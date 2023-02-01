Biopics are one of Hollywood’s favorite genres, because who doesn’t love familiar stories about real life events? It’s a great way to emotionally identify with subject matter and the stories characters. Now, take pop-culture stories based on the triumph and defeat of sports competition and audiences clamor for the dramatized behind the scenes and formally privileged information. You also can’t forget sports biopics are total Oscar bait for actors, ready to deep dive into the complexities of these well known heroes (and sometimes villains). Follow along to explore some of our favorite biopics, and watch them on DIRECTV.

‘Rudy’

“Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!” Based on the true story of Daniel ‘Rudy’ Ruettiger, a 5’6’ semi-athletic kid with a learning disability who dreamed of playing football for The University of Notre Dame. He was told he was too small and too dumb to play college football, he recounts “My whole life, people have been telling me what I could do and couldn’t do. I’ve always listened to ’em, believed in what they said. I don’t wanna do that anymore.”

This film has a beautiful way of showing us how much other people’s doubts have a way of defining us but only if we let it. The turning point for Rudy happens when he realizes he is the master of his own destiny. He becomes laser focused on believing in himself, training harder than anyone and he gets his chance (three chances) to play with the fighting Irish. Rudy proves someone who seemingly has no chance at making their dream a reality but still finds his way has inspired millions. Rudy’s story can be applied to many aspects of our lives and remember, “it’s always too soon to quit.”

‘I, Tonya’

This film centers around superstar figure skater Tonya Harding. Anyone alive in the ’90s knows this story too well, it’s all everyone talked about. Harding was the first American woman to perform a triple axel but her fame took a turn when her ex-husband planned an attack on peer and US figure skating rival Nancy Kerrigan. Harding lost everything. She was stripped of her national championship title and her reputation was destroyed. I, Tonya sheds light on Harding’s side of the story the world never got to see. Aside from not committing the crime, most people don’t realize Harding faced discrimination from the judges coming from a lower class home. Her family didn’t have the money to present herself as highly as the other girls. Even though Harding was incredibly talented the judges didn’t give her the scores she felt she deserved because of her image. Why do we love this film? Margot Robbie who plays Tonya Harding gives us the performance of a lifetime, embodying the pain Harding experienced. This film does a beautiful job taking a well known villain and turning them into an empathetic character and anti-hero. I, Tonya wants the audience to feel, at a certain point, Tonya Harding deserves to be remembered for her talent and not situational circumstances.

‘King Richard’

Based on the true story of Richard Williams, father of Serena and Venus Williams, we watch a father push his two daughters to become the best versions of themselves. Refusing to let his family suffer at the hands of racism and hardship as he did, Richard touts his 78 page plan for building his daughters into two of the biggest sports stars the world has ever seen. We’d say Richard Williams succeeded, confirmed when sports analyst Cynthia Frelund came by the DIRECTV studio sharing a common sentiment that Serena Williams is indeed the GOAT of the tennis world.

