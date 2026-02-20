DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

GET DIRECTV
Sports - Article

2026 World Baseball Classic: Full Schedule

Share
2026 World Baseball Classic: Full Schedule

The World Baseball Classic is baseball’s premier international competition. Featuring professional baseball players from 20 nations, the biggest names in Major League Baseball will take the world stage to represent their home countries.

Shohei Ohtani will lead the reigning champions, Team Japan, while Team USA will be looking for revenge after losing the last competition to Japan — and they’ve added award-winning MLB players in Aaron Judge, Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes to the roster in an effort to claim the title this time around.

The two-week tournament will be played in the United States, Puerto Rico and Japan. Here’s your guide to the full World Baseball Classic schedule.

And don’t forget: You can catch all the action with DIRECTV. Watch every game on FOX Sports (Channel 398), FS1 (Channel 219) and FS2.

Interested in a service that lets you access live sports, and only live sports and includes ESPN Unlimited for no extra cost? Check out MySports™ Genre Pack® today, for free!.

Get MySports®

World Baseball Classic Schedule

Here’s a breakdown of the full schedule for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

When Does the World Baseball Classic Start?

The World Baseball Classic starts on March 5, 2026 (March 4 in the United States).

Tournament Schedule

The first round of the World Baseball Classic, known as pool play, runs from March 5-11, 2026. This round works similarly to the Group Stage of a soccer tournament like the World Cup, with the top teams from each pool advancing to the knockout stage. Each team will play four games during the pool play round, with standings determined by winning percentage.

Pool A – San Juan, Puerto Rico 

Teams:

  • Puerto Rico (Host)
  • Cuba
  • Canada
  • Panama
  • Colombia

Venue: Hiram Bithorn Stadium  

Pool A Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Venue
Mar 6, 2026 11:00 AM Cuba vs Panama Hiram Bithorn Stadium
Mar 6, 2026 6:00 PM Puerto Rico vs Colombia Hiram Bithorn Stadium
Mar 7, 2026 11:00 AM Colombia vs Canada Hiram Bithorn Stadium
Mar 7, 2026 6:00 PM Panama vs Puerto Rico Hiram Bithorn Stadium
Mar 8, 2026 11:00 AM Colombia vs Cuba Hiram Bithorn Stadium
Mar 8, 2026 6:00 PM Panama vs Canada Hiram Bithorn Stadium
Mar 9, 2026 11:00 AM Colombia vs Panama Hiram Bithorn Stadium
Mar 9, 2026 6:00 PM Cuba vs Puerto Rico Hiram Bithorn Stadium
Mar 10, 2026 6:00 PM Canada vs Puerto Rico Hiram Bithorn Stadium
Mar 11, 2026 2:00 PM Canada vs Cuba Hiram Bithorn Stadium

Pool B – Arlington, Texas

Teams:

  • United States (Host)
  • Mexico
  • Italy
  • Great Britain
  • Brazil

Venue: Daikin Park

Pool B Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Venue
Mar 6, 2026 1:00 PM Mexico vs Great Britain Daikin Park
Mar 6, 2026 8:00 PM United States vs Brazil Daikin Park
Mar 7, 2026 1:00 PM Brazil vs Italy Daikin Park
Mar 7, 2026 8:00 PM Great Britain vs United States Daikin Park
Mar 8, 2026 1:00 PM Great Britain vs Italy Daikin Park
Mar 8, 2026 8:00 PM Brazil vs Mexico Daikin Park
Mar 9, 2026 1:00 PM Brazil vs Great Britain Daikin Park
Mar 9, 2026 8:00 PM Mexico vs United States Daikin Park
Mar 10, 2026 9:00 PM Italy vs United States Daikin Park
Mar 11, 2026 7:00 PM Italy vs Mexico Daikin Park

Pool C – Tokyo, Japan

Teams:

  • Japan (Host)
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Czechia
  • Chinese Taipei

