For almost 25 years, viewers have had an inside look into the pineapple under the sea with Emmy-winning SpongeBob SquarePants. The show is one of Nickelodeon’s most successful and long-running cartoons, and has captured the hearts of people of all ages with its weird and wacky characters.

The underwater antics of SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy and Mr. Krabs have been so popular they’ve created spinoffs, and even feature-length movies.

It’s a show for the ages, so we’ve collated some of the top classic episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants available for you to watch live or watch on demand through DIRECTV.

‘Band Geeks’

Season 2, Episode 14 | 2001 | Watch Band Geeks now

A battle of the bands like no other … When Squidward’s old rival from high school shows off about being a successful band leader, Squidward tells a little white lie that he has a great band himself.

Now Squidward has to put together an incredible band for the Bubble Bowl (the sea equivalent of the Super Bowl) to prove Squilliam of his success. He recruits SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and what plays out is one of the best and most meme-able episodes of all time.

‘Ripped Pants’

Season 1, Episode 2 | 1999 | Watch Ripped Pants now

SpongeBob Squarepants has created some of the most memorable and catchy songs over the years, and one of the best came from this early episode. SpongeBob accidentally rips his pants while surfing with Sandy – but he’s not embarrassed.

Instead, he uses the little accident to create a series of jokes and antics, proving that any awkward moment can be overcome through the power of song.

‘Chocolate with Nuts’

Season 3, Episode 11 | 2002 | Watch Chocolate with Nuts now

SpongeBob and Patrick become door-to-door chocolate salesmen to get more money – but of course, things get out of control. We meet some weird and wonderful characters, and it’s where the iconic “CHOCOLATE!” scream was born. A classic SpongeBob episode full of silliness.

‘Frankendoodle’

Season 2, Episode 19 | 2002 | Watch Frankendoodle now.

In an episode that feels a bit meta, SpongeBob uses a magic pencil to draw a character that looks like himself. The mischievous DoodleBob actually comes to life and wreaks havoc on Bikini Bottom, ending in a battle that takes place in a world made entirely of paper.

‘The Fry Cook Games’

Season 2, Episode 16 | 2001 | Watch The Fry Cook Games now.

In a nod to the Olympics, SpongeBob competes against Patrick in a series of food-related challenges – including the infamous bun wrestling. It’s one of the few times we see the two friends pitted against each other, but of course, their love for one another prevails in the end.

‘Wet Painters’

Season 3, Episode 9 | 2002 | Watch Wet Painters now

Hiring SpongeBob and Patrick to do any job always comes with a risk… and there’s no better example than in Wet Painters. The duo is asked to paint the inside of Mr. Krab’s house, but they accidentally spill paint – which they learn is permanent – everywhere. Chaos obviously ensues through a series of hilarious antics.

‘Graveyard Shift’

Season 2, Episode 20 | 2002 | Watch Graveyard Shift now

When Mr. Krabs starts to make his employees at the Krusty Krab work night shifts, spooky things begin to happen. SpongeBob is convinced the restaurant is haunted by the “Hash Slinging Slasher”, a former cook who was killed in an accident. An example of this nonsensical series at its best.

‘Rock Bottom’

Season 1, Episode 17 | 2000 | Watch Rock Bottom now

SpongeBob and Patrick find themselves on the wrong bus home and end up in Rock Bottom – a weird version of their hometown Bikini Bottom covered in darkness at the deepest part of the ocean. It includes some iconic lines of the series like “Where is leaving Bikini Bottom”, and “This isn’t your average everyday darkness. This is advanced darkness”.

Where to Watch ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ on DIRECTV?

Watch SpongeBob Squarepants and your other favorite animated comedy shows on DIRECTV by choosing from a variety of packages. Make sure to check the channel lineup when selecting your TV package.

DIRECTV lets you connect via satellite or internet, so whether you’re looking for family sitcoms, comedies, live TV or On Demand movies – we’ve got the right shows for you.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."