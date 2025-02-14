Ever seen an umpire jump up and shout “That’s a balk!” during a Major League Baseball game, followed by all of the runners on base advancing one position?

If you find yourself confused every time this happens, you’re not alone: Balks are considered one of the most confusing rules in baseball.

To keep your head in the game, we’ve put together this quick guide to understanding what a balk in baseball is, and how they impact gameplay.

What is a Balk in Baseball?

In short, the MLB considers a balk any illegal motion made by a pitcher on the mound that the umpire considers deceptive to the runners on base. If an umpire sees a pitcher commit a balk and calls it, all of the runners get to advance one base toward home plate.

The rule is intended to prevent the pitchers from confusing or deceiving the base runners and gaining an edge on the batter. Most of the time, this takes the form of a pitcher preparing to and then pretending to throw a pitch or a pick-off throw, essentially attempting to “fake out” both the runners and the batter. Sometimes, subtle movements by the pitcher or pitches that an umpire considers a “quick pitch” are called as balks.

When Did the Balk Become a Rule in MLB baseball?

The balk rule has been in place for a long, long time: Balks became illegal in the MLB way back in 1898, and the rule was most recently updated in 2013 to prevent pitchers from faking a pickoff throw to one base but instead throwing to another.

Examples of Balks in Baseball

Here are the 13 most common balks in baseball:

The pitcher starts his natural motion but doesn’t follow through with a pitch to home.

The pitcher doesn’t step directly toward a base before making a pickoff throw. You can’t throw first and then step—it has to be one motion. Umpires decide if the step was toward the base, usually judged by a 45-degree rule to first base.

While touching the pitching rubber, the pitcher fakes a throw to first but doesn’t actually throw it. (They can fake to second or third if there are runners on base.) If they step off the rubber first, no throw is required.

The pitcher makes an illegal pitch—this includes quick pitching or throwing from off the rubber.

The pitcher throws (or fakes a throw) to an unoccupied base—unless it’s part of an active play, like a runner breaking for second.

The pitcher delivers the ball to home while not facing the batter.

The pitcher makes a pitching motion without actually being on the rubber.

The pitcher unnecessarily delays the game.

The pitcher fakes a pitch without having the ball, regardless of whether he’s on the rubber.

While issuing an intentional walk, the pitcher delivers a pitch when the catcher isn’t inside the catcher’s box. (This is sometimes called a “catcher’s balk.”)

After coming to a legal set position, the pitcher removes one hand from the ball without making a pitch.

The pitcher accidentally (or intentionally) drops the ball while on the rubber.

The pitcher throws from the set position without coming to a full, discernible stop. Just slowing down doesn’t count — they have to stop completely.

Consequences of Committing a Balk

Committing a balk can put a pitcher’s team at a major disadvantage: Each time it happens, the opposing runners get closer to scoring a run, as they are permitted to advance one base.

Famous Balks in MLB History

Having an umpire call a balk against your team at the wrong time can be a truly devastating experience, and there’s been plenty of instances in MLB history when it made a big difference. Here are some of the most famous and noteworthy balks in professional baseball:

Bob Shaw’s Balk Record

This one might not be related to a particular balk, but it’s famous for a different reason: the most balks ever committed in a single game by a pitcher. In a 1963 game against the Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox pitcher Bob Shaw set the record by committing five balks during the matchup. Most of these were due to his unfamiliarity with new rules requiring pitchers to come to a complete stop in the set position.

The Wind-Blown Balk

During the 1961 All-Star Game at Candlestick Park, San Francisco Giants pitcher Stu Miller was called for a balk after the ump ruled that a strong gust of wind made Miller rock side-to-side and flinch while on the mound.

The “Balk-Off” Win

A play on the term “walk-off,” a “balk-off” is when a pitcher’s balk late in the final inning or in extra innings results in their team losing the game. This has happened at least 25 times in MLB history, and the Kansas City Royals won two games by balk-off in 2023, the only time a team has had more than one balk-off in a single season.

Intentional Balking

LA Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen made an intentional balk during a game against the Chicago Cubs to make a runner on second base move to third base, where it would be harder for him to steal signs. He struck out the next batter and the Dodgers won the game.

