota Vikings
|4
|-1
|1
|1
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|Dallas Cowboys
|6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Puka Nacua
|Los Angeles Rams
|8
|-1
|1
|1
|5
|Malik Nabers
|New York Giants
|9
|-1
|1
|1
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Detroit Lions
|11
|-1
|2
|1
|7
|Nico Collins
|Houston Texans
|12
|0
|2
|1
|8
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|15
|-1
|2
|2
|9
|A.J. Brown
|Philadelphia Eagles
|16
|0
|2
|2
|10
|Drake London
|Atlanta Falcons
|18
|0
|2
|2
|11
|Ladd McConkey
|Los Angeles Chargers
|21
|
+1
|3
|2
|12
|Tyreek Hill
|Miami Dolphins
|25
|
+4
|3
|3
|13
|Tee Higgins
|Cinncinati Bengals
|26
|0
|3
|3
|14
|Davante Adams
|Los Angeles Rams
|30
|0
|3
|3
|15
|Garrett Wilson
|New York Jets
|31
|
+3
|4
|3
|16
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seattle Seahawks
|33
|-1
|4
|3
|17
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Arizona Cardinals
|34
|
+3
|4
|3
|18
|Terry McLaurin
|Washington Commanders
|38
|
+1
|4
|4
|19
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|41
|0
|5
|4
|20
|Rashee Rice
|Kansas City Chiefs
|44
|-6
|5
|4
|21
|Xavier Worthy
|Kansas City Chiefs
|46
|0
|5
|4
|22
|DK Metcalf
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|47
|
+1
|5
|4
|23
|D.J. Moore
|Chicago Bears
|49
|0
|5
|5
|24
|Courtland Sutton
|Denver Broncos
|52
|
+1
|6
|5
|25
|DeVonta Smith
|Philadelphia Eagles
|53
|-1
|6
|5
|26
|Zay Flowers
|Baltimore Ravens
|54
|
+4
|6
|5
|27
|Travis Hunter
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|55
|-1
|6
|5
|28
|Jameson Williams
|Detroit Lions
|57
|
+3
|6
|5
|29
|George Pickens
|Dallas Cowboys
|59
|-3
|6
|5
|30
|Tetairoa McMillan
|Carolina Panthers
|62
|-3
|7
|6
|31
|Calvin Ridley
|Tennessee Titans
|63
|
+5
|7
|6
|32
|Jaylen Waddle
|Miami Dolphins
|66
|-3
|7
|6
|33
|Jerry Jeudy
|Cleveland Browns
|68
|-2
|7
|6
|34
|Rome Odunze
|Chicago Bears
|70
|-1
|7
|6
|35
|Jordan Addison
|Minnesota Vikings
|75
|-2
|8
|7
|36
|Chris Olave
|New Orleans Saints
|77
|-3
|8
|7
|37
|Chris Godwin
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|78
|
+1
|8
|7
|38
|Deebo Samuel
|Washington Commanders
|79
|
+4
|8
|7
|39
|Jauan Jennings
|San Francisco 49ers
|80
|
+1
|8
|7
|40
|Jakobi Meyers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|81
|
+4
|9
|7
|41
|Stefon Diggs
|New England Patriots
|84
|
+8
|9
|7
|42
|Khalil Shakir
|Buffalo Bills
|85
|
+1
|9
|8
|43
|Cooper Kupp
|Seattle Seahawks
|87
|
+1
|9
|8
|44
|Matthew Golden
|Green Bay Packers
|88
|-6
|9
|8
|45
|Ricky Pearsall
|San Francisco 49ers
|91
|-4
|10
|8
|46
|Jayden Reed
|Green Bay Packers
|95
|0
|10
|8
|47
|Darnell Mooney
|Atlanta Falcons
|99
|
+3
|10
|9
|48
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Indianapolis Colts
|101
|
+8
|11
|9
|49
|Keon Coleman
|Buffalo Bills
|104
|
+4
|11
|9
|50
|Emeka Egbuka
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|107
|-2
|11
|9
|51
|Josh Downs
|Indianapolis Colts
|110
|
+3
|11
|10
|52
|Brandon Aiyuk
|San Francisco 49ers
|116
|-2
|12
|10
|53
|Jayden Higgins
|Houston Texans
|120
|-1
|12
|10
|54
|Rashid Shaheed
|New Orleans Saints
|123
|
+3
|13
|11
|55
|Tre Harris
|Los Angeles Chargers
