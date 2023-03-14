If you’re tired of spending an arm and a leg on cable, you’ll be happy to know there are cable TV alternatives out there.

While you can still kick it old school with a TV and digital antenna to view local over-the-air (OTA) programming, the most modern way to cut the cord is by subscribing to TV streaming service. However, satellite services like DIRECTV SATELLITE are still available, which can also be a viable alternative to cable.

What Is the Best Alternative to Cable TV?

While you can cut the cord on cable with OTA TV and satellite services, a TV streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM is the best alternative to cable TV.

With OTA TV, viewers only have access to publicly broadcasted networks their area, not to mention they must be within range of their local broadcasting station. While satellite services can provide more channels and better availability than OTA TV and cable, some can be unreliable in bad weather (DIRECTV customers don’t have to worry about bad weather interrupting their favorite shows or games with the SignalSaver™ feature). Satellite providers also typically require service contracts and professional device installations.

When it comes to streaming vs. cable TV and other cable TV alternatives, streaming gets you top-tier performance, more device flexibility, a better user-interface and contract-free monthly payment options — all without losing your favorite channels and shows.

Let’s look at what some of the most popular TV streaming services offer, including:

DIRECTV STREAM

Sling TV

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

FuboTV

DIRECTV STREAM

Monthly price: $74.99 to $154.99 per month (plus taxes)

Channels: 75 to 150+

DVR: Unlimited cloud DVR storage when ordered online

Shows On-Demand: Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is everything you love about TV without the hassle of cable.

With four different streaming packages, including ENTERTAINMENT, CHOICE™, ULTIMATE and PREMIER™, you can enjoy anywhere from 75 to 150+ channels (featuring both live and on-demand shows) and stream on unlimited compatible devices in your home. Featuring more live sports than any other streaming service — including access to regional sports networks — DIRECTV STREAM is also a sports fan’s paradise.

Sling TV

Monthly price: $40 to $55 per month

Channels: 31 to 47

DVR: 50 hours of DVR storage included

Shows On-Demand: Yes

Starting at $40 per month (with half off your first month), Sling TV offers two streaming packages, Orange and Blue, that subscribers can combine for $55 per month.

The Orange package, which is geared towards sports fans and families, gives subscribers access to 31 channels on one streaming device. The Blue package, which comes with 41 channels, is geared towards professional football fans and news viewers. It also enables subscribers to use up to three streaming devices.

With the Orange and Blue packages combined, subscribers get access to everything in both packages, as well as six additional channels.

Hulu + Live TV (With Ads)

Monthly price: $69.99 per month

Channels: 85+

DVR: Unlimited DVR storage

Shows On-Demand: Yes

Hulu + Live TV subscribers get access to live and on-demand TV across 85+ channels, which includes news, live sports, TV series, movies, Hulu Originals and more, as well as free access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

Subscribers also have several add-ons they can choose from, such as premium networks like HBO Max™ and Showtime®, unlimited streaming device capabilities at home, and a sports add-on that provides access to channels such as NFL Redzone, MAVTV, TVG and TVG2, Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel.

YouTube TV

Monthly price: $64.99 per month

Channels: 100+

DVR: Unlimited DVR storage

Shows On-Demand: Yes

YouTube TV subscribers get 100+ live and on-demand channels like PBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the NFL and NBA Networks. YouTube TV is $64.99 per month (with $30 off your first three months) and doesn’t feature an annual contract.

There are also several add-ons that enable subscribers to upgrade their YouTube TV experience, such as 4K Plus, Sports Plus, and a selection of add-on networks like HBO Max™, Showtime®, and MGM+™. NFL Sunday Ticket will also be available as a paid add-on on YouTube TV in 2023.

FuboTV

Monthly price: $74.99 to $94.99 per month ($32.99 per month for Latino)

Channels: 47 to 214+

DVR: 250 to 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage

Shows On-Demand: Yes

FuboTV offers three standard streaming packages — Pro Quarterly, Elite Quarterly and Premier Quarterly — starting at $74.99 per month. There’s also a Latino package that’s $32.99 per month (with $8 off the first month). FuboTV offers up to 214+ channels and 130+ sporting events, as well as up to 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

With FuboTV, subscribers can access major networks like FOX, ABC, NBC and CBS, as well as SHOWTIME®, VH1, HGTV, MTV and more. FuboTV also offers a wide selection of programming for sports like the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, golf, tennis, boxing, MMA, college sports and more.

Setting Up a Streaming Service Like DIRECTV STREAM

Getting started with a TV streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM is as simple as it gets. After subscribing to the package of your choice, you can access DIRECTV STREAM via several internet-connected streaming devices, browsers, smart phones, tablets and smart TVs from:

Amazon

Apple

Google

Android

Microsoft

Roku

Samsung

Then simply log in and start watching.

Cut the Cord on Cable With DIRECTV STREAM

If you’re ready to officially cut the cord for the best cable TV alternative, take the DIRECTV STREAM quiz to uncover which streaming package is best for you. Also, be sure to explore our DIRECTV STREAM and fiber-powered AT&T Internet bundle to see how you can get the best of both worlds.

