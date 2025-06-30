The 30 Best Kids Movies on Netflix Right Now

School is out and summer fun is here! As kids enjoy the delights of long, homework-free summer nights, parents everywhere are tackling the exciting challenge of keeping their little ones safe, healthy and, just as importantly, entertained. While there’s no shortage of activities both outdoors and indoors to keep the kiddos happy, having a few extra entertainment options up your sleeve is a major win for maintaining a manageable household.

Be it a rainy day, family movie night, playdate or something else, here are the best kids’ movies on Netflix to add to your summer viewing list. Rest assured, we’ll suggest films that you’ll love just as much as your little ones!

Let’s get started.

Below, you’ll find a list of the 30 best kids movies available to stream on Netflix right now, along with their Motion Picture Association (MPAA) rating, runtime and enough context for you to pick something you know your child will enjoy. From fairy-tale heroes and talking animals to animated adventures and musical magic, there are more than enough top movies for kids on Netflix to stream this summer and beyond.

This list ranks movies by age appropriateness, beginning with those best suited for all audiences and progressing toward titles intended for older kids.

Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021)

Age: 4+

4+ Rating: G

G Runtime: 88 minutes

The heroic pups head to Adventure City after a new mayor causes chaos, forcing Ryder and the team to rise to the occasion. With positive messages around teamwork, courage and helping others, it’s an uplifting choice for preschool and early elementary kids.

Dr. Seuss: The Lorax (1972)

Age: 5+

5+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 25 minutes

An educational and meaningful foray into the importance of protecting the world we live in, the 1972 version of The Lorax is the perfect thing to put on if you need to keep your little one enthralled for 25 minutes. And the 2012 version is a great option, too, albeit coming in at 86 minutes.

Minions (2015)

Age: 5+

5+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 91 minutes

If your kid loves Despicable Me, the Minion Movie will be an unforgettable experience as they watch their beloved yellow henchmen Kevin, Stuart and Bob embark on a global (and prehistoric) quest to find the ultimate villainous boss.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019)

Age: 5+

5+ Rating: G

G Runtime: 86 minutes

A friendly alien crash-lands near Shaun’s farm, and the sheep helps her return home before agents catch her. This stop-motion film brims with visual gags, warmth and messages about kindness, curiosity and embracing differences.

The Boss Baby (2017)

Age: 6+

6+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 97 minutes

Cute babies in power suits? Don’t ask us why, but the kids are all about it. The secret spy film is funny and imaginative, blending sibling rivalry with heartfelt lessons about love, teamwork and making room in your heart for new family members.

Trolls Band Together (2023)

Age: 6+

6+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 92 minutes

Colorful and imaginative with plenty of great musical numbers, Trolls Band Together is an adventure to remember! Poppy and Branch uncover Branch’s boyband past and set off on a rescue mission when his brother Floyd is kidnapped by rival pop stars.

Home (2015)

Age : 6+

: 6+ Rating : PG

: PG Runtime: 94 minutes

When an alien named Oh crashes onto Earth, he teams up with a spirited young girl to find her mother and save the world. This upbeat adventure blends silly humor with heartfelt moments and gentle lessons about friendship, acceptance and being true to yourself.

Paddington in Peru (2025)

Age : 6+

: 6+ Rating : PG

: PG Runtime: 106 minutes

Paddington embarks on another journey, heading to Peru to see Aunt Lucy, only to discover she’s missing. Filled with warmth and gentle humor, this charming sequel celebrates the values of family, kindness and adventure.

The Lego Movie (2014)

Age: 6+

6+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 100 minutes

Meet Emmet, your everyday Lego construction worker who suddenly finds himself swept up on an incredible adventure when he’s mistaken for the legendary “Special.” Tasked with saving the Lego universe from an evil tyrant, Emmet’s journey is full of dazzling animation and witty humor that’s perfect for both kids and adults alike.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023)

Age: 7+

7+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 101 minutes

In this sequel to the beloved original, Ginger and Rocky must break into a high-tech chicken facility to rescue their daughter and prevent a poultry catastrophe. Packed with exhilarating action, witty humor and themes of courage, it’s an entertaining and slightly edgier stop-motion escapade.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Age: 7+

7+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 105 minutes

As a young adult, Hiccup finds a secret realm of wild dragons while reuniting with a long-lost family member, just as a new adversary endangers the harmony between humans and dragons. This captivating and emotionally resonant sequel enriches its characters and themes, providing profound insights into leadership, trust and sacrifice.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2024)

Age: 7+

7+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 79 minutes

Parents: two of your beloved childhood characters, Wallace and Gromit, have returned to the big screen with a brand-new adventure. Now, your kids can join in on the fun and enjoy the comedic antics of this iconic duo!

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Age : 7+

: 7+ Rating : PG

: PG Runtime: 95 minutes

While Netflix has plenty of Despicable Me movies, this sequel is a fan favorite. Follow Gru and his family as they welcome the newest member, Gru Jr., and take on a new villain, pushing the entire crew into a hilarious game of hide-and-seek.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Age : 7+

: 7+ Rating : PG

: PG Runtime: 89 minutes

Back at Hotel Transylvania, Dracula attempts to help his half-human grandson connect with his monster roots. Packed with silly antics, heartfelt family moments and lessons on embracing one’s true self, this film is both entertaining and touching.

