BravoCon 2023 Guide

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Magic Men of Jersey

This panel will blend the showmanship of Las Vegas with some of your favorite reality TV cast members. During this panel, the cast of Magic Mike will show the husbands of The Real Housewives of New Jersey what it’s like to be a Vegas star. The Magic Mike cast will teach the husbands some choreography, and some audience members will even have a chance to jump on stage and show off their dance moves as well.

12:45-1:30 p.m. — SUR’ving Up the Latest With ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Last year, Vanderpump Rules managed to gain media attention outside of its reality TV fanbase when cast member Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss. The scandal sparked conversations across social media and served as one of the biggest reality TV moments of the year. This panel will give fans some insight into how the cast is feeling and what to expect in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

Saturday, November 4

10-11 a.m. — Ask Andy

Day two of Ask Andy is sure to bring the fun after an action-packed day one of BravoCon. Fans will get to ask Cohen their burning questions after learning a ton about their favorite Bravo TV reality stars the day before.

10:30-11:15 a.m. — Housewife2Housewife: The New Wave of Wives

This panel is going to be one of the highlights of the weekend. Fans will get to experience a bunch of their favorite housewives from all the different cities hanging out under one roof. This will be the perfect opportunity for fans to learn about how different it is being a newer cast member of a housewives show compared to being an established cast member.

2:15-3 p.m. — Bravo2Bravo: Bromance at BravoCon

This panel is the perfect yin to the housewives panel’s yang. The bromance panel will bring together some of Bravo’s most popular men to talk about their shared experiences starring on reality TV at the most visible level.

Sunday, November 5

10:30-11:15 a.m. – ‘Below Deck’ Crew

Below Deck made it cool to be on the crew of a yacht. It’s been so much fun watching Below Deck grow into a bustling nautical franchise with a bunch of spinoffs. This panel will bring together our favorite cast members from all the boats.

2:15-3 p.m. — Housewife2Housewife: Day One Divas

While Saturday’s panel is about newer housewives, the Sunday panel will focus on the housewives who have been on Bravo since day one of their respective city’s series premiere. It’ll be awesome to hear about what it was like for the housewives who helped build a strong foundation for the Housewives franchise.

Add-On Experience:BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen! The Reading Room — 9 p.m.

Bravo fans will be able to wrap up the three-day weekend in Vegas with another Andy Cohen panel. Cohen will take the stage with some of the most engaging talkers and tea spillers on Bravo for a panel that will be full of quick wit and belly laughs.

Experience BravoCon From Home

Follow Along on Peacock

If you can’t be there in person, don’t fret. Peacock will be exclusively streaming one of the stages all weekend long. Find out how to get Peacock Premium at a discount with DIRECTV.

Catch Up on Bravo’s Best Shows

Get even deeper into the BravoCon spirit with some of our favorite shows – all available on DIRECTV.