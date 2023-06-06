Wimbledon 2023 is July 3 through July 16 and will feature some of the best rated tennis players of all time. This year’s event will adhere to long-standing traditions, while also implementing some new rules, ensuring even more reason to watch. Explore this guide to find out how to watch, who will be there and more.

 

What is Wimbledon?

Also referred to as The Championships, Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments (which also include the French Open, U.S. Open and Australian Open. Each year, the event is held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London on traditional outdoor grass courts.

In Wimbledon 2022, players competed for their share of £40 million (nearly $50 million), which is a considerable increase from the Wimbledon 2021 prize. Continuing from last year’s break in tradition, there will be matches on Middle Sunday, which has been a rest day in the past.

 

Wimbledon Schedule

Over the fortnight of July 3-16, The Championships will boast both Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ matches each day, even on Middle Sunday.  From the first round to the Wimbledon final, see the full schedule below.

 

Date 

Event

Monday, July 3

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round  

Tuesday, July 4

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round  

Wednesday, July 5

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round

Thursday, July 6

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round

Friday, July 7

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round

Saturday, July 8

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round

Sunday, July 9

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Third Round
Mixed Doubles Second Round
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round

Monday, July 10

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Third Round
Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals
Girls’ Singles Second Round
Boys’ Doubles First Round

Tuesday, July 11

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals
Mixed Doubles Semi-finals
Boys’ Singles Second Round
Girls’ Doubles First Round
Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,
Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Wednesday, July 12

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals
Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals
Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Third Round
Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Second Round
Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,
Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Thursday, July 13

Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals
Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles Final
Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals
Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Quarter-finals
Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Quarter-finals
Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles
Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,
Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Friday, July 14

Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals
Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals
Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals
Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Semi-finals
Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Semi-finals
Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles
Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,
Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Saturday, July 15

Ladies’ Singles Final
Gentlemen’s Doubles Final
Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final
Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles Final
Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final
Girls’ Singles Final
Girls’ Doubles Final
Boys’ Doubles Final
Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles
Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,
Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Sunday, July 16

Gentlemen’s Singles Final
Ladies’ Doubles Final
Gentlemen’s & Quad Wheelchair Singles Final
Ladies’ Wheelchair Doubles Final
Boys’ Singles Final
Boys’ & Girls’ 14&U Singles Finals
Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,
Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

 

 

How to Watch Wimbledon 2023

DIRECTV’S enhanced coverage of Wimbledon will include a featured mix of up to six channels at once, and an array of interactive features including Live Scoreboard, Today’s Schedule, Draws, Player Bios, My Players and more.   

Coverage can be found on Channels 901 through 907. With the mix on channel 901, ESPN broadcast on channel 902 and the featured courts on channels 903-907.

  • Ch. 901: Mix (Mix Dates: June 27 – July 3)
  • Ch. 902: Broadcast (ESPN)
  • Ch. 903: Court Channel 1
  • Ch. 904: Court Channel 2
  • Ch. 905: Court Channel 3
  • Ch. 906: Court Channel 4
  • Ch. 907: Court Channel 5

As the industry leader in enhanced sports coverage, DIRECTV recently delivered enhanced mosaic treatment of the U.S. Open golf tournament and Roland-Garros (French Open) tournament alongside additional interactive features. 

 

Who Will Be There?

Between the gentlemen and ladies singles, there are 128 players, including eight wild card entrants each.

 

Wimbledon Traditions

Much like other major sporting events like the Kentucky Derby and Indy 500, there are many superstitions and traditions associated with Wimbledon. Below are some of the more well known still practiced today.

Grass Courts:  Unlike many other tennis championships, Wimbledon has stuck with the original grass court.

Dress Code: Wimbledon is known for its strict dress code of all white attire for its competitors. This tradition has been around since the tournaments origination in 1877. Paired with the grass court, we can only imagine the grass stains.  

Strawberries and Cream: This unorthodox concession is served at Wimbledon and has become the quintessential snack of the tournament.

Regal Attendance: Expect to see the Royal Family at the event seated in their Royal Box, and maybe see the competitors acknowledge their presence with a curtsy or bow.

Middle Sunday: The Sunday that falls in the middle of Wimbledon’s two-week run is called Middle Sunday, and has been traditionally a rest day. However, for 2022 The Championships will take place every day over the two-week period (including on Middle Sunday). This has only happened three times before, due to inclement weather.

 

Ready to watch the serves, volleys, smashes and deuces during Wimbledon 2023? When you love-love (see what we did there?) sports coverage, keep it close for all the latest news, coverage and details on how to watch.

 

