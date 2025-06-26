DIRECTV UNVEILS NEW MYKIDS GENRE PACK ALONGSIDE EXPANDED SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, AND SPANISH-LANGUAGE LINEUPS

New MyKids Genre Pack Launches Today with Full Slate of Top Family Programming; Expanded Offerings in MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol Roll Out Now Through June 27 with Popular Network Additions.

DIRECTV today announced the launch of MyKids, its newest Genre Pack, delivering a complete, family-first viewing experience. Priced at $19.99/month, MyKids features a powerhouse lineup of trusted family content, including Paramount’s Nickelodeon suite, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery networks, and several popular independent networks. The launch is part of a broader expansion of DIRECTV’s genre-based offerings, including MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol, resulting from DIRECTV’s new licensing agreement with Paramount Global.

MyKids features a custom lineup of beloved family-friendly content, combining streaming giants and top-tier channels into one curated experience. The new MyKids offering includes:

Paramount’s cradle-to-teen Nickelodeon suite: Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., and TeenNick

Disney’s comprehensive family portfolio: Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, and Disney+

Fan favorites from Warner Bros. Discovery networks: Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and Discovery Family

Popular independents: BabyFirst TV, LooLooKids TV, and MeTV Toons (Launching 6/30

The MyCinema mini pack add-on will also be available to MyKids customers for $9.99/month.

“With MyKids, we’re bringing together the most trusted networks and beloved characters from the biggest names in kids’ entertainment, including full channel lineups from Disney and Nickelodeon, along with Disney+ —all in one place,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DIRECTV. “And by introducing our most affordable package yet at $19.99 per month, we’re making it easier for more families to access the content they care about most. It’s about giving families more flexibility, more value, and the confidence that they’re getting the very best for their kids.”

The launch of MyKids is just one key component of the broader Paramount Global programming expansion. Beginning today, DIRECTV is also enhancing two of its most popular genre packs at no additional cost, MySports and MyEntertainment, with the addition of several Paramount Global networks and local CBS-owned-and-operated broadcast stations serving many of America’s largest cities.

MySports – $69.99/month – MySports now includes 15 CBS-owned and operated stations (O&Os) and CBS Sports Network, further strengthening an already comprehensive lineup. The genre pack currently features more than 25 major sports channels, such as ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, FS1, Golf Channel, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network, along with a variety of professional league and collegiate conference networks. In addition, ESPN+ is already included, and the new ESPN streaming service will be available upon its launch.

MyEntertainment – $34.99/month – MyEntertainment now offers a range of new Paramount Global channels: BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP, TV Land, and VH1. These additions complement an already diverse catalog of more than 40 entertainment networks, including A&E, Bravo, Discovery, E!, Food Network, FX, Freeform, FYI, HGTV, Lifetime, Oxygen, Syfy, The HISTORY Channel, TLC, Vice TV and others. The package also includes Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic and Max Basic With Ads.

The expansion continues tomorrow with even more content rolling out across additional DIRECTV genre packs:

MyNews – $39.99/month – CBS O&Os will join the MyNews pack, enhancing local and national coverage. This addition complements a strong lineup of more than 10 national news channels already included — such as CNN, CNBC, FOX News Channel, and MSNBC — plus select local news stations where available.

will join the MyNews pack, enhancing local and national coverage. This addition complements a strong lineup of more than 10 national news channels already included — such as CNN, CNBC, FOX News Channel, and MSNBC — plus select local news stations where available. MiEspañol – $34.99/month – Tr3s joins MiEspañol, further enriching an already impressive Spanish-language lineup. Subscribers currently enjoy more than 60 channels including CNN En Español, Discovery En Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, Hogar de HGTV, Nat Geo Mundo, Telemundo, Univision and others, with plans to incorporate Vix Premium with Ads at no additional cost in the near future.

joins MiEspañol, further enriching an already impressive Spanish-language lineup. Subscribers currently enjoy more than 60 channels including CNN En Español, Discovery En Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, Hogar de HGTV, Nat Geo Mundo, Telemundo, Univision and others, with plans to incorporate Vix Premium with Ads at no additional cost in the near future. MyCinema Mini Pack – The Smithsonian Channel will be added to the MyCinema Mini Pack Add-On, which currently features classic films, romance, and family programming from seven channels, including Great American Family, SONY Movies, and Turner Classic Movies. MyCinema is available to MyKids, MyEntertainment, MyNews and MySports customers for $9.99/month.

These enhancements mark a significant step in DIRECTV’s continued strategy to deliver genre-based content bundles that give customers greater choice, value, and a simplified, more personal TV experience. Genre Packs allow customers to choose their channel lineup based on which genre they watch the most. With five options across a variety of genres, consumers get the channels they want and the content they love without filler channel overload. Pricing for Genre Packs starts as low as $19.99 per month + tax. For more information, visit DIRECTV Genre Packs.