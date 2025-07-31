Tight end can be a tough position to draft for even the best fantasy football manager. There simply aren’t as many of them to go around as there are wide receivers and running backs, and of those players, only a handful stand to make a real, consistent impact on your score each week.

Want to make sure you secure a truly game-changing tight end for your team? We’ve stacked up this year’s available options at the position in fantasy drafts. Here’s our top 10 fantasy football TEs for 2025, plus a full ranking of all fantasy tight ends available this season.

Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends in 2025

Here are the top 10 tight ends available in this year’s fantasy football drafts, plus the full fantasy TE rankings by ADP (average draft position) in 2025, up to date as of 7/28/2025.

This is a consensus ranking and may differ based on your league’s specific format and scoring rules.

1. Brock Bowers – Las Vegas Raiders (Tier 1, ADP 19)

2024: 150.7 points, 112 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD

Brock Bowers generated a lot of hype ahead of the 2024 season and boy, did he live up to it. He was a fantasy monster during his rookie season with the Raiders, and he’s squarely at the top of the fantasy tight end rankings this year after that remarkable campaign.

Despite not being a wide receiver, he once again projects as the Raiders’ top passing target for incoming QB Geno Smith.

Bowers is one of only two tight ends — and sometimes the only tight end, in 12-player leagues — going in the second round this year, the other being Trey McBride. After that, there’s a bit of a cliff, with other notable TEs starting to go in the sixth through eighth rounds. Unless you took him in a keeper league last year, you’d better plan on using your first round or high-to-mid second round pick to scoop him up.

2. Trey McBride – Arizona Cardinals (Tier 2, ADP 23)

2024: 138.8 points, 111 receptions, 1,146 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD

Trey McBride was another breakout in 2024, and he’s just a few ADP behind Bowers. He led the league in targets among tight ends, though he had trouble finding the endzone in red zone situations. Nonetheless, he’s expected to see plenty of utilization in 2025, making him one of three tight ends that are worth taking in early rounds before the position hits a bit of a cliff.

3. George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers (Tier 2, ADP 35)

2024: 158.6 points, 78 receptions, 1,106 receiving yards, 8 receiving TD

George Kittle has always been a solid option at fantasy tight end and posted his best-ever season in 2024, but he’s got even more upside in 2025 due to the state of the 49ers offense.

Deebo Samuel is off to the Washington Commanders, while Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall are sidelined with injury. On top of that, there are lingering question marks around RB Christian McCaffrey’s durability. All of that means Kittle is almost certain to be one of Brock Purdy’s top targets and rounds out our Tier 1 for fantasy football tight ends.

4. Sam LaPorta – Detroit Lions (Tier 3, ADP 56)

2024: 114.6 points, 60 receptions, 726 receiving yards, 7 receiving TD

Remember that tight end cliff we mentioned? Here’s where it starts. LaPorta had a breakout rookie year with the Lions, quickly establishing himself as a top tight end for fantasy. The team had confidence in him to feel comfortable sending T.J Hockenson off to Minnesota, and their bet certainly paid off.

However, LaPorta operates on one of the league’s most stacked offenses, which has seen his target share begin to erode. That, plus Ben Johnson leaving for Chicago, raises some question marks around his usage and volume and has seen his ADP slip a bit. Regardless, he’s still one of the safest bets at tight end for 2025.

5. T.J. Hockenson – Minnesota Vikings (Tier 3, ADP 71)

2024: 45.5 points, 41 receptions, 455 receiving yards, 0 receiving TD

Speaking of T.J. Hockenson, there’s a lot more going in his favor this season than last. He’s healthy and back in action after recovering from his 2023 ACL tear, and he’ll be catching from a new QB in J.J. McCarthy, who will start for the team after missing 2024 due to injury.

There are also questions around the possibility of receiver Jordan Addison facing a suspension due to some legal trouble, which could lift Hockenson’s target share way up. Hockenson is much safer bet heading into 2025 than the stash option he was in 2024.

6. Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs (Tier 3, ADP 72)

2024: 98.4 points, 97 receptions, 823 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD

Once the undisputed king of fantasy tight ends, Travis Kelce is easily one of the most recognized faces in the NFL. His chemistry with Patrick Mahomes has been a key factor in their Super Bowl dominance over the last half decade, and he was a first-rounder for multiple fantasy seasons.

Those days are gone, though. While Kelce is still reliable as a fantasy tight end, the 36-year-old is going far later than he used to due to his drop in productivity, especially during the 2024 season. He’s also got more competition for targets from ascendant players like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown was extended for another year.

All that said, tight end is a tough position to draft, and Kelce remains a serviceable weapon in the later rounds.

7. Mark Andrews – Baltimore Ravens (Tier 4, ADP 86)

2024: 133.8 points, 55 receptions, 673 receiving yards, 11 receiving TD

Mark Andrews is in a position similar to Kelce’s. He was once a chart-topper of the tight end rankings, but injuries and decreased production has seen him drop into the mid rounds. He, too, is over 30, showing signs of decline and facing competition for volume from Isaiah Likely.

Still, he posted the highest number of touchdowns among tight ends in 2024 and was the only one to post double digits in that statistic. He’s a bit touchdown-dependent at this point in his career, but he’s a fine pick in the later rounds.

