Dexter Returns: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

A ‘Dexter’ Universe Refresher

Let’s start with a breakdown of the key chapters in the Dexter TV series so far. It’s been a journey!

The original series follows Dexter Morgan, a brilliant forensic blood-spatter analyst for Miami PD. By day, he solves crimes. By night, he secretly commits them. But he doesn’t kill randomly; Dexter follows a code instilled by his adoptive father Harry, targeting only those who’ve escaped justice. His internal struggle between his violent urges and desire for connection forms the core of the series.

Set years after the events of the original show, this limited series finds Dexter living under an alias in a snowy, quiet town. He’s been off the grid and off the kill table, until his long-lost teenage son Harrison shows up. Their uneasy reunion forces Dexter to reckon with who he really is, and whether violence is a part of his DNA. The Dexter New Blood episodes build toward a dramatic confrontation, ending with Harrison shooting Dexter in what appears to be a fatal moment of reckoning.

The prequel series flashes back to a young Dexter in his early twenties, just beginning to understand his compulsions. Set in Miami, it follows Dexter’s first attempts to live by Harry’s code, while hiding his true nature from the outside world. The Dexter Original Sin episodes introduce us to younger versions of familiar characters like Debra, Harry and Batista, offering a deeper look at how Dexter became the man we originally met.

The Evolution of Dexter’s Code

What to Expect from ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

In the new Dexter series, fans are set for a thrilling comeback that dives deep into inner turmoil and moral dilemmas. Picking up shortly after New Blood, we find Dexter, having survived his son Harrison’s gunshot, now in the dark underbelly of New York City searching for his estranged son. Here, he encounters a mysterious billionaire curating a deadly circle of predators, all while familiar faces, like Detective Batista, close in.

Set against the gritty backdrop of New York, *Dexter: Resurrection* promises to deliver the sharp psychological tension fans crave, while probing the intriguing question of what happens when the hunter becomes the hunted (again)!

‘Dexter’ Cast : Who’s New and Who’s Returning for ‘Resurrection’

To say the Dexter: Resurrection cast is stacked, would be an understatement. Just look at these iconic names!

Returning Cast:

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, the morally conflicted killer we love

Jack Alcott as Harrison, Dexter’s estranged (and dangerous) teen son

David Zayas as Angel Batista, now chasing Dexter in NYC

James Remar as the ghostly voice of Harry Morgan, Dexter’s conscience

Jimmy Smits as Miguel Prado, Dexter’s former ally-turned-foe

John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell aka “The Trinity Killer”

New players joining the game:

Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater, a mysterious billionaire

Uma Thurman as Charley, a special‑ops badass

Krysten Ritter as Mia Lapierre, another vigilante serial killer

Neil Patrick Harris as Lowell, a creepy and charismatic serial killer

Eric Stonestreet as Al, another murderous guest in the dangerous dinner party circle

David Dastmalchian as Gareth the “Gemini Killer”

Watch ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ on DIRECTV

