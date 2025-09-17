‘Tulsa King’ Season 3: Everything to Know

Couldn’t get enough of Taylor Sheridan’s masterful television with Yellowstone or 1923? You won’t have to wait long for more: Sheridan and Sylvester Stallone are back with another season of their hit Paramount+ show Tulsa King.

We’ll rejoin Stallone as Dwight Manfredi on September 21 as he navigates setting up a criminal empire while grappling with rival gangs, law enforcement and other shadowy organizations, one of which left us with a serious cliffhanger at the end of Season 2!

Here’s everything you need to know about Tulsa King Season 3, including the release date, episode guide and full cast.

When Does ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Come Out?

Tulsa King Season 3 will air on Paramount+ on September 21, 2025.

How to Watch ‘Tulsa King’

You can stream Tulsa King Season 3 on Paramount+.

What is ‘Tulsa King’ About?

Tulsa King is a true fish-out-of-water story. Stallone’s character, Dwight “The General” Manfredi is a high-ranking member of the Mafia in New York who has just been released from prison after 25 years. He expected to be put right back in charge of the criminal activities he was overseeing before his incarceration but is instead assigned to a job setting up a new criminal operation in Tulsa, Oklahoma — a place very much unlike the New York environment to which he was accustomed.

Arriving in Tulsa, he immediately sets to work recruiting a new crew and quickly begins to contend with other local gangs, law enforcement agencies and some serious culture shock.

What Will ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Be About?

Warning: Spoilers from Tulsa King Seasons 1 and 2 ahead.

Season 3 is expected to pick up where Season 2 left off: with Manfredi held hostage by a mysterious group that kidnapped him. Considering his captors also left him with an unsettling message in the final minutes of the season, telling him “You work for us now,” it’s likely that he’ll need to carefully navigate this predicament to keep his budding empire intact.

Paramount+ has also revealed information about one of the antagonists of the new season: the Dunmires, a powerful and ruthless old-money family. The Dunmires’ leader, Jeremiah, will be played by Robert Patrick, of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Walk the Line and Spy Kids fame. Manfredi will also contend with a new, rival mob, the Renzetti family.

The Renzettis will also introduce Samuel L. Jackson to the series. He’ll play Russell Lee Washington, a former prison friend of Manfredi’s that is sent to Oklahoma to kill him. Jackson will expand the Tulsa King universe when he stars in the first confirmed spin-off, NOLA King, set in Louisiana. Sheridan is known for expanding his shows in spin-off series.

What Happened on ‘Tulsa King’ Seasons 1 & 2

Season 1 follows Manfredi as he arrives in Oklahoma and begins building alliances with local residents and businesses, including a dispensary and a local bar. He comes into conflict with a dangerous local biker gang that already has a claim to the territory all the while navigating his uncertain and precarious relationship with the Mafia.

In Season 2, Manfredi has established himself as a crime boss in Tulsa, but he’s dogged by legal trouble, competition from other organized crime syndicates and disloyalty among his new crew. The season ends on a cliffhanger, with Manfredi abducted by masked kidnappers from a mysterious, rival group.

‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Cast

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi: A New York Mafia capo exiled to Tulsa after 25 years in prison, now the crime boss of the Manfredi family and building a criminal empire of his own.

A New York Mafia capo exiled to Tulsa after 25 years in prison, now the crime boss of the Manfredi family and building a criminal empire of his own. Martin Starr as Lawrence “Bodhi” Geigerman: A savvy marijuana dealer recruited by Dwight to finance his syndicate, and a key member of the Even Higher Plane crew.

A savvy marijuana dealer recruited by Dwight to finance his syndicate, and a key member of the Even Higher Plane crew. Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell: Former taxi driver turned Dwight’s loyal driver and first recruit, part of the Bred-2-Buck crew.

Former taxi driver turned Dwight’s loyal driver and first recruit, part of the Bred-2-Buck crew. Max Casella as Armand Truisi: A member of Dwight’s crew.

A member of Dwight’s crew. Dana Delaney as Margaret Deveraux: Dwight’s current love interest.

Dwight’s current love interest. Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci: The new boss of the Antonacci/Invernizzi family.

The new boss of the Antonacci/Invernizzi family. Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller: Dwight’s lieutenant who runs the Bred-2-Buck crew.

Dwight’s lieutenant who runs the Bred-2-Buck crew. Annabella Sciorra as Joanne Manfredi: Dwight’s sister.

Dwight’s sister. Tatiana Zappardino as Tina: Dwight’s daughter.

Dwight’s daughter. Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher: A major marijuana grower in Tulsa who becomes a dangerous adversary.

A major marijuana grower in Tulsa who becomes a dangerous adversary. Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua: The Kansas City Mafia boss of the Bevilaqua family, extending mob threats into Dwight’s territory.

The Kansas City Mafia boss of the Bevilaqua family, extending mob threats into Dwight’s territory. Chris Caldovino as Dennis “Goodie” Carangi: Longtime consigliere of the Invernizzi family who defects to Tulsa to become Dwight’s underboss.

Longtime consigliere of the Invernizzi family who defects to Tulsa to become Dwight’s underboss. McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace: A member of the Even Higher Plane crew.

A member of the Even Higher Plane crew. Mike “Ca$h Flo” Walden as Michael “Bigfoot”: Mitch’s cousin and an enforcer for the Manfredi family.

Mitch’s cousin and an enforcer for the Manfredi family. Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington, Jr.: Manfredi’s former prison friend who is sent to kill him.

Manfredi’s former prison friend who is sent to kill him. Robert Patrick as Jeremiah Dunmire : the patriarch of a powerful old-money family in Tulsa.

: the patriarch of a powerful old-money family in Tulsa. Beau Knapp as Cole Dunmire: Jeremiah’s spoiled son.

‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Trailer

Here’s the official trailer for Season 3 of Tulsa King:

How Many Episodes of ‘Tulsa King’ Are There?

Currently, there at 19 episodes of Tulsa King, nine in Season 1 and 10 in Season 2. Season 3 will also have 10 episodes, so there will be a total of 29 episodes by the time the season finale airs.

Season 1

Go West, Old Man

Center of the Universe

Caprice

Visitation Place

Token Joe

Stable

Warr Acres

Adobe Walls

Happy Trails

Season 2

Back in the Saddle

Kansas City Blues

Oklahoma v. Manfredi

Heroes and Villains

Tilting at Windmills

Navigator

Life Support

Under New Management

Triad

Reconstruction

Where was ‘Tulsa King’ Filmed?

Tulsa King Season 3 was actually filmed on location in Oklahoma, with parts also filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions Who stars in Tulsa King? Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King as mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi. Did Taylor Sheridan make Tulsa King? Yes, Taylor Sheridan, of Yellowstone fame, created Tulsa King.

