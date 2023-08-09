The US Open Tennis Championships, also known as the US Open, will return to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at the end of August. As one of the most well-known tournaments in the sport, the US Open draws thousands of fans from around the world to watch the best players try their hand for a victory.

The Grand Slam tournament takes place from August 28 to September 10, with four qualifying rounds taking place the week before. Here’s what you need to know to get ready to watch US Open live this year, exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+.

US Open Tennis Tournament Information Dates: August 28-September 10 Location: USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center, Queens, NYC Watch on: ESPN and ESPN+

WHAT IS THE US OPEN?

One of four Grand Slam events in tennis, The US Open is a hardcourt tennis tournament that takes place around Labor Day weekend. Featuring 128 players, it comes after the other three Grand Slams, the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. During the US Open, five championships will be fought for: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Within those five events, there are three different levels players may compete at:

Senior : This group is what you might expect when you think of the US Open. The top contenders in tennis worldwide come together to compete for the prize.

: This group is what you might expect when you think of the US Open. The top contenders in tennis worldwide come together to compete for the prize. Wheelchair : Since 2005, the US Open has offered a wheelchair division for paralympic athletes. Since then, the number of wheelchair players has continued to grow; in 2022, there were 16 men and 16 women, plus 8 quad players competing, the most in history.

: Since 2005, the US Open has offered a wheelchair division for paralympic athletes. Since then, the number of wheelchair players has continued to grow; in 2022, there were 16 men and 16 women, plus 8 quad players competing, the most in history. Junior: Since 1994, players under the age of 18 have the chance to compete at the US Open, giving them vital experience before entering into the main league.

2022 WINNERS

Let’s take a look at the winners from last year’s competition.

Men’s Singles: Carlos Alcarez, the 19-year-old is the youngest to ever win the tournament

Carlos Alcarez, the 19-year-old is the youngest to ever win the tournament Women’s Singles : Iga Swiatek, the first Polish player to win a major single title

: Iga Swiatek, the first Polish player to win a major single title Men’s Doubles: Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, the second pair in US Open history to retain their title

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, the second pair in US Open history to retain their title Women’s Doubles: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, the Czech pair have won seven major tournament titles together

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, the Czech pair have won seven major tournament titles together Mixed Doubles: Storm Hunter and John Peers, the first Australian pair to win the title in 21 years

WHO IS PLAYING IN THE US OPEN?

An open tournament means just that: anyone can sign up to try and qualify for the tournament, whether an amateur or professional. That being said, considering this competition includes some of the best professional athletes in the world, qualifying is no easy feat.

Until Thursday, August 24th, we won’t know who will be competing in the US Open. Check back here then to find out.

WHAT RULES CHANGED IN 2022?

The US Open is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world. To stay consistent with the other Grand Slam tournaments, the USTA decided to change a few rules last year, which will still be in place at the upcoming event. The main change was around tiebreakers.

The new rules state that if a match is 6-6 in the deciding set, a 10-point tiebreaker will be played to finalize the match result. This was a welcome change for players, who often cited the old rules as stressful and sometimes unfair.

If players reach 6-6 before the final set, the players will have to play a 7-point tiebreaker. The players need to uphold a margin of two or more points in both cases.

US OPEN TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP FUN FACTS

2023 marks the 50-year anniversary of awarding equal prize money for men and women in the tournament.

US Open is the only Grand Slam tournament that was not interrupted by World War, World War II or the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand Slam tournament that was not interrupted by World War, World War II or the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the US Open prize money for singles came in at a total of over $42 million.

HOW TO WATCH THE US OPEN TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

You can watch the tournament starting on August 28 exclusively through ESPN. Through Sept. 3, DIRECTV (via Satellite) will also be delivering the U.S. Open Experience in HD which includes the U.S. Open Mix Channel (Ch. 901), a network simulcast (Ch. 902) and Individual Court Coverage (Ch. 903-907).

US Open Schedule

Mon., Aug. 28 Men’s & Women’s Singles 1st Round Session 1 – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Singles 1st Round Session 2 – 7 p.m. Tues. Aug. 29 Men’s & Women’s Singles 1st Round Session 3 – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Singles 1st Round Session 4 – 7 p.m. Wed., Aug. 30 Men’s & Women’s Singles 2nd Round – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Doubles 1st Round – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Singles 2nd Round – 7 p.m. Thur., Aug. 31 Men’s & Women’s Singles 2nd Round – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Doubles 1st Round – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Singles 2nd Round – 7 p.m. Fri., Sept. 1 Men’s & Women’s Singles 3rd Round – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Doubles 2nd Round – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Singles 3rd Round – 7 p.m. Sat., Sept. 2 Men’s & Women’s Singles 3rd Round – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Doubles 2nd Round – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Singles 3rd Round – 7 p.m. Sun., Sept. 3 Men’s & Women’s Round of 16 – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Doubles 3rd Round – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Round of 16 – 7 p.m. Mon., Sept. 4 Men’s & Women’s Round of 16 – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Doubles 3rd Round – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Round of 16 – 7 p.m. Tues. Sept. 5 Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals – 12 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals – 12 p.m. Quad Wheelchair Singles 1st Round – 12 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles 1st Round – 12 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals – 7 p.m. Wed., Sept. 6 Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals – 11 a.m. Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals – 12 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals – 7 p.m. Thur., Sept. 7 Men’s Doubles Semifinals – 11 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals – 11 a.m. Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals – 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals – 7 p.m. Fri., Sept. 8 Men’s Doubles Final (or Mixed Doubles Final) – 12 p.m. Women’s Doubles Semifinals – 12 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles Semifinals – 12 p.m. Quad Wheelchair Singles Semifinals – 12 p.m. Men’s Semifinals – 3 p.m. Men’s Semifinals – 7 p.m. Sat., Sept. 9 Mixed Doubles Final (or Men’s Doubles Final) – 12 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Doubles Final – 12 p.m. Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final – 12 p.m. Women’s Final – 4 p.m. Sun., Sept. 10 Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles Final – 12 p.m. Quad Wheelchair Singles Final – 12 p.m. Women’s Doubles Final – 1 p.m. Men’s Final – 4 p.m.

Watch the tennis US Open live with DIRECTV and get access to the other live sporting events most important to you. Check out the CHOICE™ Package today to get started.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."