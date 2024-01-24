How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Live

The road to WrestleMania XL (40) is upon us, and the first pit stop on this journey will be at the Royal Rumble! Every year, the Royal Rumble sets up the main events for WrestleMania, with the winner of the titular match being given the opportunity to face a champion of their choosing in the main event. Read on to find out how you can watch the WWE Royal Rumble with your DIRECTV subscription, and some insider information on what to expect with this year’s edition of the Rumble.

Royal Rumble 2024 Event Information

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s ‘Big 4’ Premium Live Events (PLEs), with this being the 37th annual iteration of the event. This year’s Royal Rumble will feature two titular rumble matches, each featuring 30 men and women to determine the challengers for the top championships at WrestleMania XL.

Date: Saturday, January 27th, 2024

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Start Time: 8 p.m.- 11:30 p.m. ET

What streaming service is WWE Royal Rumble on?

The Royal Rumble is exclusively streamed on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, for viewers in the US. For viewers outside of the US, the Royal Rumble is exclusively streamed on WWE’s streaming service, the WWE Network.

How can I watch the Royal Rumble with DIRECTV?

DIRECTV subscribers can subscribe to Peacock Premium using their DIRECTV account by going to Manage my TV package and selecting the “More TV” tab. From there you can Add Peacock Premium.

DIRECTV also offers its subscribers an exclusive deal, where you can get Peacock Premium for just $3.99/mo. + tax (the regular price for Peacock Premium is $5.99/mo. + tax). Cancel anytime using your DIRECTV account.

Royal Rumble 2024 Match Card

So far, there have been four announced matches for the Royal Rumble 2024 PLE:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match – for a World Championship match at WrestleMania XL Women’s Royal Rumble Match – for a World Championship match at WrestleMania XL Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles – for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens – for the WWE United States Championship

Fans can anticipate an additional match to be added to the card before the event.

What to Expect at the 2024 Royal Rumble

There’s significant buzz surrounding the men’s rumble match with multiple wrestlers being the odds-on favorite to win the match.

Last year’s winner, Cody Rhodes, has announced his entry into the match and has been at the center of all major storylines in WWE over the past year. Another favorite is CM Punk, WWE’s prodigal son, who returned to WWE after a 10-year exile.

Finally, a recent addition to the conversation must be The Rock, who has announced his intentions to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship. Along with multiple other strong contenders such as Sami Zayn, Gunther, Drew McIntyre and more, the Men’s Rumble match is likely to be among the greatest iterations of the Royal Rumble.

The women’s rumble match is buzzing with expectation as well, with the odds-on favorite to win the match being Becky Lynch, as she looks to be on a collision course with Rhea Ripley, the current WWE Women’s World Champion.

However, the rumor mill points towards Sasha Banks returning to WWE and setting up a dream match with Ripley by winning the Rumble match. Bayley is another strong contender as her storyline with the WWE Women’s Champion, IYO Sky, would have an incredibly satisfying conclusion with Bayley winning the Rumble match and challenging her stable mate at WrestleMania XL.

Watch WWE Royal Rumble on DIRECTV

With this year’s Rumble full match card being highly unpredictable, the Royal Rumble is an unmissable affair for anyone interested in wrestling.

With your DIRECTV subscription, get the best deal to watch the Royal Rumble this year on Peacock Premium, at just $3.99/mo. + tax!

Frequently Asked Questions When is the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble? The WWE Royal Rumble commences on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. Where can I watch the WWE Royal Rumble? US viewers can stream the Royal Rumble live exclusively on Peacock. Where can I watch all WWE episodes? All previous episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE Friday Night Smackdown and other programming is available exclusively on Peacock. How much are Royal Rumble tickets? Royal Rumble tickets are available for a minimum of $169, going up to $676 and more depending on the type of package/ticket you purchase. Does the Royal Rumble happen every year? Yes! The Royal Rumble has been an annual PLE since 1988, and the event is the starting point on the road to WrestleMania.

