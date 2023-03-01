Whether you’re a true crime enthusiast or in the mood to binge-watch your favorite police procedural, DIRECTV is your home for the best crime shows on TV. If you want to catch the latest episodes of your favorite crime TV shows at home or on the go, DIRECTV gives you the flexibility and freedom to get your true crime obsession fix.

The Best Crime TV Shows Available

With so many crime TV shows to choose from, it can be tough to figure out which are the best. While “best” is subjective based on a viewer’s tastes, here are a six stand-out TV shows about crime:

Criminal Minds Law & Order Breaking Bad Better Call Saul True Detective Dateline

1. ‘Criminal Minds’

One of CBS’s longest-lasting criminal procedurals, Criminal Minds revolves around a team of FBI profilers who work together and solve complex cases in cities across the country. Criminal Minds’ original run ended in 2020. A new revamp of the show is currently airing on the Paramount+ streaming service. Criminal Minds currently airs reruns on networks like We tv, ION and Sundance TV.

2. ‘Law & Order’

One of the longest-running crime shows on television, the Law & Order franchise spans several unique series and hundreds of episodes. For police procedural enthusiasts, the original series boasts over 500 episodes for hundreds of hours of television. Spin-offs such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime feature unique casts of characters. Viewers can watch Law & Order on NBC, We tv and Sundance TV.

3. ‘Breaking Bad’

Originally airing on AMC from 2008 to 2013, Breaking Bad is a critically acclaimed crime show that tells the story of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who turns to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine to help pay for his cancer treatments. Regarded as one of TV’s greatest dramas, Breaking Bad is currently available for viewers with the AMC+ add-on package.

4. ‘Better Call Saul’

A spin-off of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is a prequel series that explores the story of Jimmy McGill, a struggling lawyer who eventually becomes the fast-talking, morally flexible Saul Goodman. Much like the show from which it stems, Better Call Saul explores themes of ambition, morality and the corrupting influence of power. It currently airs on AMC and AMC+.

5. ‘True Detective’

For those with access to HBO, True Detective is an anthology series that premiered in 2014 and features a dark, brooding atmosphere and morally ambiguous characters. Each season centers around a pair of detectives investigating grisly crimes via multiple timelines and perspectives.

6. ‘Dateline’

What started as a traditional news magazine has become one of network TV’s biggest true crime hits. Each episode of Dateline features interviews and investigations surrounding solved and unsolved mysteries. Dateline airs on NBC, CNBC and MSNBC.

How to Watch Crime TV Shows

DIRECTV offers the best variety and gives you plenty of access to watch live and on-demand TV shows about crime on more than 150 networks, including:

Whether your favorite show is on a local network affiliate for FOX, CBS, NBC, ABC, CNBC or MSNBC, or one of many other popular TV channels, DIRECTV enables you to watch the best crime TV shows of this and past decades.

Streaming Crime TV Shows Just Got Easier

Tuning into your favorite crime TV shows is as simple as logging into your DIRECTV account online and pressing play on one of the hundreds of programs available.

You can also download the DIRECTV STREAM app on your device. Whether using a Roku, Amazon Fire stick, Apple TV or another smart TV, it’s easy to catch high-stakes action with plenty of criminals and cops.

Dive Into Crime TV With DIRECTV

Crime TV is one of the most popular genres of television for a reason, and with DIRECTV, you can watch all your favorite shows. To get started, shop for your preferred method of viewing today. We offer plenty of packages packed with true crime and police procedural entertainment.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."