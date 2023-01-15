EPIX is now MGM+ and will continue to deliver premium and commercial-free service featuring cinematic original content, blockbuster premiere movies and a curated theatrical library from MGM and leading Hollywood studios.

Although now with a new name, MGM+ will still be home to captivating content including Emmy-winner Godfather of Harlem, the epic romantic adventure Billy the Kid, the contemporary sci-fi horror thriller FROM, and bold drama Rogue Heroes.

How to watch MGM+ on DIRECTV

DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM

MGM+ – Ch. 558

MGM+ HITS™ – Ch. 559

MGM+ MARQUEE™ – Ch. 560

U-verse – Channels

Channels 891-896 (SD) / 1891-1894 (HD)

MGM+ (previously EPIX) – Ch. 891/1891

MGM+ West (previously EPIX West) – Ch. 892/1892

MGM+ Hits (previously EPIX 2) – Ch. 893/1893

MGM+ Marquee (previously EPIX Hits) – Ch. 1894

MGM+ Drive-In (previously EPIX Drive-in) – Ch. 896

Even more to explore

Get immersed in even more MGM+ content on DIRECTV Ch. 561 where you can explore an interactive experience including free Godfather of Harlem episodes, behind-the-scenes moments and more.

Why is EPIX rebranding to MGM+?

The new name, as well as the look and feel will align with the name of one of the most enduring entertainment brand, MGM Studios.

How is MGM+ programming different from EPIX?

MGM+ will include and build upon the programming that EPIX brought us with brand new original programming, as well as blockbuster movies from leading Hollywood studios.

What are the MGM+ Plex Channels?

MGM+ carefully curates critically acclaimed original series and films from leading Hollywood libraries. The following channels will undergo a transformation to align with the rebrand.

EPIX 2 is becoming MGM+ HITS™, showcasing the best originals and films.

EPIX Hits is becoming MGM+ MARQUEE™ offering a curated library of the best films.

What will happen to the EPIX app after the rebrand?

The EPIX app will continue to support authenticated subscribers.

Does anything change about an existing subscription?

No. There will not be a price increase and your subscription, through DIRECTV, will automatically update from EPIX to MGM+.

If you don’t have it already, add MGM+ to your DIRECTV subscription today.

