The good news: you can easily figure out how to watch TV without cable. The even better news: it may be simpler than you’d imagine.

When comparing cable vs. streaming, there are several factors you need to consider. The biggest thing to note is you have options. No matter what you like to watch, you’ll have the chance to choose the method that makes sense for you.

Let’s narrow this down a little further.

What’s the Best Streaming TV Service That Doesn’t Require Cable?

With so many live TV streaming services out there, it’s difficult to figure out which one has what you need. They all have their own unique channel lineups and content options, so it’s no wonder making a decision on the best one is so complicated.

We’ll save you some time by breaking down the highlights for the most popular TV streaming services and let you decide which one takes the top spot.

DIRECTV STREAM

Highlights: DIRECTV STREAM has the most comprehensive option in terms of live TV and On Demand content. Our DIRECTV STREAM service has more live sports than any other streaming provider and unlimited Cloud DVR recording so you don’t miss a thing. You’ll have access to all your favorite live channels, including TV shows, movies, documentaries and much more. Plus, DIRECTV offers add-ons so you can watch premium or extra sports channels online, at home or on the go. It’s all-in-one to make life simple.

Price: Starts at $74.99/month

Hulu + Live TV

Highlights: Hulu + Live TV is a live TV streaming service offered by Hulu. You’ll get the same On Demand content from Hulu, including shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, as you would with a regular plan, but you’ll also gain access to a wide range of live TV channels, including local, sports and news channels.

Price: Starts at $69.99/month

fuboTV

Highlights: fuboTV is a live TV streaming service dedicated to sports. You can view over 146 popular sports channels and 100+ events on this platform, including NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and more. fuboTV also has a cloud DVR feature so you can record games, shows or movies and watch them later.

Price: Starts at $74.99/month

Philo

Highlights: Philo is a more essentials-only live streaming service offering 70 channels in its live TV package. You can add additional premium channels for an extra charge and watch content from Philo’s On Demand library. Philo also has unlimited DVR storage so you can record and watch as you please.

Price: $25/month

Xfinity Instant

Highlights: Xfinity Instant TV is a streaming service from Comcast that lets subscribers stream live TV and On Demand content. There is a wide selection of channels, including popular cable networks and local channels. Plus, you can access the Xfinity Stream app, which lets you watch using mobile devices. The caveat with this service is it’s only available to Xfinity internet customers.

Price: Starts at $20/month plus the cost of an Xfinity internet package

DISH Anywhere

Highlights: DISH Anywhere is a streaming app that lets DISH customers access their package content on a streaming device. You can watch live TV, record or view On Demand content from supported mobile devices.

Price: DISH packages start at $79.99/month for 190 channels

YouTube TV

Highlights: With YouTube TV, you can get local sports and news, as well as other channels offering live TV content. You also have unlimited cloud DVR storage and the option to stream on multiple devices at once. YouTube TV also offers add-on content and features for an extra fee.

Price: Starts at $64.99/month

Sling TV

Highlights: Sling has a range of live TV channels, including sports, news and entertainment. You can choose between their three main plans (Orange, Blue or Orange+Blue) for 31-47 channels. If you want more, you can buy additional add-on packages to gain access to other channels.

Price: Starts at $40/month

How to Watch TV Without Cable or Internet

Don’t want to worry about cable or internet to access your favorite movies and shows? That’s where DIRECTV can help.

Starting as low as $64.99/month with a two-year price guarantee, our DIRECTV packages come with:

Nationwide coverage (we’re the #1 satellite provider in the country)

A massive channel selection

Opportunities to upgrade and personalize your channel lineup

The most live sports in 4K HDR

High-quality picture and sound

Reliable customer service and support

We also include premium channels, like HBO™, SHOWTIME® and Starz®, in our top-tier PREMIER™ package.

Plus, if you decide you want to watch online, we let our customers do that easily through the DIRECTV App.

Watch TV on DIRECTV

If you want to learn how to watch TV without cable, the first step is choosing the service that offers you the content you love at the right price. If TV streaming is what you want, DIRECTV has your back. We have streaming package options starting at $74.99/month.

Looking for better internet to get higher-quality TV streams? Don’t miss our internet bundles.

FAQs

What is the cheapest way to watch TV without cable?

If you want to know how to get TV without cable, streaming or satellite services are your best bet. Depending on the type of programs you enjoy, from sports to movies to reality TV, there is a service out there with the channel lineup and price point for you.

Can I watch live TV without cable?

Anyone who wants to learn how to watch live TV without cable may want to connect via internet or satellite for the simplest solution. It’s easy to find the content you love and watch online with live TV streaming services, however satellite TV is an alternative option. And, with DIRECTV, customers can connect with internet or satellite to tune into their favorite programs.

How can I watch live TV without cable for free?

If you want to figure out how to watch live TV without cable, the cheapest option is Over-the-Air (OTA) TV. This involves a digital antenna, which can access local stations and channels. However, you won’t get any of the great features streaming and satellite can provide, like a TV guide, technical support and national networks.

How can I get rid of cable and still watch TV?

You can choose from various streaming services and satellite providers to get rid of cable and still access your favorite channels and shows. Simply cancel your cable subscription and sign up for a satellite or a streaming package. DIRECTV offers ways for customers to connect online or through satellite to access an extensive network of channels so you’ll never miss an episode.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."