8. David Njoku – Cleveland Browns (Tier 4, ADP 92)

2024: 84.5 points, 64 receptions, 505 receiving yards, 4 receiving TD

Njoku has been a reliable option for managers who opt to oca tight end towards the end of the draft, and he’s likely to see some decent volume considering the state of Cleveland’s offense. The only truly viable receiver they have is Jerry Jeudy, and the team’s quarterback situation is still up in the air

It seems likely that Joe Flacco will get the start, though, which bodes well for Njoku from a fantasy perspective.

9. Evan Engram – Denver Broncos (Tier 4, ADP 94)

2024: 42.5 points, 47 receptions, 365 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Evan Engram has a fresh start in Denver after being cut by the Jaguars in the offseason, and he’s projecting as the number two target for Bo Nix, behind Courtland Sutton. That alone makes him a good option for a late-round tight end, but his injury history is always a dark cloud over his potential.

10. Tucker Kraft – Green Bay Packers (Tier 4, ADP 112)

2024: 113.3 points, 50 receptions, 707 receiving yards, 7 receiving TD

Tucker Kraft is a highly efficient tight end who knows how to find the endzone, and he gives off flashes of George Kittle at times. He’s a solid pick in the later rounds as a tight end with high upside, but only if his volume increases substantially this season.

Other Top Fantasy Football TEs in 2025

Here are a few more tight ends to consider:

11. Colston Loveland – Chicago Bears

12. Tyler Warren – Indianapolis Colts

13. Jonnu Smith – Pittsburgh Steelers

14. Dalton Kincaid – Buffalo Bills

15. Dallas Goedert – Philadelphia Eagles

2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings (ADP as of 7/28/2025)

Here’s the complete ranking of top fantasy football tight ends for the 2025 draft season, as of July 28, 2025.

ADP calculations based on average ADP per player in points per reception (PPR) leagues across CBS Fantasy, ESPN Fantasy, Yahoo! Fantasy and Underdog Fantasy platforms. Data provided by 4for4.

This is a consensus ranking and may differ based on your league’s specific format and scoring rules. Round denotes which round the player is being drafted in for 10- and 12-team leagues.

Rank Player Position Team ADP ADP +/- vs. Prior Week Rank +/- vs. Prior Week Round (10 Team) Round (12-Team) 1 Brock Bowers TE Las Vegas Raiders 19 -2 -2 2 2 2 Trey McBride TE Arizona Cardinals 23 0 0 3 2 3 George Kittle TE San Francisco 49ers 35 +1 +1 4 3 4 Sam LaPorta TE Detroit Lions 56 +1 +1 6 5 5 T.J. Hockenson TE Minnesota Vikings 71 +1 +1 8 6 6 Travis Kelce TE Kansas City Chiefs 72 +4 +4 8 6 7 Mark Andrews TE Baltimore Ravens 86 +5 +5 9 8 8 David Njoku TE Cleveland Browns 92 -3 -3 10 8 9 Evan Engram TE Denver Broncos 94 +3 +3 10 8 10 Tucker Kraft TE Green Bay Packers 112 +4 +4 12 10 11 Colston Loveland TE Chicago Bears 115 -4 -4 12 10 12 Tyler Warren TE Indianapolis Colts 117 -2 -2 12 10 13 Jonnu Smith TE Pittsburgh Steelers 130 -12 -12 13 11 14 Dalton Kincaid TE Buffalo Bills 131 +1 +1 14 11 15 Dallas Goedert TE Philadelphia Eagles 135 +4 +4 14 12 16 Isaiah Likely TE Baltimore Ravens 145 -1 -1 15 13 17 Kyle Pitts TE Atlanta Falcons 146 +8 +8 15 13 18 Jake Ferguson TE Dallas Cowboys 149 +1 +1 15 13 19 Zach Ertz TE Washington Commanders 157 +2 +2 16 14 20 Brenton Strange TE Jacksonville Jaguars 164 +2 +2 17 14 21 Hunter Henry TE New England Patriots 166 +3 +3 17 14 22 Pat Freiermuth TE Pittsburgh Steelers 173 -8 -8 18 15 23 Mike Gesicki TE Cinncinati Bengals 183 -8 -8 19 16 24 Cade Otton TE Tampa Bay Buccaneers 185 -6 -6 19 16 25 Darren Waller TE Miami Dolphins 189 -13 -13 19 16 26 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Tennessee Titans 190 0 0 19 16 27 Elijah Arroyo TE Seattle Seahawks 195 +68 +68 20 17 28 Dalton Schultz TE Houston Texans 199 +1 +1 20 17 29 Mason Taylor TE New York Jets 200 -19 -19 20 17 30 Taysom Hill TE New Orleans Saints 215 -6 -6 22 18 31 Noah Gray TE Kansas City Chiefs 225 +6 +6 23 19 32 Terrance Ferguson TE Los Angeles Rams 226 -43 -43 23 19 33 Cole Kmet TE Chicago Bears 230 -1 -1 23 20 34 Theo Johnson TE New York Giants 234 +7 +7 24 20 35 Tyler Higbee TE Los Angeles Rams 240 -10 -10 24 20 36 Juwan Johnson TE New Orleans Saints 254 +7 +7 26 22 37 Harold Fannin TE Cleveland Browns 258 +10 +10 26 22 38 Ja’Tavion Sanders TE Carolina Panthers 264 -29 -29 27 22 39 Dawson Knox TE Buffalo Bills 283 -9 -9 29 24 40 Tyler Conklin TE Los Angeles Chargers 286 -7 -7 29 24

Frequently Asked Questions Who are the top fantasy football tight ends in 2025? Brock Bowers, Trey McBride and George Kittle are the best tight end options for fantasy football in 2025.

