How to Watch ‘Rudolph’ & ‘Frosty the Snowman’ This December

The surefire way to know the Christmas season is upon us is the first annual TV premiere of two of our favorite holiday classics: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. Find out how to watch them both this December on DIRECTV.

Give yourself the gift of DIRECTV this year. Sign up today.

Generations of families have made it a tradition to celebrate the holiday season with stop-motion films like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer since 1964.

The 60-minute animated television special narrated by Burl Ives tells the story of a shy, unique young reindeer who must save Christmas for everyone. Released five years later, Frosty the Snowman is the perfect complement to Rudolph’s story. A magic silk hat brings a snowman to life, and what a holly jolly snowman he is.

WHERE CAN I WATCH ‘RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER’ & ‘FROSTY THE SNOWMAN’?

Now that it’s that time of year again, you may be asking how can I watch Rudolph and Frosty with my family this December? Depending on how you receive your live TV, there are a few ways to watch. Find the specific information for satellite and stream customers below.

DIRECTV via SATELLITE CUSTOMERS

If you missed the first showing of Rudolph and Frosty on CBS on November 27, have no fear. The classic movie will air on Freeform multiple times throughout the month of December, and will be back on CBS on Dec. 16 starting at 8 p.m. EST.

You can watch the fan-favorite live on Freeform with DIRECTV on channel 311 on these dates:

‘RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER’

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 7:10 p.m. EST

Monday, Dec. 4 at 5:50 p.m. EST

Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 8:15 p.m. EST

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 5:15 p.m. EST

Sunday, Dec. 24 at 5:35 p.m. EST

Monday, Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EST

‘FROSTY THE SNOWMAN’

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8:15 p.m. EST

Monday, Dec. 4 at 5:15 p.m. EST

Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 9:20 p.m. EST

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 4:40 p.m. EST

Sunday, Dec. 24 at 6:40 p.m. EST

Monday, Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST

As you can see, satellite customers have many opportunities to catch their favorite holiday classics. And with your DIRECTV DVR, you can record it once and watch it whenever you want. What a treat!

DIRECTV STREAM CUSTOMERS

For streaming customers, watching these holiday classics may be slightly more difficult due to the broadcast rights of the movies. Considering the films were released in 1964 and 1969, streaming rights weren’t part of the initial negotiations. Unfortunately, the rights have still not been released for streaming.

This means that streaming customers will be unable to watch Rudolph or Frosty on CBS and Freeform during their scheduled airtimes. That doesn’t mean these movies aren’t available anywhere, though.

There are a few different platforms in which fans can purchase Rudolph and Frosty digitally, which are laid out below:

CHRISTMAS MOVIES LIKE ‘RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER’ ON DIRECTV

There are countless other holiday classics perfect for family bonding to watch this December, and DIRECTV is bringing them right to your home. Check out the list below of some other popular holiday specials to watch on satellite or streaming.

‘HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!’

This classic tells the story of the lonely and heartless title character, the Grinch, who makes it his mission to ruin Christmas for all of the people of Whoville.

Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) on DIRECTV

‘SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN’ TO TOWN’

Get all your questions about Santa answered by the local mailman in this 60-minute stop-motion animated film.

Watch Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (1970) on DIRECTV

‘THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS’

What would happen if Santa decided not to finish his job one year? Luckily, this animated picture shows us, so we don’t have to find out for ourselves!

Watch The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974) on DIRECTV

Make this holiday season even more merry by signing up for DIRECTV! Find out how you can get a $400 VISA® reward card when you sign up. Learn more now.

Frequently Asked Questions How can I watch 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' this holiday season? The holiday classic, 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' will air on Freeform (channel 311) throughout the month of December, as well as CBS on December 16 at 8 p.m. EST. How can I watch 'Frosty the Snowman' this holiday season? You can catch the 1969 'Frosty the Snowman' on Freeform (channel 311) throughout the month of December, as well as on CBS on 12/16 at 9 p.m. EST. What other Christmas movies are similar to the 1964 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'?

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."