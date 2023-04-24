Looking for a good laugh? DIRECTV’s got you covered with one of the largest libraries of comedy TV shows to tickle your funny bone. Whether you enjoy classic sitcoms or the latest comedy series, the funniest television shows live on DIRECTV.

From Andy Griffith to Larry David, join the greatest comedic minds in TV history and bring on the laughs!

The Top Comedy TV Series Available on DIRECTV

DIRECTV’s massive library of funny TV shows brings the best comedy series to wherever you are. With thousands of hours of classic and current hilarity, you can relive Sheriff Taylor’s adventures in Mayberry or catch the latest antics in South Park.

Whether you’re looking for an old favorite or trying out something new, let the good times roll with DIRECTV.

Here are some of the best comedy shows to watch today:

‘The Big Bang Theory’

Join the misadventures of four brilliant scientists who are experts in their fields, but not so much when it comes to social interactions. Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) are a hilarious bunch of nerdy friends who are passionate about comic books, video games and all things geeky.

Filled with quirky mishaps, unforgettable one-liners and unexpected plot twists, The Big Bang Theory brings big laughs with an intellectual twist to your favorite screen.

‘The Andy Griffith Show’

Set in the small, fictional town of Mayberry, North Carolina, The Andy Griffith Show is a classic sitcom that originally aired on CBS from 1960 to 1968. The show follows Sheriff Andy Taylor and his tight-knit community of friends and family.

Andy Griffith stars as the affable and wise Sheriff Taylor, who serves as a father figure to his young son, Opie (Ron Howard), and to his bumbling deputy, Barney Fife (Don Knotts). The show explores the everyday challenges and triumphs of life in Mayberry, from dealing with pesky neighbors to solving petty crimes. Along the way, the show also touches on themes of friendship, family and community.

‘How I Met Your Mother’

How I Met Your Mother tells the story of Ted Mosby, played by Josh Radnor, and his group of friends as they navigate the ups and downs of love and life in New York City. On a perpetual quest to find his soulmate, the show follows his romantic misadventures as he recounts the tale to his children in the future.

Known for its blend of humor and heart, How I Met Your Mother delivers clever writing, memorable characters and iconic catchphrases that never get old.

‘Modern Family’

Step into the lives of the hilarious and endearing Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan and discover what happens when two generations of clashing humor come together. This long-running staple of Americana follows Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill), his second wife, Gloria (Sofia Vergara), her son Manny (Rico Rodriguez), and Jay’s adult children Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), along with their respective families.

Modern Family explores the complexities of modern family life with warmth, wit and plenty of humor. From parenting struggles and career challenges to personal triumphs and failures, this contemporary classic delivers heartwarming and hilarious moments that will have you hooked from start to finish.

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

Welcome to Paddy’s Pub, the most dysfunctional bar in Philadelphia, and the home of five of the most selfish, manipulative and downright despicable people you’ll ever meet. Follow the outrageous adventures of the Gang, comprised of siblings Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), their friends Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day) and Mac (Rob McElhenney), and their father figure, Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito).

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a dark comedy that pushes the boundaries of good taste and political correctness, delivering the laughs every time. With its absurd and hilarious storylines, this show is a perfect look at anti-social absurdity in the City of Brotherly Love.

‘Scrubs’

Don your scrubs and follow the zany doctors, nurses and interns of Sacred Heart Hospital. Follow the daily lives of John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff), his best friend Turk (Donald Faison) and their mentor Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) as they navigate the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives.

Scrubs is one of those sitcoms that’ll have you laughing, crying and feeling every emotion in between. Walking the line between drama and comedy, Scrubs delves into the medical profession with a unique blend of humor, wit and heart.

‘Community’

Enroll at Greendale Community College and join an eclectic study group led by former lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale). Featuring a diverse cast of characters, including Britta the free spirit (Gillian Jacobs), Annie the perfectionist (Alison Brie), Abed the eccentric (Danny Pudi) and Troy the perpetual high school jock (Donald Glover), Community takes a look at the lives of everyday people in extraordinary circumstances.

With its witty writing and clever satire, Community blurs the lines between comedy and drama, giving an entertaining look into the triumphs and tribulations of life on campus. So, grab your textbooks and join the study group for a lighthearted look at college life.

‘Roseanne’

Grab a seat at the table with the Conner family, led by matriarch Roseanne (Roseanne Barr), a sharp-tongued and fiercely independent woman acting as the glue that holds her family together.

Navigating everyday struggles and celebrating familial triumphs, you can’t help but root for the Conners as they navigate financial hardships, personal relationships and raising their children in a changing world.

Roseanne is a long-running sitcom that addresses real-life issues with humor, heart and honesty. With relatable characters and memorable catchphrases, this show is a timeless classic that still resonates with audiences today.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

What do you do after creating one of the most successful sitcoms of all time (Seinfeld)? You create a show about yourself that follows your awkward, neurotic behavior as you navigate the absurdities of daily life, of course. That’s just what Larry David did with Curb Your Enthusiasm.

This groundbreaking comedy follows Larry through his life as he deals with unpredictable and outrageous situations, all the while trying to maintain his own morality, integrity and sometimes sanity.

Featuring a talented cast of characters, Curb Your Enthusiasm is a legendary series that packs gut-busting laughs every episode.

‘South Park’

Welcome to South Park, Colorado, home of four mischievous boys and their wild adventures. Follow Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman as they navigate the peculiarities of small-town life full of crazy hijinks and unexpected drama.

South Park is an adult animated comedy series that has been lampooning contemporary issues with biting satire for over 25 years. From politics to pop culture, this show takes a hilariously irreverent look at the world around us. So, get ready to laugh as you follow the boys of South Park on all their outrageous adventures.

More Laughs on DIRECTV

Don’t miss these hilarious comedy TV shows streaming now on DIRECTV:

On top of one of the widest selections of On Demand comedy programming around, you can tune into Comedy TV Live for a curated selection of laughs.

Tune into Comedy Central for a humorous take on current events on The Daily Show, and watch Key & Peele as they lampoon modern society through hilarious sketch comedy.

Either streaming to on the go or watching from the comfort of your couch — DIRECTV is the home of funny.

Streaming Comedy TV Shows Just Got Easier

It’s OK — you can laugh. When you want. Where you like.

Stream the best comedy TV shows to your favorite screens with DIRECTV STREAM.

From the outrageous antics of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to the heartfelt moments of Scrubs and Roseanne, DIRECTV makes it easy to enjoy the best comedy TV shows. With a wide variety of shows to choose from, the only hard decision is which one to watch first.

No matter what kind of comedy you’re in the mood for, funny shows live on DIRECTV.

So, grab some popcorn, curl up on the couch and bring on the chuckles.

