American Idol returns on Sunday, March 9, on ABC for its 23rd season. The show has launched the careers of some of the biggest stars in the music industry, from Kelly Clarkson to Jennifer Hudson to Adam Lambert. Watch as the singing competition show returns with a whole new set of hopeful musicians looking to impress the judges. See who will receive one of the coveted Golden Tickets and who will ultimately be crowned the 2025 American Idol winner.

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are returning as judges and will be joined by season 4 winner, Carrie Underwood. Tune in for this life-changing journey to see whose dream of stardom will come true.

Check out the American Idol season 23 trailer below.

This watch guide will tell you everything you need to know about the American Idol judges, the show’s new Artist In Resident, a complete list of past winners and how to watch with DIRECTV.

When is the ‘American Idol’ Season 23 Release Date?

American Idol season 23 premieres on ABC on Sunday, March 9, at 8 p.m. PT/ET. Can’t wait? A special preview of the new American Idol season will air after the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2.

How To Watch ‘American Idol’ Season 23

DIRECTV subscribers can watch American Idol on ABC every Sunday at 8 p.m. PT/ET or stream the next day on Hulu. Check your local listings to find your ABC affiliate channel.

Who are the ‘American Idol’ Season 23 Judges

Take a look at this year’s panel of judges for season 23.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is a country singer and songwriter. Known for chart-topping hits like “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” “Crash My Party,” “Play It Again” and more, he’s become one of the best-selling country artists of all time. He’s been a judge on American Idol since 2018.

Lionel Richie

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie is known for hits like “Hello,” “All Night Long” and “Endless Love.” He rose to fame as a member of The Commodores before his solo career. He also joined American Idol in 2018 at the same time as Luke Brayn.

Carrie Underwood

The country music superstar is going back to where it all began for her. Carrie Underwood won American Idol in 2005. Since then, the GRAMMY award winner has stayed in the limelight with hits like “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Before He Cheats” and many more.

Who is the host of ‘American Idol’ Season 23?

Ryan Seacrest will once again be the host of American Idol for its 23rd season.

Who are the contestants on ‘American Idol’ Season 23?

The full list of contestants for the upcoming season of American Idol hasn’t been released yet. You’ll have to watch to see who will be able to impress the judges and receive a Golden Ticket.

However, we do know the name of one of the contestants. During Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Seacrest and Carrie Underwood gave an aspiring R&B artist named Filo a Platinum Ticket live on air. The Platinum Ticket allows contestants to bypass the first round of Hollywood Week and automatically advance to the next round. It’s given to three contestants who blow the judges away with incredible auditions.

Jelly Roll on ‘American Idol’ Season 23

Jelly Roll is joining American Idol as the first-ever Artist In Residence. The GRAMMY-nominated country singer and songwriter appeared as a performer and guest mentor in season 22. Throughout the season, Jelly Roll will be working closely with the contestants to mentor them and give them advice on how to become a star.

Who Won ‘American Idol’ Season 22?

Abi Carter won season 22 of American Idol in 2024. The now 22-year-old from Indio, California, beat out Will Moseley and the third-place winner, Jack Blocker. Abi became the first woman in four years to win American Idol.

Complete List of ‘American Idol’ Winners

Since the show premiered in 2002, American Idol has launched the careers of major superstars along with some winners who haven’t remained in the spotlight. Check out the complete list of winners below:

Season 1 – Kelly Clarkson

Season 2 – Ruben Studdard

Season 3 – Fantasia Barrino

Season 4 – Carrie Underwood

Season 5 – Taylor Hicks

Season 6 – Jordin Sparks

Season 7 – David Cook

Season 8 – Kris Allen

Season 9 – Lee DeWyze

Season 10 – Scotty McCreery

Season 11 – Phillip Phillips

Season 12 – Candice Glover

Season 13 – Caleb Johnson

Season 14 – Nick Fradiani

Season 15 – Trent Harmon

Season 16 – Maddie Poppe

Season 17 – Laine Hardy

Season 18 – Just Sam

Season 19 – Chive Bechkam

Season 20 – Noah Thompson

Season 21 – Iam Tongi

Season 22 – Abi Carter

Watch ‘American Idol’ with DIRECTV

American Idol season 23 premieres on ABC on Sunday, March 9 at 8 p.m., and streams the next day on Hulu. Watch with DIRECTV by connecting your Gemini device.

