2024 Roland Garros French Open Watch Guide

The most talented tennis players in the world are coming back together for the second Grand Slam Tournament of 2024, the French Open. For two weeks, tennis fans from around the world will get to watch as the best of the best go head-to-head on the iconic red clay courts. For fans wondering where you can watch the Roland-Garros live on TV, look no further – this post has got the answers you’re looking for.

When is the French Open?

The 2024 French Open officially takes place from May 20th – June 9th, with competition kicking off on Sunday, May 26th after one week of practice and qualifying sessions.

During the 15 days of competition, matches will be played in two sessions, day sessions and evening sessions. All of these will be played on four red clay courts at the Roland Garros in Paris.

How to Watch the 2024 French Open

For those watching the French Open from the United States, there are a few different ways to tune into the event. This year, fans can catch their favorite players compete on NBC, NBC Sports Network, The Tennis Channel and Peacock.

DIRECTV customers can find their local NBC channel number here and can access the Tennis Channel on 217.

What is the Roland Garros Schedule?

Now that you know where to watch the upcoming tournament, it’s time to take a look at the provisional schedule so you know when to tune in to see your favorite players compete.

The following TV schedule lists coverage in Eastern Time, so make sure you adjust based on where you live!

First Round TV Schedule

Sunday, May 26, 5 a.m.-4 p.m. ET – Tennis Channel (channel 217)

Sunday, May 26, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET – NBC (find your local station here) or Peacock

Monday, May 27, 5 a.m.-3 p.m. ET – Tennis Channel

Monday, May 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET – NBC | Peacock

Monday, May 27, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. ET – Peacock

Tuesday, May 28, 5 a.m.-5 p.m. – Tennis Channel

Second Round TV Schedule

At this point, men’s, women’s and mixed doubles will be competing on different courts at the same time as the second round for singles.

Wednesday, May 29, 5 a.m.-5 p.m. ET – Tennis Channel

Thursday, May 30, 5 a.m.-5 p.m. ET – Tennis Channel

Third Round TV Schedule

Friday, May 31, 5 a.m.-5 p.m. ET – Tennis Channel

Saturday, June 1, 5 a.m.-1 p.m. ET – Tennis Channel

Saturday, June 1, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET – NBC | Peacock

Saturday, June 1, 2 p.m.-6p.m. ET – Peacock

Fourth Round TV Schedule

The Junior tournament will also begin on Sunday, June 3rd, with their finals being slated for June 8.

Sunday, June 2, 5 a.m.-1p.m. ET – Tennis Channel

Sunday, June 2, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET – NBC | Peacock

Sunday, June 2, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. ET – Peacock

Monday, June 3, 5 a.m.-1 p.m. ET – Tennis Channel

Quarterfinals

June 4th is also the first day of Wheelchair competition, with the finals planned for June 8.

Tuesday, June 4, 5 a.m.-5 p.m. ET – Tennis Channel

Wednesday, June 5, 5 a.m.-5 p.m. ET – Tennis Channel

Women’s Singles Semifinals

Thursday, June 6, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. ET – Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET – NBC | Peacock

Men’s Singles Semifinals

Friday, June 7, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET – Tennis Channel

Friday, June 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET – NBC | Peacock

Women’s Finals

Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET – NBC | Peacock

Men’s Finals

Sunday, June 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET — NBC | Peacock

Key Matchups and Players to Watch

As always, the French Open is expected to showcase some thrilling matches and fierce competition, as the clay courts offer a unique set of characteristics for the players to get used to.

Rafael Nadal, the “King of Clay,” will undoubtedly be one to watch as he aims to add to his record-breaking 13 French Open titles. His dominance on the red clay makes him a formidable opponent for any player, even the best of the best.

Novak Djokovic, the number one men’s tennis player in the world, will also be a strong contender. Having recently won the Australian Open, Djokovic will be looking to continue his winning streak and claim his second French Open title.

On the women’s side, reigning champion Iga Swiatek will be back to defend her title. The young Polish player made headlines last year as she won her first Grand Slam title at the age of just 19.

Other top contenders on the women’s side include Ashleigh Barty, the current world number one, and Simona Halep, a former French Open champion known for her exceptional clay court skills.

Some of the other big names fans can expect to see out on the court at Roland Garros are listed below:

Men’s

Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud

Daniil Medvedev

Pablo Carreño Busta

Marin Cilic

Denis Shapovalov

Kwon Soonwoo

Women’s

Angelique Kerber

Naomi Osaka

Coco Gauff

Amanda Anisimova

Caroline Garcia

Clara Burel

Watch French Open 2024 Live on DIRECTV

The Roland-Garros French Open is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated and exciting events in the tennis calendar. With its unique red clay courts and competitive field of players, it promises to deliver two weeks of thrilling matches. Make sure you’re ready to tune in to the action from May 20 to June 9.

And with sports on DIRECTV, you can make sure you catch all of the live coverage and so much more, all from the comfort of your home! All you have to do is sit back and witness the drama unfold at the 2024 French Open.

Frequently Asked Questions When does the French Open begin? The French Open begins officially on May 26th. Where can I watch the French Open? The French Open can be viewed on The Tennis Channel 217 with DIRECTV. How much money does the winner of the French Open get to take home? The French Open pays out for the top four finalists. Champion $2,563,788, Runner Up $1,281,786, Semifinalist $6,94300.75 & Quarterfinalist $443,284.32

