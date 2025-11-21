If you’re a parent trying to find an affordable, safe and engaging way to keep your kids entertained, you’re not alone. Many families want kids TV channels that offer educational, age-appropriate programming, without relying on unpredictable YouTube videos or paying for dozens of channels they never watch.

That’s where DIRECTV’s MyKids Genre Pack comes in. It’s a simple, low-cost way to get all the best kids TV channels in one place.

Get started today!

What Is the MyKids Genre Pack from DIRECTV?

The MyKids Genre Pack is a curated kids-only TV plan featuring top children’s television networks and family-friendly shows. It’s designed for households that want:

A safer viewing experience for kids

A mix of educational and entertaining programs

Content suitable for kids of all ages – toddlers, kids, tweens and teens

A budget-friendly alternative to full TV packages

With MyKids, you can get only the channels your family will actually watch – and skip the rest.

How Much Does the MyKids TV Plan Cost?

The MyKids Genre Pack is just $19.99/mo. You can also try it out with a 5-day free trial, and you’re free to cancel anytime.

It’s one of the simplest and most affordable ways to get premium children’s programming without overpaying for a full channel lineup.

What Kids TV Channels Are Included?

DIRECTV’s MyKids plan includes 10+ of the most popular kids TV channels, covering everything from classic cartoons and early-learning programming to hit shows for older kids.

Even better, MyKids includes Disney+ Basic at no extra cost, giving your family access to a massive library of Disney movies, Pixar films and fan-favorite kid shows.

Here’s the full list of channels in the MyKids Genre Pack:

Get Top Kids Television Channels with MyKids

From Disney Channel original movies and TV series to the Looney Tunes and preschool learning, you can feel confident that your children are getting safe and engaging content with MyKids from DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions What are the best TV channels for kids? Some of the best TV channels for kids content include BabyFirst TV, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family Channel, Disney Channel, Nick Jr. and more. Is there a kids-specific TV plan available? DIRECTV's MyKids Genre Pack is an affordable, specially curated channel lineup to keep kids entertained for less. Get 10+ live kids channels - plus access to Disney+ Basic at no additional cost - for just $19.99/mo.! Does MyKids from DIRECTV have a free trial? Customers get a 5-day free trial when they sign up for any Genre Pack, MyKids included.

