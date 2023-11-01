BravoCon 2023 Guide

The annual BravoCon is the place to be for reality TV fans. Every year, the biggest stars of Bravo’s hit reality TV shows converge at BravoCon to celebrate the most memorable on-screen moments of the past year and preview their upcoming seasons for fans. This year, BravoCon is hitting the Strip, as Andy Cohen will be hosting the event at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal, said. “In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”
To help get you ready for the massive reality TV event, we’ve put together a list of some of the most exciting panels.
Friday, November 3
10-11 a.m. — Ask Andy
The face of Bravo TV, Cohen, will kick off BravoCon 2023 with a fun Q&A session to help set the stage for the three-day marathon of Bravo TV show panels in Vegas. The Q&A will start off with questions written the Bravo TV staff. After that, fans will be able to step up to the mic and ask Cohen their burning questions.
11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Magic Men of Jersey
This panel will blend the showmanship of Las Vegas with some of your favorite reality TV cast members. During this panel, the cast of Magic Mike will show the husbands of The Real Housewives of New Jersey what it’s like to be a Vegas star. The Magic Mike cast will teach the husbands some choreography, and some audience members will even have a chance to jump on stage and show off their dance moves as well.
12:45-1:30 p.m. — SUR’ving Up the Latest With ‘Vanderpump Rules’
Last year, Vanderpump Rules managed to gain media attention outside of its reality TV fanbase when cast member Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss. The scandal sparked conversations across social media and served as one of the biggest reality TV moments of the year. This panel will give fans some insight into how the cast is feeling and what to expect in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.
Saturday, November 4
10-11 a.m. — Ask Andy
Day two of Ask Andy is sure to bring the fun after an action-packed day one of BravoCon. Fans will get to ask Cohen their burning questions after learning a ton about their favorite Bravo TV reality stars the day before.
10:30-11:15 a.m. — Housewife2Housewife: The New Wave of Wives
This panel is going to be one of the highlights of the weekend. Fans will get to experience a bunch of their favorite housewives from all the different cities hanging out under one roof. This will be the perfect opportunity for fans to learn about how different it is being a newer cast member of a housewives show compared to being an established cast member.
2:15-3 p.m. — Bravo2Bravo: Bromance at BravoCon
This panel is the perfect yin to the housewives panel’s yang. The bromance panel will bring together some of Bravo’s most popular men to talk about their shared experiences starring on reality TV at the most visible level.
Sunday, November 5
10:30-11:15 a.m. – ‘Below Deck’ Crew
Below Deck made it cool to be on the crew of a yacht. It’s been so much fun watching Below Deck grow into a bustling nautical franchise with a bunch of spinoffs. This panel will bring together our favorite cast members from all the boats.
2:15-3 p.m. — Housewife2Housewife: Day One Divas
While Saturday’s panel is about newer housewives, the Sunday panel will focus on the housewives who have been on Bravo since day one of their respective city’s series premiere. It’ll be awesome to hear about what it was like for the housewives who helped build a strong foundation for the Housewives franchise.
Add-On Experience:BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen! The Reading Room — 9 p.m.
Bravo fans will be able to wrap up the three-day weekend in Vegas with another Andy Cohen panel. Cohen will take the stage with some of the most engaging talkers and tea spillers on Bravo for a panel that will be full of quick wit and belly laughs.
Experience BravoCon From Home
Follow Along on Peacock
If you can’t be there in person, don’t fret. Peacock will be exclusively streaming one of the stages all weekend long. Find out how to get Peacock Premium at a discount with DIRECTV.
Catch Up on Bravo’s Best Shows
Get even deeper into the BravoCon spirit with some of our favorite shows – all available on DIRECTV.
‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’
‘Winter House’
‘Below Deck: Mediterranean’
‘Southern Charm’
‘Vanderpump Rules’
‘The Real Housewives of New York’
‘Summer House’
‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’
‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’
The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."