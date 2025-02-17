After two years of waiting, fans of the Yellowstone prequel series are finally getting the next and final season of 1923. The new season premieres on February 23 on Paramount+.

With Jacob and Cara at risk of losing Dutton Ranch to their adversary Donald Whitfield, the Duttons facing a harsh winter and Spencer and Alexandra both trying to make their way back to Montana, this is sure to be a season you don’t want to miss. Check out the official trailer now.

This watch guide will tell you everything you need to know about the 1923 release date, the season 2 cast and how to watch with DIRECTV.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that!

When Is The ‘1923’ Season 2 Release Date?

1923 season 2 will premiere on Sunday, February 23 on Paramount+. Watch with DIRECTV by connecting your Gemini device.

How Many Episodes Will Be in ‘1923’ Season 2?

Season 2 of 1923 will consist of eight episodes, which will be released weekly on Paramount+.

Want more Westerns? Check out our article on The Top Western TV Shows To Watch Right Now.

What Is ‘1923’ About?

Set a hundred years prior to the events of Yellowstone, 1923 centers around Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) and the hardships their family faces in the early 20th century. From Prohibition, the beginning of the Great Depression, which affected rural areas like Montana long before the Wall Street Crash of 1929, and disputes over land and cattle. The show shows the obstacles the Dutton family had to overcome to maintain their ranch and way of life.

1923 is narrated by Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, who was also the narrator of 1883.

You can watch 1923 season 1 now on DIRECTV.

What Happened At the End of ‘1923’ Season 1?

It’s been two years since season 1 of 1923 premiered. While the best way to remember what happened is to watch or (rewatch) season 1, here’s a quick recap of what happened at the end of the season.

Spoilers Ahead!

After escaping from the abusive boarding school, Teonna Rainwater is on the run. She was able to successfully fend off the attack of three priests, but not before Hank dies. She reunites with her father, Runs His Horse, and Hank’s son Pete. Together, the three head south to try and find safety at a Comanche reservation.

Jacob struggles to embrace modern technology as automobiles begin to take over. Scottish sheepherder Banner Creighton is released from jail with the help of wealthy mining tycoon Donald Whitfield. Needing money for the ranch, Jacob tries to get a loan at the bank, but it is denied.

Meanwhile, Spencer and Alexandra board a ship to London. However, Alexandra’s ex-fiancé, Arthur, is also on board the same ship. He challenges Spencer to a duel. The two fight with swords on the deck of the ship, but Spencer ends up throwing Arthur overboard. Spencer is taken to the brig and brought to the next port, separating him from his wife. Alexandra tells Spencer that she’ll find him in Bozeman, Montana.

Jack’s wife, Liz, suffers a miscarriage and Zane’s wife, Alice, is arrested for miscegenation. And Whitfield tells Jacob and Cara that he paid the property taxes on the Dutton ranch, and if they can’t repay him by the end of the year, Whitfield could take their land.

What Will ‘1923’ Season 2 Be About?

As Cara Dutton says in the trailer, “Anything worth having is worth fighting for.”

In season 2, Jacob and Cara Dutton are facing a harsh winter as their son Spencer Dutton makes the perilous journey back to Montana to help his family. Alexandra also sets off on her own trans-Atlantic journey to get back to Spencer. Meanwhile, Donald Whitfield and Banner Creighton are trying to seize the Duttons’ land so they can turn Montana into a playground for the elite. But as fans of Yellowstone know, the Duttons never go down without a fight.

‘1923’ Season 2 Cast

Check out the 1923 season 2 cast list below.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Isabel May as Elsa Dutton (narrator)

Andy Dispensa as Luca

Jennifer Carpenter as Mamie Fossett

Janet Montgomery as Hillary

Watch ‘1923’ on DIRECTV

1923 season 2 will premiere on Sunday, February 23, 2025, on Paramount+. Can’t wait? Watch (or rewatch) season 1 now with DIRECTV. Plus, be sure to check out our watch guide on Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Subscribe today to watch 1923 and all your other favorite TV shows and movies.