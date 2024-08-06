Most Popular Shows on STARZ to Stream Today

Looking for your next favorite TV series? Or maybe you just signed up for STARZ and are wondering what their most popular content is? Well, this list of the most popular TV shows on STARZ right now should help you with that!

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest STARZ shows so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From The Serpent Queen to Outlander, this list will help entertainment lovers stay up to date on the most popular STARZ shows available.

Be sure to catch the STARZ free preview Aug 22-Aug 25!

TOP 10 STARZ® SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending STARZ shows that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘The Serpent Queen’

Delve into the opulent and perilous life of the infamous Catherine de’Medici in The Serpent Queen. The show brings alive the grandeur of the French royal court and the cunning political maneuvers of Catherine, the queen who was often characterized as manipulative yet powerful. Her relentless ambition, fierce resilience and scandalous love life make every episode a suspenseful journey into her reign, full of twist and turns.

This unique period drama brilliantly combines the intrigue of palace politics with the rich history of the Medici family. Watch as Catherine navigates her way through power, love and survival in The Serpent Queen.

2. ‘BMF’

Welcome to the gritty streets of Detroit in the 1980s, where the world of BMF (Black Mafia Family) unfolds. This series presents a compelling saga of two brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, portrayed by Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi, respectively. From poverty to power, witness how they built one of the most powerful crime families in US history.

Produced by rapper 50 Cent, BMF beautifully blends true crime suspense and family drama, offering viewers a raw, unfiltered look into a remarkable rise to power. Embark on this thrilling ride to explore brotherhood, loyalty and betrayal in the infamous drug trade.

3. ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Delve into the fierce and high-stakes world of Power Book II: Ghost, a riveting continuation from the popular STARZ series, Power. The story follows Tariq St. Patrick, played brilliantly by Michael Rainey Jr., as he navigates his new life without his father, the notorious crime boss James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick.

Tariq is drawn into a world of crime, juggling his desire for power and need to protect his family. Prepare yourself for a thrilling exploration of legacy, power, responsibility and the overwhelming complexity of navigating one’s moral compass in a world steeped in crime and corruption. Once you start, you won’t be able to stop.

4. ‘P-Valley’

Plunge into the captivatingly raw world of P-Valley, set in the heart of a bustling Mississippi strip club. Unearth life’s complexities as you step inside The Pynk, an irresistible hotspot teeming with intrigues. Making her way in this colorful world is the enigmatic Autumn, who is welcomed by Mercedes, a talented dancer with a unique story, and Uncle Clifford, the club’s tight-lipped owner. As secrets unveil and lives intermingle, every episode of P-Valley promises a gritty, head-turning exploration of southern nightlife and the relentless pursuit of dreams.

5. ‘Shining Vale’

Shining Vale (2022) is a gripping exploration of a dysfunctional family’s terrifying new reality. Dive into this dark comedy where urban life meets small-town chills, as the family shifts their life into a house shadowed by horrific past events. Living amidst the echoes of appalling atrocities, each character’s narrative is spun masterfully, effortlessly blending elements of humor, despair and supernatural dread.

The fabric of familial bonds is tested in this eerie yet compelling tale. Prepare for a hair-raising ride through the complexities of relationships, personal struggles, and eerie encounters in Shining Vale.

6. ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Step into the gritty and turbulent world of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a captivating prequel to the acclaimed STARZ series, Power. This compelling narrative centers on a young Kanan Stark, portrayed with raw intensity by Mekai Curtis. Set during the early ’90s, the series unravels the origin story of Kanan, revealing the formative years that shaped him into the ruthless character fans came to know. As Kanan navigates the perilous landscape of family and ambition, viewers are drawn into a tale of survival, determination and the dark allure of power. Get ready for an unflinching look at the genesis of a legend in a world where every decision comes with a price.

7. ‘Little Birds’

Embark on a sensual and provocative journey with Little Birds, a series set in Tangier’s infamous ‘international zone’ of the 1950s. Follow New York heiress Lucy Savage (Juno Temple) as she breaks free from the societal chains of her era in search of love and freedom.

Her marriage to English aristocrat Hugo Cavendish-Smyth brings her into the intoxicating mysteries of exotic Tangier. Watch as this tale of self-discovery, rebellion and desire unfolds amidst a backdrop of hedonism and political upheaval. A spellbinding show that truly encapsulates all aspects of human nature, Little Birds reels you in and never lets go.

8. ‘Outlander’

Outlander is a time-traveling mystery and romance like no other. The year is 1945, and Claire Randall, a combat nurse, is honeymooning in Scotland when she is inexplicably transported back to the harsh reality of 1743.

Trapped between two radically contrasting lives, Claire is torn between her husband, and Jamie Fraser, a gallant Scottish warrior in another century. Join Claire in this fascinating journey, brimming with historical depth, romantic entanglement and epic storylines, as she navigates a challenging existence in the raw, unpredictable landscape of 18th-century Scotland.

And there you have it: the top 10 STARZ shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