Venue: Tokyo Dome

Pool C Schedule

Date (ET) Time (ET) Matchup Venue
Mar 4, 2026 10:00 PM Chinese Taipei vs Australia Tokyo Dome
Mar 5, 2026 5:00 AM Czechia vs South Korea Tokyo Dome
Mar 5, 2026 10:00 PM Australia vs Czechia Tokyo Dome
Mar 6, 2026 5:00 AM Japan vs Chinese Taipei Tokyo Dome
Mar 6, 2026 10:00 PM Chinese Taipei vs Czechia Tokyo Dome
Mar 7, 2026 5:00 AM South Korea vs Japan Tokyo Dome
Mar 7, 2026 10:00 PM Chinese Taipei vs South Korea Tokyo Dome
Mar 8, 2026 5:00 AM Australia vs Japan Tokyo Dome
Mar 8, 2026 5:00 AM South Korea vs Australia Tokyo Dome
Mar 9, 2026 5:00 AM Czechia vs Japan Tokyo Dome

Pool D – Miami, Florida

Teams:

  • Venezuela
  • Dominican Republic
  • Netherlands
  • Israel
  • Nicaragua

Venue: LoanDepot Park

Pool D Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Venue
March 6, 2026 12:00 PM ET Netherlands vs. Venezuela LoanDepot Park
March 6, 2026 7:00 PM ET Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic LoanDepot Park
March 7, 2026 12:00 PM ET Nicaragua vs. Netherlands LoanDepot Park
March 7, 2026 7:00 PM ET Israel vs. Venezuela LoanDepot Park
March 8, 2026 12:00 PM ET Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic LoanDepot Park
March 8, 2026 7:00 PM ET Nicaragua vs. Israel LoanDepot Park
March 9, 2026 12:00 PM ET Dominican Republic vs. Israel LoanDepot Park
March 9, 2026 7:00 PM ET Venezuela vs. Nicaragua LoanDepot Park
March 10, 2026 7:00 PM ET Israel vs. Netherlands LoanDepot Park
March 11, 2026 8:00 PM ET Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela LoanDepot Park

Quarterfinals

After pool play concludes on March 11, the top teams from each pool advance to the single-elimination knockout stage. Here’s the complete schedule for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship game.

The quarterfinal round features a unique scheduling arrangement: if the United States advances, they will play their quarterfinal on March 13, while if Japan advances, they will play on March 14, regardless of their pool stage position.

Matchup Format:

  • Runner-up Pool A vs. Winner Pool B
  • Runner-up Pool C vs. Winner Pool D
  • Runner-up Pool B vs. Winner Pool A
  • Runner-up Pool D vs. Winner Pool C

Quarterfinals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Venue
Mar 13, 2026 8:00 PM Runner-up Pool B vs Winner Pool A Daikin Park
Mar 13, 2026 6:30 PM Runner-up Pool C vs Winner Pool D LoanDepot Park
Mar 14, 2026 3:00 PM Runner-up Pool A vs Winner Pool B Daikin Park
Mar 14, 2026 9:00 PM Runner-up Pool D vs Winner Pool C LoanDepot Park

Semifinals

Both semifinal games will be played at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, with winners advancing to the World Baseball Classic Championship.

Semifinals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Venue
Mar 15, 2026 8:00 PM Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 LoanDepot Park
Mar 16, 2026 8:00 PM Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 LoanDepot Park

Championship Game

The 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship will be held at Miami’s LoanDepot Park.

Championship Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Venue
Mar 17, 2026 8:00 PM Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 LoanDepot Park

Who won the last World Baseball Classic?

Team Japan defeated Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Watch the World Baseball Classic on DIRECTV

Get ready to root for Team USA or your favorite country and catch every hit, homer and foul ball of the 2026 World Baseball Classic on DIRECTV. Sign up today!

And don’t forget: You can watch MLB baseball every day during the 2026 season on DIRECTV!

Shop Packages

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins on March 5. Pool play will take place in four venues in the United States, Puerto Rico and Japan.

Is the WBC every 3 or 4 years?

The World Baseball Classic (WBC) is typically played every three years.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.

Share
Promo

More Like This

How to Watch U.S. Men’s Hockey at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games: Full Schedule
Hockey

How to Watch U.S. Men’s Hockey at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games: Full Schedule

NHL Games on Today: Daily Schedule & How to Watch
Sports

NHL Games on Today: Daily Schedule & How to Watch

How Does Fantasy Baseball Work?
Sports

How Does Fantasy Baseball Work?

NBA Games Today on TV: Previews & How to Watch
Sports

NBA Games Today on TV: Previews & How to Watch

2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 300 Player Rankings
Sports

2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 300 Player Rankings