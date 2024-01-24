UEFA Champions League Knockout Round: US Watch Guide

As the UEFA Champions League knockout stage approaches, it’s essential to have a comprehensive understanding of the teams in contention, their match schedules and how you can catch every thrilling moment of the Champions League Round of 16. This post will go over the Champions League TV schedule in the US, so you never miss a moment of the action.

Will Manchester City successfully defend their title? Can Harry Kane’s summer move to Bayern Munich lead them to their second title in 4 years? Or will Real Madrid continue to build on their record of 14 titles, with 5 of them secured in the last decade alone?

For the answers to these burning questions and more, turn your attention to DIRECTV – your ultimate destination for all the action as Europe approaches the moment of crowning its football champion.

Where can I watch UEFA Champions League matches in the US?

Don’t miss a moment of the excitement in the last 16 – tune in to exclusive Champions League coverage in the United States on CBS (English) and Univision (Spanish). CBS provides live streaming for every match on Paramount+, while selected games are televised on CBS or CBS Sports Network. Check back here as we get closer to the Round of 16 to find out which matches will be available to watch live on your local CBS Sports channel.

Make sure you stay connected for unparalleled coverage of the Champions League action!

UEFA Champions League Schedule 2023-2024

These are the key dates you need to know going into the next rounds of the season.

Round of 16: February 13 – March 13, 2024

Quarterfinals & Semifinals draw: March 15, 2024

Quarterfinals: April 9 – 17, 2024

Semifinals: April 30 – May 8, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024

As we progress through the Round of 16, anticipation will build as the draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the tournament is set to take place. This will follow the conclusion of the Round of 16 knockout ties, marking a crucial moment in the journey towards determining the ultimate victor.

2023-24 Champions League Teams

The journey for most Champion League teams began on September 19, 2023, as the group stages of the competition unfolded, featuring 8 groups of 4 teams each. As we fast forward to December 13th, the completion of the group stage marked a pivotal moment where the top two teams in each group (bolded) secured their passage to the eagerly anticipated Round of 16:

Group A: Bayern Munich (GER), Man United (ENG), Copenhagen (DEN), Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B: Sevilla (ESP), Arsenal (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Lens (FRA)

Group C: Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP), Braga (POR), Union Berlin (GER)

Group D: Benfica (POR), Inter (ITA), Salzburg (AUT), Real Sociedad (ESP)

Group E: Feyenoord (NED), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Lazio (ITA), Celtic (SCO)

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Milan (ITA), Newcastle (ENG)

Group G: Manchester City (ENG), RB Leipzig (GER), Crvena Zvezda (SRB), Young Boys (SUI)

Group H: Barcelona (ESP), Porto (POR), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Antwerp (BEL)

Which Teams are in the Knockouts?

To recap, the 16 teams moving on to the next round are: Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Real Madrid, Inter, Real Sociedad, Atlético Madrid, Lazio, Paris Saint Germaine, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Barcelona and Porto.

The Round of 16 kicks off with defending champions Manchester City starting their journey in an away match against F.C. Copenhagen on February 13th – one of the eight thrilling games to be contested at this stage. Brace yourself for an exciting start to the knockout phase!

Round of 16 Champions League Fixture List

Below is the Round of 16 fixture list. Check back before the matches to find out which will be available to watch live on your local CBS channel.

Round of 16 Fixtures First Leg Second Leg FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City Feb. 13 – 3 p.m. ET Mar. 6 – 3 p.m. ET RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid Feb. 13 – 3 p.m. ET Mar. 6 – 3 p.m. ET Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Sociedad Feb. 14 – 3 p.m. ET Mar. 5 – 3 p.m. ET Lazio vs. Bayern Munich Feb. 14 – 3 p.m. ET Mar. 5 – 3 p.m. ET Inter vs. Atletico Madrid Feb. 20 – 3 p.m. ET Mar. 13 – 4 p.m. ET PSV vs. Borussia Dortmund Feb. 20 – 3 p.m. ET Mar. 13 – 4 p.m. ET Porto vs. Arsenal Feb. 21 – 3 p.m. ET Mar. 12 – 4 p.m. ET Napoli vs. Barcelona Feb. 21 – 3 p.m. ET Mar. 12 – 4 p.m. ET

How does Champions League Round of 16 Work?

In the Round of 16, each match unfolds across two legs, granting each team the opportunity to host one leg at their home ground. Advancement to the quarterfinals is determined by the team that accumulates more goals on aggregate over these two legs.

In the event of a tie in aggregate score, 30 minutes of extra time ensue. Should the score remain level after extra time, the victor is determined through a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.

Watch More Soccer with DIRECTV

Experience the thrill of not only the Champions League but also the electrifying English Premier League, brought to you through DIRECTV– the go-to destination for the most-watched soccer league in the world.

As the title race heats up, promising the closest competition in years, you wouldn’t want to miss any of the exhilarating action.

DIRECTV customers can catch all the Premier League excitement on NBC and USA Network. Stay updated on where to tune in for the matches here.

Frequently Asked Questions When does the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 start? The Champions League Round of 16 begins February 13, 2024, and will last until March 13, 2024. Which teams made it to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16? The teams moving on to the Round of 16 are: Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Real Madrid, Inter, Real Sociedad, Atlético Madrid, Lazio, Paris Saint Germaine, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Barcelona and Porto. How can I watch UEFA Champions League matches in the US? CBS provides live streaming for every match on Paramount+, while select games are televised on CBS or CBS Sports Network.

