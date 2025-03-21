132 Rooms. 157 Suspects. 1 Dead Body.

Netflix’s all-new screwball whodunnit series The Residence premieres on Thursday, March 20. The show stars Uzo Aduba as the eccentric but genius detective, Cordelia Cupp. She must work with the skeptical FBI agent Edwin Park to find out who killed the White House’s chief usher on the night of an important state dinner. Get a sneak peek by watching the trailer below.

Our watch guide has everything you need to know about The Residence’s release date, cast and how to watch on Netflix with DIRECTV.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that.

When Is The Release Date for ‘The Residence’?

The Residence premieres on Netflix on Thursday, March 20, 2025. DIRECTV subscribers can watch using their Gemini device.

How Many Episodes Will ‘The Residence’ Have?

The Residence will have eight episodes. You won’t have to wait to find out who the murderer is since all eight episodes will be available to stream on Netflix on March 20th.

What Is ‘The Residence’ About?

The White House is filled to the brim with staff and guests for a state dinner when the White House chief usher, A.B. Wynter, is murdered. Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), the world’s best detective, and a skeptical FBI special agent Edwin Park (Randall Park) are called in to solve the mysterious case. From top government officials to White House staff to Kylie Minogue, everyone’s a suspect in this riveting murder mystery series.

The Residence was created by Paul William Davies, who also serves as the showrunner, writer and executive producer. He’s known for his other hit political-based shows like Scandal, For The People and Betrayal. The Residence is produced by Shonda Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland, and is known for shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Bridgerton and more.

Is ‘The Residence’ Based On A Book?

Kind of. The Netflix series was inspired by Kate Anderson Brower’s book “The Residence: Inside The Private World of the White House.” However, the book is not a murder mystery; it’s a non-fiction account of the staff who have served America’s presidents and first families from the time of the Kennedys to the Obamas.

Meet ‘The Residence’ Cast

Everyone’s a suspect, and with such a large cast list, there are a lot of suspects. Check out The Residence character guide below:

Uzo Aduba as Detective Cordelia Cupp , a consultant for the Metropolitan Police Department. She has a reputation for being the most sought-after detective in the world.

, a consultant for the Metropolitan Police Department. She has a reputation for being the most sought-after detective in the world. Randall Park as FBI Special Agent Edwin Park , a federal agent assigned to work with Detective Cupp on the night of the state dinner.

, a federal agent assigned to work with Detective Cupp on the night of the state dinner. Giancarlo Esposito as A.B. Wynter , the White House chief usher and murder victim

, the White House chief usher and murder victim Al Franken as Aaron Filkins , a senior senator from Washington State

, a senior senator from Washington State Andrew Friedman as Irv Samuelson , the director of the National Park Police

, the director of the National Park Police Julian McMahon as Stephen Roos , prime minister of Australia

, prime minister of Australia Edwina Findley as Sheila Cannon , White House butler

, White House butler Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher , the president’s social secretary

, the president’s social secretary Jason Lee as Tripp Morgan , President Morgan’s younger brother

, President Morgan’s younger brother Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger , President Morgan’s oldest friend and trusted confidant

, President Morgan’s oldest friend and trusted confidant Al Mitchell as Rollie Bridgewater , head butler

, head butler Dan Perrault as Colin Trask , the head of the presidential detail for the Secret Service

, the head of the presidential detail for the Secret Service Bronson Pinchot as Didier Gotthard , the White House executive pastry chef

, the White House executive pastry chef Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney , White House assistant usher

, White House assistant usher Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Larry Dokes , the chief of police for the Metropolitan Police Department

, the chief of police for the Metropolitan Police Department Mary Wiseman as Marvella , executive chef at the White House

, executive chef at the White House Spencer Garrett as Wally Gick , director of the FBI

, director of the FBI Kylie Minogue as herself

Jane Curtin as Nan Cox , first mother-in-law

, first mother-in-law James Babson as Daryl Armogeda , operations supervisor

, operations supervisor Paul Fitzgerald as President Perry Morgan , the president of the United States

, the president of the United States Roslyn Gentle as Rachel Middlekauff , media tycoon

, media tycoon Eliza Coupe as Senator Margery Bay Bix , junior senator of Colorado

, junior senator of Colorado Izzy Diaz as Eddie Gomez , a carpenter at the White House

, a carpenter at the White House Chris Grace as Duane Ladage , electrician

, electrician Juliette Jeffers as Angie Huggins , a painter at the White House

, a painter at the White House Taran Killam as St. Pierre , an energy medium

, an energy medium Sumalee Montano as Dana Hammond , chief of staff to the president

, chief of staff to the president Nathan Lovejoy as Alden Tamridge , Australian ambassador

, Australian ambassador Julieth Restrepo as Elsyie Chayle , housekeeper at the White House

, housekeeper at the White House Mel Rodriguez as Bruce Geller , engineer at the White House

, engineer at the White House Brett Tucker as David Rylance , an Australian foreign minister

, an Australian foreign minister Rebecca Field as Emily Mackil, White House gardener

Watch ‘The Residence’ on DIRECTV

The Residence premieres on Netflix on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Watch on DIRECTV with your Gemini device. DIRECTV subscribers also get access to all your favorite TV shows, movies, sports and more.

Want to watch more suspense-filled TV series? Check out our article on The Top Thrilling Suspense Shows To Watch Right Now.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that!