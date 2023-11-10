DIRECTV Subscribers Can Watch Paramount+ From Internet-Connected Devices

Paramount+ is a streaming service delivering access to movies, shows, sports and more from networks like BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures. Those who subscribe to the premium plan can also get live access to your local CBS network and SHOWTIME’s on-demand programming.

Coupled with DIRECTV, Paramount+ will ensure that you can watch your teams, shows, movies and so much more. Once you sign up, you can catch Paramount+ programming directly from your internet-connected DIRECTV Gemini. Read on to find out how to access Paramount+ and what to watch once you’re connected.

How to Access Paramount+ with DIRECTV

DIRECTV customers with a Gemini connected to the internet can add Paramount+ to their apps for a seamless viewing experience – as well as accessing via mobile devices like phones, tablets and laptops.

How to Sign up on Paramount+

Before you can watch on your DIRECTV Gemini you must first sign up for Paramount+ online via a computer or phone.

Go to www.paramountplus.com

Click “Try Paramount+” You’ll be taken to the Sign Up page.

Click “Sign Up for Paramount+” Follow the prompts to complete your subscription.

How to Add Paramount+ to Your DIRECTV Menu

Once you’re signed up for Paramount+ you can access your account via your DIRECTV Gemini.

Click “Apps” from your home menu.

Go to the Google Play TM store.

store. Sign into your Google account. Once you’re signed in, you won’t have to do it again.

Search for the Paramount+ app and add it.

Once downloaded, you’ll be able to access via your device menu.

What to Watch on Paramount+

There are plenty of exciting and engaging programs to watch on Paramount+ including sports, classic favorites, new originals, sports and more. Explore some of the most popular offerings:

Sports

Keep up with your favorites including NFL, college football, soccer, boxing, racing and so much more.

‘Frasier’

Frasier is back, in a new city chock full of new challenges, relationships and dreams.

‘Seal Team’

A Navy SEAL unit embarks on dangerous missions, while training hard and building an unbreakable bond.

‘Fellow Travelers”

Following the novel of the same name, Fellow Travelers marries historical romance and political thriller in this new miniseries.

