Dive into the intricate world of Bridgerton ahead of Season 3, set to premiere on Netflix on May 16. If you’re finding it difficult to remember who exactly ripped whose bodice, and what scandals each family has endured, we’ve created a quick and easy family tree. Now you can recap the juicy gossip and get you pumped for Season 3.

Jump to the Infographic

Key ‘Bridgerton’ Characters

Queen Charlotte – While her husband, King George III, battles illness behind closed doors, Queen Charlotte continues to orchestrate the social season, bestowing the title of “diamond” on the most outstanding debutante.

King George III – Ailed by disease and mental illness, the King is hardly seen in public. Though in classic Bridgerton fashion, his love story as a young man is epic and chronicled in the series prequel, Queen Charlotte.

Lady Whistledown – A pseudonym for the ‘ton’s most elusive figure, whose scandal sheets keep everyone guessing her true identity.

The Bridgertons

Lady Violet – The mother of the Bridgerton house. She and her late husband named their eight children in alphabetical order.

Anthony – The official head of the Bridgerton house, Anthony values his duty above all. Yet, while engaged to last season’s diamond Edwina Sharma, a sensible option, he falls into a heated romance with her sister, Kate.

Benedict – Known as the most artistic Bridgerton, he follows his love for painting at the Royal Academy of Art, only to discover his admission was aided by his brother Anthony’s generous donation.

Colin – After breaking an engagement and unmasking a fraud, his European adventures and potential friends-turned-lover relationship with Penelope Featherington are a central plot in this season.

Daphne, The Duchess of Hastings – Eldest Bridgerton daughter and the first season’s “diamond,” she now navigates the complexities of love and motherhood as the Duchess of Hastings.

Simon, the Duke of Hastings – Anthony Bridgerton’s friend from Oxford, the Duke of Hastings arrives in the ‘ton to hastily handle his late father’s affairs. To his surprise, infatuation with Daphne extends his stay.

Together – Initially faking a romance to deter suitors and boost Daphne’s appeal, Simon and Daphne’s undeniable chemistry leads to true love—and by the end of Season 1, the birth of their son.

Eloise – Free-spirited and wary of marriage, Eloise is captivated by the enterprising gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown. Eloise’s world is turned upside down when she discovers that the enigmatic writer is none other than her best friend, Penelope.

Francesca – Often in the background, Francesca spends most of the series in London practicing the pianoforte.

Gregory– The youngest son, whose future is yet to unfold within the high drama of the ‘ton.

Hyacinth – The youngest and spunkiest Bridgerton.

Lady Danbury and Crew

Lady Danbury – Close friends with the late Duchess of Hastings and a member of the Queen’s court. She is a highly respected member of the ‘ton who has great influence on each season’s courtships. She hosts the Duke of Hastings and the Sharmas.

Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma) – Independent and duty-bound, Kate’s primary focus is to secure a proper marriage for her half-sister, Edwina. But her chemistry with Anthony Bridergton is palpable (and steamy!) and that forbidden love ultimately ends Edwina’s engagement.

Edwina Sharma – The daughter of a debutante, Edwina was brought up as a proper gentlewoman in India. She was betrothed to Anthony Bridgerton as the diamond of her season, before he fell for her half-sister, Kate.

The Featheringtons

Lady Portia – The matriarch of the Featherington house. Lady Portia struggles to get her daughters wed due to their quirky nature and her late husband’s debts. Determined to restore her family’s fortune, she resorts to any means necessary.

Prudence – The eldest Featherington daughter. Spiteful in nature, she is gearing up for her third season on the marriage market after two unsuccessful debuts.

Philippa – Her courtship with young Mr Finch is spoiled when her father gambles away her dowry.

Penelope – The youngest Featherington. Once a wallflower, Penelope transforms overheard secrets into prose in her anonymous gossip column, Lady Whistledown. This season, she takes center stage on a journey of self-discovery.

Marina Thompson – The Featherington’s cousin who is sent to their house for the season to find a suitor. After a brief engagement to Colin Bridgerton, the ‘ton discovers she is pregnant with her late boyfriend, Sir George Crane’s, child.

Cousin Jack – The heir to the Featherington Estate. He escapes to America after he is discovered to be a fraud by Colin Bridgerton.

Get ready for more twists, turns, and tantalizing tales in Season 3 of Bridgerton!

Explore the Bridgerton Family Tree