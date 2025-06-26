DIRECTV AND PARAMOUNT GLOBAL REACH AGREEMENT TO INCLUDE POPULAR BROADCAST, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS AND SPORTS NETWORKS IN DIRECTV’S GENRE PACKS

DIRECTV and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced an agreement to include a curated selection of Paramount’s popular entertainment, news and sports networks in various DIRECTV Genre Packs. Paramount channels – including CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, and Nickelodeon – will begin rolling out in the Genre Packs starting immediately across the MySports, MyNews, MyEntertainment, and MiEspañol offerings, in addition to the new MyKids pack, which launches today.

“DIRECTV is a valued partner, and we are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship by featuring our wide array of leading programming in DIRECTV’s growing portfolio of Genre Packs,” said Ray Hopkins, President of Paramount U.S. Distribution. “Paramount is committed to exceptional content across broadcast, entertainment, news and sports, and we look forward to continuing to provide additional opportunities for audiences to broadly access and enjoy our fan-favorite programming and brands.”

Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer at DIRECTV, added, “Paramount is one of the world’s most influential programmers, and its broad portfolio – including the CBS Network local stations – provides essential channels to many of our different Genre Packs. Together, these combined services create a strong foundation for a more dynamic TV future, one that gives DIRECTV subscribers enhanced choice and control through our industry-leading genre-based options.”

For additional details on the channel lineup included in the genre packages.