DIRECTV Breaks the Traditional Cable Bundle with New Genre Packs Giving Customers Unmatched Choice, Flexibility, and Control

New Genre Packs Starting at $34.99 a Month Tailored to What Consumers Want to Watch.

Live Programming Included Alongside Direct-to-Consumer Services From TelevisaUnivision, The Walt Disney Company, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

DIRECTV is breaking the traditional cable bundle by launching three new Genre Packs and two new Mini-Pack Add-ons. These streaming options complement the launches of MySports in January and MyFree DIRECTV in November. Genre Packs and MyFree DIRECTV are available today through directvstream.com and will be available through device partners and directv.com in the coming months.

“At DIRECTV, we’re breaking up with the one-size-fits-all bloated cable bundles of the past by delivering new ways for consumers to enjoy the content they love at the best value. Our new Genre Packs and Mini-Packs provide lower-priced options, allowing customers to pick and choose what they want to watch and when they want to watch it,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DIRECTV.

Genre Packs and Mini-Packs from DIRECTV

Building on the success of MyFree DIRECTV and MySports, the industry-first sports-centric pack, DIRECTV is unveiling three new innovative Genre Packs that consumers can subscribe to separately or together. MyEntertainment, MyNews and MiEspañol are available to enjoy satellite-free on popular streaming platforms starting at $34.99 a month. Consumers of any Genre Pack will also gain access to 100+ channels available through MyFree DIRECTV.

MyEntertainment gives consumers access to more than 40 channels filled with movies and shows from popular networks like A&E Network, Bravo, Discovery, E!, Food Network, FX, Freeform, FYI, HGTV, Lifetime, Oxygen, Syfy, The HISTORY Channel, TLC and Vice TV, as well as the inclusion of Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic. DIRECTV plans to add Max Basic with Ads soon at no additional cost. MyEntertainment is available for $34.99/month.

MyNews delivers comprehensive coverage of U.S. and global news from more than 10 national channels and select local channels where available, including CNN, CNBC, FOX News Channel and MSNBC. MyNews is available for $39.99/month.

MiEspañol offers an impressive lineup of more than 60 channels showcasing the best in Spanish-language programming, featuring CNN En Español, Discovery En Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, Hogar de HGTV, Nat Geo Mundo, Telemundo and Univision. DIRECTV plans to add ViX Premium with Ads soon at no additional cost. MiEspañol is available for $34.99/month.

MySports, which launched in January, caters to sports enthusiasts with more than 25 channels including fan favorites like ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Golf Channel, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, truTV, USA Network, major league and college conference networks, and starting today, now includes ESPN+ at no additional cost. MySports is available for $69.99/month.

Genre Pack customers can add even more of the content they want with today’s launch of two new Mini-Packs—MyCinema and MySports Extra.

MyCinema features classic films, romance, and family programming from seven channels, including Great American Family, SONY Movies, and Turner Classic Movies. MyCinema is available to MyEntertainment, MyNews and MySports customers for $9.99/month.

MySports Extra delivers several sports channels, including MotorTrend, NFL Red Zone and Willow TV. MySports Extra is available to MySports customers for $12.99/month.

DIRECTV plans to launch a MyHomeTeam Mini-Pack offering select regional sports networks in time for MLB opening day on March 27.

Simple Account Management

As entertainment options increase, Hub Research found in their June 2024 Best Bundle report that 75% of consumers prefer a single platform to manage their video subscriptions.

As DIRECTV continues its path toward a Brighter TV Future, consumers can select from various entertainment options from DIRECTV year-round through a simple, hassle-free experience. Satellite-free entertainment options available month-to-month range from comprehensive Signature packages to smaller and lower-priced Genre Packs or a free service through MyFree DIRECTV, all accessible through the same DIRECTV app experience available today. Customers can also add their favorite streaming services like Netflix, MLS Season Pass and NBA League Pass alongside Genre Packs and DIRECTV Signature packages.

This continuum of satellite-free services from DIRECTV creates an evolving marketplace for consumers to select the content they want when they want it.