Bee Movie (2007)

Age : 7+

: 7+ Rating : PG

: PG Runtime: 90 minutes

Jerry Seinfeld takes his signature humor and turns it kid friendly in the Bee Movie, a clever and comedic animated film about a talking bee who takes on the human world. The film will garner laughs from both you and your kids, while also delivering positive messages about individuality and community.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Age: 7+

7+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 90 minutes

If your child wonders what your pets get up to when they’re alone, turn on The Secret Life of Pets! With lots of laughs, colorful characters and messages about friendship and finding your place, it’s a great pick for animal-loving kids with a sense of mischief.

Sing (2016)

Age: 7+

7+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 108 minutes

Packed with all the essentials of a delightful kids’ movie, this musical comedy features a charming ensemble of animals, each dreaming of stardom, working to save a cherished community theater. With foot-tapping tunes, light-hearted humor and inspiring themes, Sing promises a fun time for the entire family.

The Garfield Movie (2024)

Age: 7+

7+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 101 minutes

Your favorite grumpy orange cat could soon be your child’s favorite, too! This animated take on the beloved comic cat showcases Garfield as he maneuvers through life with his humans, exploring new adventures complete with vibrant characters and signature Garfield wit.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Age: 8+

8+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 122 minutes

Sonic teams up with his new friend Tails to stop the return of Dr. Robotnik, who now has a powerful new ally, Knuckles. With fast-paced fun, heroic themes and strong messages about teamwork and loyalty, it’s a high-energy choice for slightly older kids who enjoy a bit of action with their animation.

The Wild Robot (2024)

Age : 8+

: 8+ Rating : PG

: PG Runtime: 101 minutes

The Wild Robot is a newer additional to Netflix’s list of children and family movies, and it’s not to be missed. The animated adventure follows a robot who learns to survive—and connect emotionally—with others on a remote island, blending stunning visuals with themes of empathy and self-discovery that resonate with both kids and adults.

The Croods (2013)

Age : 8+

: 8+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 98 minutes

A prehistoric family sets off on a heartwarming and entertaining adventure into the modern world. Despite facing various challenges, these experiences ultimately bring them closer together in the end.

Age: 8+

8+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 113 minutes

What do you do when all of your electronic devices just stop working? That’s what the Mitchells have to figure out after a family road trip turns into a hilarious and heartfelt mission to save humanity together. With creative animation, laugh-out-loud robot battles and strong themes about embracing quirks, communication and the strength of family—this one’s a win for slightly older kids and parents alike.

The Emoji Movie (2017)

Age: 8+

8+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 86 minutes

The Emoji Movie ventures into the secret world inside your phone, following a clumsy emoji on a quest to find his true purpose. Though it’s visually lively and occasionally witty, it leans heavily on pop-culture references and mild toilet humor—making it best suited for kids who enjoy bright animation and fast-paced digital adventures.

Shrek (2001)

Age: 8+

8+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 93 minutes

Since its release, Shrek has been a fan-favorite for the entire family. This twist on the classic fairytale story is full of laugh out loud moments, a stellar soundtrack and plenty of heartwarming moments about not judging a book by its cover.

The Sea Beast (2022)

Age: 8+

8+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 115 minutes

A daring young girl sneaks onto the ship of a famed sea monster hunter, ready to shake up everything he thinks he knows about the creatures he’s up against. With stunning animation and tons of seafaring excitement, this exciting tale dives into themes of bravery and making unexpected friends along the way.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)

Age: 8+

8+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 84 minutes

Two creative best pals turn their stern principal into a silly, underwear-clad superhero through hypnosis. Fast-paced and overflowing with fourth-grade humor, this film is unexpectedly heartwarming, exploring themes of imagination and the importance of friendship.

K-Pop Demon Hunters (2025)

Age : 9+

: 9+ Rating : PG

: PG Runtime: 95 minutes

K-Pop stars by day, demon hunters by night! This vibrant animated musical shares an empowering message around friendship, identity and embracing what makes you unique.

Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Age: 9+

9+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 92 minutes

After 38 weeks on Netflix’s Top Movies of the Week list, The Super Mario Bros. Movie still doesn’t get old. Parents with an affinity for old Nintendo games will enjoy watching fan-favorite characters Mario and Luigi embark on a journey to save a magical kingdom from the foreboding Bowser.

Nimona (2023)

Age: 11+

11+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 101 minutes

Older kids who love fantasy will love Nimona, a futuristic fairytale centering on a disgraced knight and a mischievous, shape shifting teenager. This engaging adventure combines action, heartfelt themes of identity and acceptance and a bold undercurrent of self-discovery all into one.

Enola Holmes (2020)

Age: 11+

11+ Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 123 minutes

Meet Sherlock Holmes’ little sister! While the Netflix original Enola Holmes may not be suited for young kids, it’s a spirited mystery with clever twists and turns perfect for a slumber party or family movie night.

Frequently Asked Questions What movies suitable for an 8-year-old are on Netflix? The Wild Robot, The Mitchells vs the Machines, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, How to Train Your Dragon 2 What movies are on Netflix for 6-year-olds? Trolls Band Together, The Boss Baby, Despicable Me 4, Hotel Transylvania 2