|126
|
+7
|13
|11
|56
|Luther Burden
|Chicago Bears
|128
|
+7
|13
|11
|57
|Jack Bech
|Las Vegas Raiders
|139
|-3
|14
|12
|58
|Hollywood Brown
|Kansas City Chiefs
|142
|
+7
|15
|12
|59
|Rashod Bateman
|Baltimore Ravens
|143
|
+8
|15
|12
|60
|Christian Kirk
|Houston Texans
|144
|
+9
|15
|12
|61
|Marvin Mims
|Denver Broncos
|147
|-6
|15
|13
|62
|Xavier Legette
|Carolina Panthers
|150
|-7
|15
|13
|63
|Cedric Tillman
|Cleveland Browns
|151
|
+4
|16
|13
|64
|Adam Thielen
|Carolina Panthers
|155
|
+3
|16
|13
|65
|Kyle Williams
|New England Patriots
|156
|-8
|16
|13
|66
|Quentin Johnston
|Los Angeles Chargers
|162
|
+10
|17
|14
|67
|Romeo Doubs
|Green Bay Packers
|174
|-1
|18
|15
|68
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|New York Giants
|176
|-8
|18
|15
|69
|Jalen McMillan
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|181
|-3
|19
|16
|70
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Baltimore Ravens
|192
|-8
|20
|16
|71
|Tyler Lockett
|Tennessee Titans
|202
|0
|21
|17
|72
|Dont’e Thornton
|Las Vegas Raiders
|205
|-2
|21
|18
|73
|Joshua Palmer
|Buffalo Bills
|211
|-20
|22
|18
|74
|Keenan Allen
|Free Agent
|220
|-35
|22
|19
|75
|Calvin Austin III
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|228
|-18
|23
|19
|76
|Pat Bryant
|Denver Broncos
|233
|-36
|24
|20
|77
|Demario Douglas
|New England Patriots
|236
|-30
|24
|20
|78
|Dyami Brown
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|241
|
+8
|25
|21
|79
|Alec Pierce
|Indianapolis Colts
|245
|
+8
|25
|21
|80
|Elijah Moore
|Buffalo Bills
|246
|
+42
|25
|21
|81
|Darius Slayton
|New York Giants
|247
|-15
|25
|21
|82
|Isaac TeSlaa
|Detroit Lions
|248
|-1
|25
|21
|83
|Michael Wilson
|Arizona Cardinals
|249
|
+6
|25
|21
|84
|Roman Wilson
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|250
|
+6
|25
|21
|85
|Jaylin Noel
|Houston Texans
|253
|-14
|26
|22
|86
|Andrei Iosivas
|Cinncinati Bengals
|255
|
+7
|26
|22
|87
|Dontayvion Wicks
|Green Bay Packers
|257
|
+12
|26
|22
|88
|Tutu Atwell
|Los Angeles Rams
|260
|
+4
|26
|22
|89
|Jalen Coker
|Carolina Panthers
|261
|
+10
|27
|22
|90
|Amari Cooper
|Free Agent
|262
|-10
|27
|22
|91
|Jalen Royals
|Kansas City Chiefs
|270
|-34
|27
|23
|92
|Savion Williams
|Green Bay Packers
|272
|
+12
|28
|23
|93
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|Atlanta Falcons
|274
|
+3
|28
|23
|94
|Adonai Mitchell
|Indianapolis Colts
|275
|-10
|28
|23
|95
|Troy Franklin
|Denver Broncos
|277
|-11
|28
|24
|96
|Elic Ayomanor
|Tennessee Titans
|280
|
+1
|28
|24
|97
|Jalen Tolbert
|Dallas Cowboys
|287
|-1
|29
|24
|98
|Diontae Johnson
|Cleveland Browns
|291
|0
|30
|25
|99
|Devaughn Vele
|Denver Broncos
|293
|
+1
|30
|25
Watch NFL football on DIRECTV
You can watch every catch, fumble and touchdown of the 2025 NFL season and root for your fantasy squad on every drive with DIRECTV. Sign up today and get ready for every kickoff.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the top wide receivers in fantasy football in 2025?
Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb are the top receivers in fantasy football for the 2025 season.
DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.