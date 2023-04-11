Oh, no. It’s happening again!

What TV Shows Are Perfect for Binging?

All popular binge-worthy shows have a few elements in common. They’re easy to take in and hook you right from the start. They feature characters we love (or love to hate). And they have somehow captured the attention of all our friends and family.

DIRECTV has plenty of binge-worthy TV shows ready for you to discover. If your friends are talking, tweeting, or posting on TikTok about it, chances are you need to watch it. Here's a short list of just a few of the titles to binge or not to binge…

‘Party Down’

Party Down follows a group of struggling actors and writers who work for a catering company called “Party Down” in Los Angeles. Each episode features the team working a different event, from weddings to corporate parties, and the personal and professional challenges they face along the way.

ʻBlack Mafia Family’

In Black Mafia Family, two brothers start out as small-time drug dealers on the mean streets of Detroit. Over time, they work their way up to be the ringleaders of a multi-state drug syndicate and get caught up in the power and life of crime that comes along with it.

‘The Last Kingdom’

The Last Kingdom is a historical drama television series based on the series of novels titled The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell. This binge-worthy series is set in the late 9th century AD and follows the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon noble who is captured and raised by Vikings.

Uhtred, the son of a Saxon lord, is captured by the Vikings and raised as one of their own. Despite this, he retains his loyalty to his native land and strives to reclaim his birthright, the fortress of Bebbanburg, which has been taken over by his uncle.

As the series progresses, Uhtred becomes entangled in the political struggles between the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms and the invading Viking forces, known as “The Danes.” He also navigates complex relationships with various characters and faces numerous challenges, battles and betrayals. He also tries to find a sense of belonging in a world torn apart by war and conflicting loyalties.

‘Better Call Saul’

Better Call Saul is a prequel to the popular series Breaking Bad and follows the character of Jimmy McGill, a struggling attorney who later becomes the criminal attorney, Saul Goodman.

The show is set in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the early 2000s and explores the legal and criminal underworld of the city. Jimmy is a struggling lawyer who is often overlooked and mistreated by his more successful colleagues. He is also dealing with personal and family issues, including a strained relationship with his older brother Chuck.

As the series progresses, Jimmy’s personal and professional life become increasingly complicated. He begins to take on shady clients and engage in unethical practices, all while trying to balance his relationships and maintain his own sense of morality.

‘The Watchful Eye’

The Watchful Eye is a drama series that depicts Elena Santos (Mariel Molino) as she aspires to become a live-in nanny for a wealthy Manhattan widow and his son. After moving into the Greybourne apartment building, she soon discovers that all the affluent residents have mysterious motives and deadly secrets. But — even Elena is keeping her own secrets from her troubled past.

With supporting cast members like Warren Christie, Kelly Bishop and Amy Acker, the enigmatic characters of The Watchful Eye hook you in for a satisfying binge-watch.

