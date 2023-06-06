Wimbledon 2023 is July 3 through July 16 and will feature some of the best rated tennis players of all time. This year’s event will adhere to long-standing traditions, while also implementing some new rules, ensuring even more reason to watch. Explore this guide to find out how to watch, who will be there and more.

What is Wimbledon?

Also referred to as The Championships, Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments (which also include the French Open, U.S. Open and Australian Open. Each year, the event is held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London on traditional outdoor grass courts.

In Wimbledon 2022, players competed for their share of £40 million (nearly $50 million), which is a considerable increase from the Wimbledon 2021 prize. Continuing from last year’s break in tradition, there will be matches on Middle Sunday, which has been a rest day in the past.

Wimbledon Schedule

Over the fortnight of July 3-16, The Championships will boast both Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ matches each day, even on Middle Sunday. From the first round to the Wimbledon final, see the full schedule below.

Date Event Monday, July 3 Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round Tuesday, July 4 Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round Wednesday, July 5 Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round Thursday, July 6 Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round Friday, July 7 Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles First Round Saturday, July 8 Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles First Round

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round Sunday, July 9 Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Third Round

Mixed Doubles Second Round

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round Monday, July 10 Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Third Round

Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals

Girls’ Singles Second Round

Boys’ Doubles First Round Tuesday, July 11 Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Boys’ Singles Second Round

Girls’ Doubles First Round

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,

Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Wednesday, July 12 Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals

Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Third Round

Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Second Round

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,

Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Thursday, July 13 Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals

Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Final

Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals

Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Quarter-finals

Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,

Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Friday, July 14 Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals

Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals

Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals

Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Semi-finals

Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Semi-finals

Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,

Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Saturday, July 15 Ladies’ Singles Final

Gentlemen’s Doubles Final

Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final

Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles Final

Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

Girls’ Singles Final

Girls’ Doubles Final

Boys’ Doubles Final

Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,

Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Sunday, July 16 Gentlemen’s Singles Final

Ladies’ Doubles Final

Gentlemen’s & Quad Wheelchair Singles Final

Ladies’ Wheelchair Doubles Final

Boys’ Singles Final

Boys’ & Girls’ 14&U Singles Finals

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,

Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

How to Watch Wimbledon 2023

DIRECTV’S enhanced coverage of Wimbledon will include a featured mix of up to six channels at once, and an array of interactive features including Live Scoreboard, Today’s Schedule, Draws, Player Bios, My Players and more.

Coverage can be found on Channels 901 through 907. With the mix on channel 901, ESPN broadcast on channel 902 and the featured courts on channels 903-907.

Ch. 901: Mix (Mix Dates: June 27 – July 3)

Ch. 902: Broadcast (ESPN)

Ch. 903: Court Channel 1

Ch. 904: Court Channel 2

Ch. 905: Court Channel 3

Ch. 906: Court Channel 4

Ch. 907: Court Channel 5

As the industry leader in enhanced sports coverage, DIRECTV recently delivered enhanced mosaic treatment of the U.S. Open golf tournament and Roland-Garros (French Open) tournament alongside additional interactive features.

Who Will Be There?

Between the gentlemen and ladies singles, there are 128 players, including eight wild card entrants each.

Wimbledon Traditions

Much like other major sporting events like the Kentucky Derby and Indy 500, there are many superstitions and traditions associated with Wimbledon. Below are some of the more well known still practiced today.

Grass Courts: Unlike many other tennis championships, Wimbledon has stuck with the original grass court.

Dress Code: Wimbledon is known for its strict dress code of all white attire for its competitors. This tradition has been around since the tournaments origination in 1877. Paired with the grass court, we can only imagine the grass stains.

Strawberries and Cream: This unorthodox concession is served at Wimbledon and has become the quintessential snack of the tournament.

Regal Attendance: Expect to see the Royal Family at the event seated in their Royal Box, and maybe see the competitors acknowledge their presence with a curtsy or bow.

Middle Sunday: The Sunday that falls in the middle of Wimbledon’s two-week run is called Middle Sunday, and has been traditionally a rest day. However, for 2022 The Championships will take place every day over the two-week period (including on Middle Sunday). This has only happened three times before, due to inclement weather.

Ready to watch the serves, volleys, smashes and deuces during Wimbledon 2023? When you love-love (see what we did there?) sports coverage, keep it close for all the latest news, coverage and details on how to watch.

